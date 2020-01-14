This is who Bernie Sanders really is and what his agenda really looks like.

Don’t buy into the sweet old man promising a bunch of free crap because this is socialism … sorry … COMMUNISM and it is a very different and dangerous beast than a politician promising a bunch of ignorant and naive people free college.

Project Veritas shared undercover video footage of one of Bernie’s field organizers and folks, this is terrifying.

Watch.

BREAKING: @BernieSanders “free education” policies to “teach you how to not be a f**king nazi.”; 'There is a reason Stalin had Gulags'; 'Expect violent reaction' for speech. If Bernie doesn't get nomination "Milwaukee will burn" Stay tuned: https://t.co/BFGnoCeJE7#Expose2020 pic.twitter.com/Koh6UTibbe — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 14, 2020

Gulags?

Re-educated?

Milwaukee will burn if Bernie doesn’t get the nomination?

Keep in mind, The Squad has endorsed this guy …

Bernie the Red and his field organizer https://t.co/b1b8IVmdS1 — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) January 14, 2020

From Breitbart:

In another part of the video, Jurek is seen discussing Soviet Union dictator Joseph Stalin’s use of gulags, where he claims that the CIA was overly critical of them. “People were actually paid a living wage in the gulags, they conjugal visits in gulags, gulags were meant for re-education,” he says. Jurek is then seen suggesting that the most effective way to re-educate the billionaire class is to order them to “break rocks for 12 hours a day.” “[The] greatest way to break a f*cking billionaire of their privilege and their idea that their superior, go and break rocks for 12 hours a day. You’re now a working class person and you’re going to f*cking learn what the means, right?”

People were actually paid a living wage in a Gulag.

Holy s**t.

I'm old enough to remember when Bill Ayers, leader of the communist counter-culture & domestic bombing terrorist group the #WeatherUnderground, had plans to put American "imperialists" in #ReEducationCamps What's old is new again

🔥#FeelTheBern pic.twitter.com/gprxAAxMAZ — SeaHusky (@MNF_Miracle) January 14, 2020

Kyle – says “like” every other word. Don’t be like Kyle. Get an education. — Catturd (@catturd2) January 14, 2020

Kyle also thinks Gulags were not that bad …

Don’t be Kyle.

Gulags were a good thing? Wtf is going on here! Our education system failed those young man. They truly believe what they are saying and I believe Bernie is using this to his advantage. That’s sickening. — Cat Olvedo (@CatOlvedo) January 14, 2020

What the ??? Beyond disturbing… — Renee Cabourne, CFP (@rcabourne) January 14, 2020

If you don’t see this as horrifying, then you’re blind. — Because I Said So (@AJ_FranklinGirl) January 14, 2020

No words.

This is just … evil.

Related:

‘PURELY political’: Brit Hume takes Nancy Pelosi’s main talking point about a ‘fair trial’ in the Senate apart in just 1 tweet

‘Media is SO broken’: Megyn Kelly slams Lawrence O’Donnell for proudly admitting MSNBC is a biased cesspit of anti-Trumpers

Ya’ don’t SAY! Lefties who’ve ignored Elizabeth Warren’s lies for YEARS suddenly figure out she’s a liar, #RefundWarren trends