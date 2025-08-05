COPE: Democratic Wins Media Posts Some MAJOR Fanfic About Harris Winning a Redo of the 2024 Election

We've seen some major cope in our time here at Twitchy, but this is next-level, high-grade copium:

BREAKING: New polling reveals, for the first time, that if individuals could go back in time and redo their 2024 votes, Kamala Harris would now win by 7 points. Donald Trump’s support is cratering. He is weaker than he has ever been. — Democratic Wins Media (@DemocraticWins) August 4, 2025

Advertisement

EL. OH. EL.

Really?

REALLY?!

This shill account would have us believe Kamala is so popular despite the fact that, in the past week alone, she's a) dropped out of the California gubernatorial race, b) told Stephen Colbert she's stepping away because the 'system is broken' and c) her fellow Democrats don't want her to campaign for them in the midterms.

But she'd win the election by seven.

Sure. Whatever you have to tell yourselves to sleep at night.

You polled fired bureaucrats didn't you? — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) August 4, 2025

Probably.

#1) Individuals can’t go back in time so you’re sheet out of luck there.



#2) You’re polling stinks. I could start a poll that “proves” that whales speak French at the bottom of the ocean. That wouldn’t make it true. — Jim Hawk (@JimHawk67327371) August 4, 2025

All of this.

Polls.

There’s grasping at straws and then there’s this. — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) August 5, 2025

Whatever this is.

Those same polls never had her trailing the entire 107 days 🤣🤣🤣 — Troy Pallotto 🇺🇸 (@troypallotto) August 5, 2025

So weird.

YUP. Those polls.

BREAKING: New polling reveals for the first time that if people could go back in time and redo their 2020 votes Trump would win in a landslide as well as win a 3rd term in 2024. https://t.co/WVD45WRZMF — Phineas J Whoopee, Lineman extraordinaire ( Ret. ) (@j_whoopee) August 5, 2025

Same vibes.

BREAKING: New polling reveals, for the first time, that if individuals could go back in time and redo their 2024 votes, Trump would win EVERY state, even Minnesota. Democrats’ support is cratering. They are weaker than they’ve ever been.



Hey, mine is as true as yours. https://t.co/2ng50V3ZxO — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) August 5, 2025

Yours is far more likely.

somehow found an account even sadder than acosta’s https://t.co/gyuK3URlQo — Nino (@baldingschemer) August 5, 2025

That's really the accomplishment.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



