Horrific Video of Sean 'Diddy' Combs Abusing Woman Released Shocking All of Twitter

There has long been rumors of Sean 'Diddy' Combs treatment of his female partners. Today, the evidence came to light. A bit of a warning, this video is difficult to watch and includes scenes of domestic violence.

CNN has obtained footage of Diddy repeatedly beating his then girlfriend Cassie in a hotel hallway.



I want to note that Kimora Lee Simmons has warned people about Diddy’s conduct for years, and she has either been attacked for doing so or ignored. Diddy also… pic.twitter.com/VS6rXczXWo — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 17, 2024

It is very disturbing.

He is a disgusting pig https://t.co/gexGzZbIgA — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 17, 2024

Megyn always knows just what to say.

Hey remember when everyone trashed Harrison Butker for saying how much he loved and appreciated his wife for raising their kids?



Good times https://t.co/eOvb9RTKuI — John Hasson (@SonofHas) May 17, 2024

Back when we all we were sweet summer children. Perhaps, we are making idols of the wrong kind of men.

I’m going to guess that liberals on here won’t be as upset about this as they were about say…. A Catholic saying family is important. https://t.co/i7EQlpVHyp — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) May 17, 2024

This jerk walks free while Soros-funded prosecutors persecute political prisoners in America. The absolute state of criminal justice in the US today. https://t.co/obXp5GKkGx — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) May 17, 2024

Honestly, some of those Soros based prosecutors are dying for invitations to his famous parties.

This is awful. Diddy belongs in jail. https://t.co/DevkzPh6SW — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 17, 2024

Starting to think this “Diddy” fellow may not be a very nice person



If only there had been some previous sign in his artistic output or general demeanor that might have clued us in on him having a violent and misogynistic streak! https://t.co/3p7atjAniH — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) May 17, 2024

Any man who does this to a woman is scum. https://t.co/c3UpPNm7XZ — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) May 17, 2024

Lower than the scum of the Earth.

This video of Diddy beating Cassie is VERY graphic and violent. I can barely stomach watching it...this is what he was comfortable doing to her in public, I truly can't imagine what he did to her in private.



Put him in jail now. Today.



Stop worshipping celebrities and fame. https://t.co/mBWhXGGKnE — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) May 17, 2024

Not shocking as we know Diddy doesn't like girls https://t.co/aQlflOtnZU — Supports Single Mothers Nero (@Adventure_Nero) May 17, 2024

Cassie’s lawyer Douglas Wigdor emailed this statement about the new video of Diddy.



“The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs. Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward… https://t.co/h1AWFipOMR pic.twitter.com/uMCFiVAdtE — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) May 17, 2024

The victim's lawyer has weighed in.

Maybe this horror, that you couldn’t imagine “diddy” perpetrating, will remind us all that just bc we can’t imagine it happening doesn’t mean it isn’t happening. This is despicable and gut-wrenching. My heart breaks for Cassie & every woman who isn’t believed. https://t.co/7HrTWYJ9Ux — Autumn Hanna VandeHei (@autumnvandehei) May 17, 2024

Also, just because you enjoy someone's music of art, does not make them a good person and we should believe victims.



