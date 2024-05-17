Horrific Video of Sean 'Diddy' Combs Abusing Woman Released Shocking All of Twitter

There has long been rumors of Sean 'Diddy' Combs treatment of his female partners. Today, the evidence came to light. A bit of a warning, this video is difficult to watch and includes scenes of domestic violence.
BREAKING— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 17, 2024
CNN has obtained footage of Diddy repeatedly beating his then girlfriend Cassie in a hotel hallway.
I want to note that Kimora Lee Simmons has warned people about Diddy’s conduct for years, and she has either been attacked for doing so or ignored. Diddy also… pic.twitter.com/VS6rXczXWo
It is very disturbing.
He is a disgusting pig https://t.co/gexGzZbIgA— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 17, 2024
Megyn always knows just what to say.
Hey remember when everyone trashed Harrison Butker for saying how much he loved and appreciated his wife for raising their kids?— John Hasson (@SonofHas) May 17, 2024
Good times https://t.co/eOvb9RTKuI
Back when we all we were sweet summer children. Perhaps, we are making idols of the wrong kind of men.
Wow. What a POS! https://t.co/eDYSeirIXz— Catturd ™ (@catturd2) May 17, 2024
I’m going to guess that liberals on here won’t be as upset about this as they were about say…. A Catholic saying family is important. https://t.co/i7EQlpVHyp— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) May 17, 2024
This jerk walks free while Soros-funded prosecutors persecute political prisoners in America. The absolute state of criminal justice in the US today. https://t.co/obXp5GKkGx— Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) May 17, 2024
Honestly, some of those Soros based prosecutors are dying for invitations to his famous parties.
This is awful. Diddy belongs in jail. https://t.co/DevkzPh6SW— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 17, 2024
Starting to think this “Diddy” fellow may not be a very nice person— Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) May 17, 2024
If only there had been some previous sign in his artistic output or general demeanor that might have clued us in on him having a violent and misogynistic streak! https://t.co/3p7atjAniH
Any man who does this to a woman is scum. https://t.co/c3UpPNm7XZ— Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) May 17, 2024
Lower than the scum of the Earth.
This video of Diddy beating Cassie is VERY graphic and violent. I can barely stomach watching it...this is what he was comfortable doing to her in public, I truly can't imagine what he did to her in private.— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) May 17, 2024
Put him in jail now. Today.
Stop worshipping celebrities and fame. https://t.co/mBWhXGGKnE
Not shocking as we know Diddy doesn't like girls https://t.co/aQlflOtnZU— Supports Single Mothers Nero (@Adventure_Nero) May 17, 2024
Cassie’s lawyer Douglas Wigdor emailed this statement about the new video of Diddy.— Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) May 17, 2024
“The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs. Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward… https://t.co/h1AWFipOMR pic.twitter.com/uMCFiVAdtE
The victim's lawyer has weighed in.
Maybe this horror, that you couldn’t imagine “diddy” perpetrating, will remind us all that just bc we can’t imagine it happening doesn’t mean it isn’t happening. This is despicable and gut-wrenching. My heart breaks for Cassie & every woman who isn’t believed. https://t.co/7HrTWYJ9Ux— Autumn Hanna VandeHei (@autumnvandehei) May 17, 2024
Also, just because you enjoy someone's music of art, does not make them a good person and we should believe victims.
