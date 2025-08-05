Corey DeAngelis Bodies Randi Weingarten From the Top Rope Over Her Teacher Pay...
AWFL ALERT: Leftist History Teacher Defends Incan Child Sacrifice Against 'Judgemental' Wh...
Welcome to The Speedway Slammer: Indiana Will Soon Open Its Version of Florida's...
J.K. Rowling's Razor-Sharp Wit Slices Through Trans-Activist Claims: A Social Media Showdo...
New York Mag Suggests Trump Might Be on the White House Roof to...
Get WRECKED, Ken! Dem Chair Martin Earns RATIO for Flying to Chicago to...
Texas AG Says He Will Seek Judicial Orders Vacating the Offices of Runaway...
Any Day Now: Dan Rather's Climate Doom and Gloom Aged Like Milk In...
Lizzo Posts Her Take on the American Eagle Outfitters Ad
You Mad, Bro? Heath Mayo CAN'T DEAL After DOD Posts Photo of Pete...
'Deep Ties to Terrorist Organizations:' Tom Cotton Formally Petitions IRS to Investigate C...
Understanding Zohran Mamdani's Radical LGBTQ+ Plans for New York City
Sweeney’s Latest Sharp Shooting Video and GOP Reveal Trigger Leftist Meltdown
Stephen King BUTCHERS His Dopey Argument Against Texas Redistricting

COPE: Democratic Wins Media Posts Some MAJOR Fanfic About Harris Winning a Redo of the 2024 Election

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on August 05, 2025
meme

We've seen some major cope in our time here at Twitchy, but this is next-level, high-grade copium:

Advertisement

EL. OH. EL.

Really?

REALLY?!

This shill account would have us believe Kamala is so popular despite the fact that, in the past week alone, she's a) dropped out of the California gubernatorial race, b) told Stephen Colbert she's stepping away because the 'system is broken' and c) her fellow Democrats don't want her to campaign for them in the midterms.

But she'd win the election by seven.

Sure. Whatever you have to tell yourselves to sleep at night.

Probably.

All of this.

Polls.

Whatever this is.

So weird.

Recommended

You Mad, Bro? Heath Mayo CAN'T DEAL After DOD Posts Photo of Pete Hegseth With Great Jeans
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

YUP. Those polls.

Same vibes.

Yours is far more likely.

That's really the accomplishment.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS POLLING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

You Mad, Bro? Heath Mayo CAN'T DEAL After DOD Posts Photo of Pete Hegseth With Great Jeans
Grateful Calvin
AWFL ALERT: Leftist History Teacher Defends Incan Child Sacrifice Against 'Judgemental' White Men (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Corey DeAngelis Bodies Randi Weingarten From the Top Rope Over Her Teacher Pay Gripe
Amy Curtis
J.K. Rowling's Razor-Sharp Wit Slices Through Trans-Activist Claims: A Social Media Showdown
justmindy
Any Day Now: Dan Rather's Climate Doom and Gloom Aged Like Milk In the Summer Sun
Amy Curtis
Lizzo Posts Her Take on the American Eagle Outfitters Ad
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

You Mad, Bro? Heath Mayo CAN'T DEAL After DOD Posts Photo of Pete Hegseth With Great Jeans Grateful Calvin
Advertisement