Sean 'Diddy' Combs Releases Weak Sauce Apology Video and Twitter Collectively Rolled Its Eyes

justmindy
justmindy  |  2:15 PM on May 19, 2024
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

A few days ago, we told you about the SHOCKING video released of Sean 'Diddy' Combs violently abusing his partner at the time. Today, he released his apology video for the incident.

What a joke!

Abusers always want to head to therapy as their out for taking responsibility for their actions. He should be headed to a court room.

Combs believes because he is rich and powerful, he can throw women around. Period.

They aren't sorry. They are saving face.

Can't wait to see who attends his very lavish 'White Party' this year!

He has zero self awareness.

Bless his poor heart. 

It's too bad the statue of limitations is up on this case because he absolutely deserved prison for what all of America saw happen on that video.



Tags: ABUSE APOLOGY ASSAULT RAPPER

