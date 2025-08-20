It Looks Like Kamala's Social Media Team May Still Have a Gig After All

We've talked about them before, you have likely heard of the Democratic Wins Account. Especially if you are a regular reader, but just in case, here are two recent stories by Brett and Amy. Now that those who needed the primer are up to speed, this begs one question: Did Kommie-Llamas' social media comms team manage to keep their job? It seems like a distinct possibility after reviewing this account.

BREAKING: New polling shows Gavin Newsom’s California redistricting proposal has a 22-point advantage. Republicans should be quaking in their boots at this point. — Democratic Wins Media (@DemocraticWins) August 20, 2025

They seem just as divorced from reality as her team, for sure.

What poll?

Not quaking.

Here is a reminder pic.twitter.com/3p0jnRR0Kg — Keith (@ktmarine1) August 20, 2025

This writer is pretty sure that most Americans would appreciate knowing which poll is being referred to. Notice no citation—another hallmark of Harris's comms crew.

Uh no. Polls show it’s losing by a huge margin. You still don’t get that you can’t lie and deceive your way into a win. — John Thaler (@Thaleresq) August 20, 2025

See! Delulu as the kids say today!

Also, while this is only the opinion of the writer, it seems all the blue states have redistricted about as much as they can, and let's be honest, in the last two midterm cycles, California has kept counting until they flipped seats anyway. At least this way they're cheating in the open.

BREAKING: According to the Joint Resolution of Annexation that admitted Texas into the United States in 1845, Texas has the ability to split into five - count them - FIVE NEW STATES which would give the GOP eight new Senators. So… pic.twitter.com/95pxpaef49 — Uri Blago🇮🇱 (@UriBlago_v2) August 20, 2025

BTW, for anyone curious: Fact Check TRUE!

In the opinion of this writer, it is time to fight fire with fire, a new favorite saying of Greasolini. The problem is his state can't even fight fires at all, so in point of fact, no conservatives are scared of him.

The right has been playing by the Marquess of Queensberry Rules of politicking for far too long. Deciding that to lose with honor holds more value than winning. Dear reader, that was before a sitting president declared half the country enemies, among many other things. Now, in this moment, we are just beginning to see the truth of so many things the Left told us were lies.

This writer suggests letting Gavin Newscum redistrict, because we know how to fight fire with fire. SO LET THE GAMES BEGIN!

