Sean 'Diddy' Combs Releases Weak Sauce Apology Video and Twitter Collectively Rolled Its Eyes

A few days ago, we told you about the SHOCKING video released of Sean 'Diddy' Combs violently abusing his partner at the time. Today, he released his apology video for the incident.

Advertisement

NEWS



Sean “Diddy” Combs has just posted this video in reaction to the video of him beating up his then girlfriend Cassie.



A reminder as you watch this that Diddy has been credibly accused of many years of abuse, trafficking, rape, and much much more.



He also spent months… pic.twitter.com/NpfBrJLjdP — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 19, 2024

What a joke!

NOPE.



Dude has denied his behavior FOR YEARS. Multiple victims have accused him of what we saw on that video and worse. It finally gets released and suddenly he finds god & counseling?



HE’S ONLY APOLOGIZING BECAUSE HE GOT CAUGHT. https://t.co/LX3alrl2Ri — Lisa Guerrero 💃🏽 (@4lisaguerrero) May 19, 2024

Abusers always want to head to therapy as their out for taking responsibility for their actions. He should be headed to a court room.

No thank you. Combs is sorry he was caught & now the world knows he’s a POS, just as Cassie & other women said.



Remember he denied it all ⬇️



A defense lawyer no doubt advised him to apologize & talk about therapy. He should be in prison.#SeanCombs #NoThankYou https://t.co/nQqZxcKmsO pic.twitter.com/chpnyQu8Uv — Laura Richards BSc, MSc, MBPsS (@laurarichards99) May 19, 2024

Combs believes because he is rich and powerful, he can throw women around. Period.

Just remember that abusive, powerful men like him are never sorry until they’re caught/there’s public evidence they can’t refute. https://t.co/QmRjschlad — Toni (@toniwriter) May 19, 2024

They aren't sorry. They are saving face.

Diddy is a Biden supporter so none of this surprised anyone. https://t.co/zbGKyrTfv4 — Philip Anderson (@VoteBidenOut) May 19, 2024

This well rehearsed “apology“ doesn’t excuse the fact you were literally caught on 4K beating the crap out your then girlfriend.

You or your legal team paid $50,000 for this security footage. And spent years suppressing its release.

You & your team relentlessly smeared your… https://t.co/b4HfyK4uq1 — File411 (@File411) May 19, 2024

Can't wait to see who attends his very lavish 'White Party' this year!

Where is he currently hiding out? — Winter Storm (@AShoutOutfromMN) May 19, 2024

My guess is Bali or Turks (based on the background in his “apology statement“) but again that’s speculation on my part. So I encourage you to be skeptical — File411 (@File411) May 19, 2024

Advertisement

I don’t care for his apology.

He lacks self-awareness of his actions and there consequences. — Random Bot (@randombott) May 19, 2024

He has zero self awareness.

Everybody always forgets about the poor perp... https://t.co/0eziw6Kzk6 — Kurt Loder (@kurt_loder) May 19, 2024

Bless his poor heart.

He’s been abusing his partners and God only knows who else for decades. This man has no remorse, he’s just upset he finally got caught. He should be in prison. https://t.co/W4erFWivsJ — MichaelBePetty (@MichaelBePetty) May 19, 2024

It's too bad the statue of limitations is up on this case because he absolutely deserved prison for what all of America saw happen on that video.







