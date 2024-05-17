Horrific Video of Sean 'Diddy' Combs Abusing Woman Released Shocking All of Twitter

Shannon Bream Spoke With Justice Alito About the Flag Story and 'the NYT...
justmindy
justmindy  |  2:46 PM on May 17, 2024
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File

There has long been rumors of Sean 'Diddy' Combs treatment of his female partners. Today, the evidence came to light. A bit of a warning, this video is difficult to watch and includes scenes of domestic violence.

It is very disturbing.

Megyn always knows just what to say.

Back when we all we were sweet summer children. Perhaps, we are making idols of the wrong kind of men.

Honestly, some of those Soros based prosecutors are dying for invitations to his famous parties.

Lower than the scum of the Earth.

The victim's lawyer has weighed in. 

Also, just because you enjoy someone's music of art, does not make them a good person and we should believe victims.


