The Kamala Problem: Dems Hope Harris Sits Out the Midterms

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 12:00 PM on August 03, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

This writer almost ... almost ... feels sorry for Kamala. She's been nothing but loyal to the Democratic Party. That includes not speaking out about Joe Biden's cognitive decline when doing so could've elevated her to the Oval Office, even for a short period of time. Then again, the Biden team vowed to destroy her if she did

So instead, Kamala wrote a book and dropped out of the California governor's race, telling Stephen Colbert the system is 'broken' and she's stepping away from politics.

Perhaps it's not because the system is broken, as she claims, but because even her fellow Democrats know she's bad news for their political campaigns:

We're just not that into you, Kamala.

Here's more from POLITICO:

Kamala Harris didn’t shut the door on another White House bid when she announced she isn’t running for California governor. But she vented about the limitations of government, telling Late Show host Stephen Colbert on Thursday that she doesn’t “want to go back in the system” for now.

Many Democrats feel the same about Harris.

Interviews with nearly two dozen Democratic officials and operatives following her announcement this week reflect a swath of the party that would be glad if Harris didn’t run in 2028. Moreover, they hope she’ll stay on the sidelines in the midterms.

'If she was gravity for our candidates running in center-right districts in 2024, then she will be gravity for them in 2026,' said Lauren Harper Pope, co-founder of WelcomePAC, which supports center-left candidates. 'So,' she added of Harris’ pledge to campaign for Democrats, 'no thank you.'

Oof. That's gotta sting.

It was Kamala they were rejecting.

That word's doing a lot of heavy lifting.

Oh, look: we found Kamala's alt account!

Whatever the opposite of an endorsement is, that's what they're begging for.

We hear McDonald's is hiring.

None whatsoever.

Completely unburdened.

Wait, maybe this is Kamala's alt.

How much time do you have?

Because here's the Cliffs Notes answer: EVERYTHING.

Man, there are a lot of Kamala stans still out there.

Hahahahahahahahaha.

NPR and 'better journalism' are a contradiction in terms.

Are ... are you serious?

EL. OH. EL.

Kamala wasn't a leader. She didn't even want to do the things Biden asked her to do as his VP.

Nope.

