Media LAPDOGS: Philadelphia Inquirer Says Biden 'Erroneously' Claimed Inflation Was 9% Twice in One Week

Press Secretary KJP has been working overtime to cover up for Joe Biden's blatant lie that inflation was 9% when he came into office. It was an assertion he made twice in one week, despite the fact inflation was actually 1.4% when he took over.

But she's not alone. The rest of the media, ever loyal to the Biden administration, is also playing cover up for the president.

President Joe Biden erroneously said twice in one week that inflation was at 9% when he took office in 2021.



In reality, inflation stood at 1.4% when Biden assumed the presidency in January of 2021.https://t.co/EsdcoqR4ho — The Philadelphia Inquirer (@PhillyInquirer) May 17, 2024

'Erroneously' is doing the heavy lifting here:

President Joe Biden erroneously said twice in one week that inflation was at 9% when he took office in 2021. In reality, inflation stood at 1.4% when Biden assumed the presidency in January of 2021. Biden made the false statements in interviews with CNN on May 8, and with Yahoo Finance on Wednesday. "No president has had the run we've had in terms of creating jobs nad bringing down inflation," Biden told CNN. "It was 9% whe I cam to office, 9%."

The fact they admit that inflation was 1.4% is amazing. They're so close to doing actual journalism here.

But not quite.

The word you are looking for is "lied." — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 18, 2024

That's the word.

Wow! You're actually reporting the truth! — Laurie (@WaltsPrincesss) May 18, 2024

Mostly.

Exactly.

So he lied repeatedly. — JWF (@JammieWF) May 18, 2024

Yep. He did.

It's what he does best.

"Erroneously"



Just shocking why the general public actually hates you; not enough, but they actually hate you. Your industry is a dumpster fire. — Slender Mandalorian (@SlenderMando) May 18, 2024

We don't despise them nearly enough.

The guy with dementia is confused?



Ya don't say... — Jay (@jayhup) May 18, 2024

The media have a choice: Biden is a liar, or his mind is so far gone he can't remember basic facts.

Which will they choose?

He lied. Report the truth. Joe Biden lied, again. — Christy ÓCatháin - 𝓘𝓸𝔀𝓪 Girl in Georgia (@cdokane) May 18, 2024

And he'll keep lying.

Really is quite the spin, isn't it?

If I'm Trump's advisors, I think I seriously consider using the CNN debate to go after Tapper, Bash, and Biden. "Look, this dude just makes up s**t and you cover for him, he keeps saying inflation was 9%, you know it wasn't, but you sit on your hands." https://t.co/dcYjVQrr4v — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) May 18, 2024

They'd cut his mic and end the debate so fast it'd make your head spin, but we'd love to see this.

Out here we call that lying.

Never heard anyone say “stop your erroneous speak” https://t.co/Cr5n87ib9Y — Mary Hays McCauley (@MMccaley) May 18, 2024

Because no one says that.

Once is an error. Twice is a lie.

The media would fact check Trump's statements in real-time, but call this 'erroneous.'

If only there was a simple word that more succinctly described repeatedly making erroneous statements. https://t.co/50RjrYX89y — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) May 18, 2024

If only.

Brevity is the soul of wit.

We were reliably told multiple times by KJP that he was referring to the conditions being in place for high inflation when he took office. So which is it? https://t.co/aNl01xl4ck — bird cheat (@birdcheat) May 18, 2024

He lied. It's that simple.