KJP Sets New BS Record Trying to Spin Biden Out of Massive Repeated Lies About Inflation

As we've told you previously, President Biden lied about something. That in and of itself isn't really news because it happens all the time, but this lie was particularly egregious even for Biden.

On two occasions, Biden said that inflation was nine percent when he took office in January of 2021. The actual number was much lower. Here are the two times Biden repeated the lie:

Biden — for the second time in less than a week — falsely claims inflation "was at 9%" when he took office.



It was 1.4%. pic.twitter.com/lmiX9SFhjS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 14, 2024

Another unchecked whopper: Biden claims the inflation rate was 9% when he took office. Inflation was in fact 1.4% in January 2021. pic.twitter.com/hLWJfwjUQa — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) May 8, 2024

The lie is indefensible, but Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's job is to defend the indefensible.

This could set a new personal desperate spin record, which for KJP is a high bar:

Q: "Two times over the past two weeks, the president said inflation was 9% when he came into office. Is the president misleading Americans on that or does he just not realize that inflation was 1.4% when he came into office?"



KJP: "Thank you for the question..." pic.twitter.com/xNoTj1xE7x — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 15, 2024

That's bad, even for her.

I can totally see how he said 9% (twice) when he really meant to say the factors for inflation were already in place. Anyone could make that mistake. 🤣 — MelanieM (@MelMEsq) May 15, 2024

Even more shameless is the sight of Biden's economic team (and former economic team in this case) being forced to parrot the huge lie:

Biden's former economic advisor claims that inflation was 9-10% when he took office.



It was actually 1.4% in January 2021.



pic.twitter.com/AIonvpAu1n — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 15, 2024

They're all in one big gaslighting club.