Hillary Clinton Asks What We'd Call What's Happening to Texas Dems in Another...
It Might Be Time for Jasmine Crockett to Grab the Want Ads:Texas House...
VIP
HVAC Repairman Shocked by Homebodies: X Users Clap Back with Why Home Is...
Cracker Barrel Trends on X After Revealing New Logo
Woman Upset She Has to Take Time Out of Her Schedule to Receive...
VIP
Amid the Democratic Party's Collapse Is an Opportunity for the GOP
CNN's Abby Phillip Says, Sadly, We Still Have to Explain That Slavery Was...
The Masks Are OFF! Ben Rhodes Says Dem Leaders Should Endorse Mamdani Because...
Do No Harm? Thread Exposes Training Event That Told Therapists to HATE Trump...
The Journalist Who Cried Wolf! CNN's Blitzer Is Afraid of Humvee Outside D.C.'s...
VIP
Welcome to the Podcast From HELL: Gavin Newsom's Panel Is Why Democrats Are...
Lefties Didn't Wait for Info About This DC Arrest Before Pushing a Narrative...
The Spankings Will Continue Until Journalism Improves! Karoline Leavitt DROPS NYT's Dishon...
Understanding how Socialism is quietly destroying America.

It Looks Like Kamala's Social Media Team May Still Have a Gig After All

RickRobinson
RickRobinson | 10:00 PM on August 20, 2025
Twitchy

We've talked about them before, you have likely heard of the Democratic Wins Account. Especially if you are a regular reader, but just in case, here are two recent stories by Brett and Amy. Now that those who needed the primer are up to speed, this begs one question: Did Kommie-Llamas' social media comms team manage to keep their job? It seems like a distinct possibility after reviewing this account. 

Advertisement

They seem just as divorced from reality as her team, for sure. 

This writer is pretty sure that most Americans would appreciate knowing which poll is being referred to. Notice no citation—another hallmark of Harris's comms crew.

See! Delulu as the kids say today!

Also, while this is only the opinion of the writer, it seems all the blue states have redistricted about as much as they can, and let's be honest, in the last two midterm cycles, California has kept counting until they flipped seats anyway. At least this way they're cheating in the open.

Recommended

Woman Upset She Has to Take Time Out of Her Schedule to Receive Food Stamps
Brett T.
Advertisement

BTW, for anyone curious: Fact Check TRUE!

In the opinion of this writer, it is time to fight fire with fire, a new favorite saying of Greasolini. The problem is his state can't even fight fires at all, so in point of fact, no conservatives are scared of him. 

The right has been playing by the Marquess of Queensberry Rules of politicking for far too long. Deciding that to lose with honor holds more value than winning. Dear reader, that was before a sitting president declared half the country enemies, among many other things. Now, in this moment, we are just beginning to see the truth of so many things the Left told us were lies. 

This writer suggests letting Gavin Newscum redistrict, because we know how to fight fire with fire. SO LET THE GAMES BEGIN!

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy  TWITCH'S conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.


Join TWITCHY VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!



Tags:

CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT PARTY GAVIN NEWSOM GERRYMANDERING POLLING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Woman Upset She Has to Take Time Out of Her Schedule to Receive Food Stamps
Brett T.
Cracker Barrel Trends on X After Revealing New Logo
Brett T.
It Might Be Time for Jasmine Crockett to Grab the Want Ads:Texas House Passes Redistricting Bill
Eric V.
Do No Harm? Thread Exposes Training Event That Told Therapists to HATE Trump Supporting Patients
Amy Curtis
The Spankings Will Continue Until Journalism Improves! Karoline Leavitt DROPS NYT's Dishonest Peter Baker
Amy Curtis
Lefties Didn't Wait for Info About This DC Arrest Before Pushing a Narrative (Update Status: AWKWARD)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Woman Upset She Has to Take Time Out of Her Schedule to Receive Food Stamps Brett T.
Advertisement