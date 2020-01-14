This is who Bernie Sanders really is and what his agenda really looks like.

Don’t buy into the sweet old man promising a bunch of free crap because this is socialism … sorry … COMMUNISM and it is a very different and dangerous beast than a politician promising a bunch of ignorant and naive people free college.

Project Veritas shared undercover video footage of one of Bernie’s field organizers and folks, this is terrifying.

Watch.

Gulags?

Re-educated?

Milwaukee will burn if Bernie doesn’t get the nomination?

Keep in mind, The Squad has endorsed this guy …

From Breitbart:

In another part of the video, Jurek is seen discussing Soviet Union dictator Joseph Stalin’s use of gulags, where he claims that the CIA was overly critical of them. “People were actually paid a living wage in the gulags, they conjugal visits in gulags, gulags were meant for re-education,” he says.

Jurek is then seen suggesting that the most effective way to re-educate the billionaire class is to order them to “break rocks for 12 hours a day.”

“[The] greatest way to break a f*cking billionaire of their privilege and their idea that their superior, go and break rocks for 12 hours a day. You’re now a working class person and you’re going to f*cking learn what the means, right?”

People were actually paid a living wage in a Gulag.

Holy s**t.

Kyle also thinks Gulags were not that bad …

Don’t be Kyle.

No words.

This is just … evil.

 

