Sounds like Sharyl Attkisson might finally see some justice in her year-long fight with the Department of Justice about the Obama administration spying on her and her computer. Writing that it sounds like a novel or at least fan-fic but nope, this really happened.

And it’s taken years for Attkisson to see any real movement.

Admits illegally spying on Attkisson, implicates Rosenstein and colleagues.

Which colleagues? Hrm. Comey? Brennan? McCabe? Obama?

This is just insane.

Did we mention this is insane?

It is so worth the fight. That the government felt empowered to spy on a journalist is … terrifying.

What she said.

From amgreatness.com:

In a federal lawsuit filed this week, Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has been implicated in yet another improper government spy operation.

In the new complaint, Attkisson v. Rosenstein et.al., investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson names former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and four other Justice Department officials as the government agents who of illegally surveilled her electronic devices.

According to the complaint—filed in United States District Court in Baltimore, Maryland—Rosenstein led “a multi-agency task force in Baltimore that conducted surveillance of the Attkisson’s’ computer systems” and “used USPS IP addresses on other occasions to conduct operations.”

Ruh-roh.

This is gonna get interesting.

 

