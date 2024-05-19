Morehouse College Speaker Calls for Permanent Cease Fire in Gaza and CLUELESS Joe...
Get the Man a Dictionary: Bill Kristol Proves He's CLUELESS About What the...
Patty Murray Magically Knows What a Woman Is Again As She Pushes Female...
Class Is in Session! Nikole Hannah-Jones SCHOOLED After Making Brain-Dead Claim About Weal...
WOOF! 'Biden Wins' Account Has Said Some Dumb Stuff in the Past But...
Lefty Posting Obviously Photoshopped (Ahem) Pic of AOC to Brag About How Dems...
Jill Biden's Speech Pandering to the Teacher's Union Just Solidified My Vote FOR...
GRRL ... Rachel Bitecofer DRAGGED Impressively for Embarrassing Attempt at Getting Harriso...
BRAVO! James Woods' Brutally Honest Critique of AOC's 'Beyond CRINGE' Rambling is Hilariou...
And BOOM Goes the Dynamite --> Black American Responds to NFL Condemning Harrison...
AP Reports That Noncitizen Voting Has Become a GOP Talking Point Even Though...
Greta Van Susteren Asks If Jake Tapper's the Right Choice to Be Moderating...
DA Kim Foxx Wouldn't Prosecute Over Drug or Weapons Found During a Routine...
CNN's Jim Acosta Points Out the Double-Standard of Colin Kaepernick Being Banned From...

Media LAPDOGS: Philadelphia Inquirer Says Biden 'Erroneously' Claimed Inflation Was 9% Twice in One Week

Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on May 19, 2024
Journalism meme

Press Secretary KJP has been working overtime to cover up for Joe Biden's blatant lie that inflation was 9% when he came into office. It was an assertion he made twice in one week, despite the fact inflation was actually 1.4% when he took over.

Advertisement

But she's not alone. The rest of the media, ever loyal to the Biden administration, is also playing cover up for the president.

'Erroneously' is doing the heavy lifting here:

President Joe Biden erroneously said twice in one week that inflation was at 9% when he took office in 2021.

In reality, inflation stood at 1.4% when Biden assumed the presidency in January of 2021.

Biden made the false statements in interviews with CNN on May 8, and with Yahoo Finance on Wednesday.

"No president has had the run we've had in terms of creating jobs nad bringing down inflation," Biden told CNN. "It was 9% whe I cam to office, 9%."

The fact they admit that inflation was 1.4% is amazing. They're so close to doing actual journalism here.

But not quite.

That's the word.

Recommended

Lefty Posting Obviously Photoshopped (Ahem) Pic of AOC to Brag About How Dems are 'Prettier' Goes WRONG
Sam J.
Advertisement

Mostly.

Exactly.

Yep. He did.

It's what he does best.

We don't despise them nearly enough.

The media have a choice: Biden is a liar, or his mind is so far gone he can't remember basic facts.

Which will they choose?

And he'll keep lying.

Really is quite the spin, isn't it?

Advertisement

They'd cut his mic and end the debate so fast it'd make your head spin, but we'd love to see this.

Because no one says that.

Once is an error. Twice is a lie.

The media would fact check Trump's statements in real-time, but call this 'erroneous.'

If only.

Brevity is the soul of wit.

He lied. It's that simple.

Tags: BIDEN INFLATION JOE BIDEN JOURNALISM JOURNALISTS LIES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Lefty Posting Obviously Photoshopped (Ahem) Pic of AOC to Brag About How Dems are 'Prettier' Goes WRONG
Sam J.
Get the Man a Dictionary: Bill Kristol Proves He's CLUELESS About What the Word 'Fascism' Actually Means
Amy Curtis
Morehouse College Speaker Calls for Permanent Cease Fire in Gaza and CLUELESS Joe Biden Seal Claps
justmindy
Class Is in Session! Nikole Hannah-Jones SCHOOLED After Making Brain-Dead Claim About Wealth and Jobs
Sam J.
Patty Murray Magically Knows What a Woman Is Again As She Pushes Female Crash Test Dummy Legislation
Amy Curtis
WOOF! 'Biden Wins' Account Has Said Some Dumb Stuff in the Past But THIS Groceries Post is a DOOZY
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Lefty Posting Obviously Photoshopped (Ahem) Pic of AOC to Brag About How Dems are 'Prettier' Goes WRONG Sam J.
Advertisement