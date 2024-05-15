KJP Sets New BS Record Trying to Spin Biden Out of Massive Repeated Lies About Inflation

Joe Biden Again Compares Losing His Son to Police Officers Being Killed in...
Doug P.  |  5:15 PM on May 15, 2024
As we've told you previously, President Biden lied about something. That in and of itself isn't really news because it happens all the time, but this lie was particularly egregious even for Biden. 

On two occasions, Biden said that inflation was nine percent when he took office in January of 2021. The actual number was much lower. Here are the two times Biden repeated the lie:

The lie is indefensible, but Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's job is to defend the indefensible.

This could set a new personal desperate spin record, which for KJP is a high bar: 

That's bad, even for her.

Even more shameless is the sight of Biden's economic team (and former economic team in this case) being forced to parrot the huge lie:

They're all in one big gaslighting club.

