The Kamala Problem: Dems Hope Harris Sits Out the Midterms

This writer almost ... almost ... feels sorry for Kamala. She's been nothing but loyal to the Democratic Party. That includes not speaking out about Joe Biden's cognitive decline when doing so could've elevated her to the Oval Office, even for a short period of time. Then again, the Biden team vowed to destroy her if she did.

So instead, Kamala wrote a book and dropped out of the California governor's race, telling Stephen Colbert the system is 'broken' and she's stepping away from politics.

Perhaps it's not because the system is broken, as she claims, but because even her fellow Democrats know she's bad news for their political campaigns:

‘I wouldn’t want her in my district’: Some Dems want Kamala Harris to sit the midterms out https://t.co/jqGPd3CVwf — POLITICO (@politico) August 2, 2025

We're just not that into you, Kamala.

Here's more from POLITICO:

Kamala Harris didn’t shut the door on another White House bid when she announced she isn’t running for California governor . But she vented about the limitations of government, telling Late Show host Stephen Colbert on Thursday that she doesn’t “want to go back in the system” for now. Many Democrats feel the same about Harris. Interviews with nearly two dozen Democratic officials and operatives following her announcement this week reflect a swath of the party that would be glad if Harris didn’t run in 2028. Moreover, they hope she’ll stay on the sidelines in the midterms. 'If she was gravity for our candidates running in center-right districts in 2024, then she will be gravity for them in 2026,' said Lauren Harper Pope, co-founder of WelcomePAC, which supports center-left candidates. 'So,' she added of Harris’ pledge to campaign for Democrats, 'no thank you.'

Oof. That's gotta sting.

After the election, some dems had a conspiracy theory that the election was stolen from her because dems down the ballot won in districts she lost. Now we understand that it was because dems down the ballot distanced themselves from her because she was a loser. — DocM (@NotThatDocM) August 2, 2025

It was Kamala they were rejecting.

That word's doing a lot of heavy lifting.

Whoever said this s**t needs to come out and say who you are so we can f***ing make sure you lose.



Cowards… — Trump: Narcissistic conman doomed to fail (@SeditionistGop) August 3, 2025

Oh, look: we found Kamala's alt account!

I don’t see many democrats begging for her endorsement . — Capt'n Trash McDrunkface (@TrashPandaTv) August 2, 2025

Whatever the opposite of an endorsement is, that's what they're begging for.

She needs to find something else to do that matches her skillset. — E T Browning (@ETBrowning01) August 2, 2025

We hear McDonald's is hiring.

Looks like 107 days was all folks needed, no need for the behind the scenes look! — Zack Roday (@zackroday) August 2, 2025

None whatsoever.

She was unburdened by what has been. pic.twitter.com/ykfeLismvM — CattusFelis (@sosMachiavelli) August 3, 2025

Completely unburdened.

I have been an active Democrat my entire adult life, and I have NEVER EVER been polled. No one has ever asked me s**t, yet they can ALWAYS find a “democrat” to push THIS narrative. How long before we find out these people aren’t actually democrats? That’s always the case. https://t.co/8Fh7HQXMJF — Lovely Loner (@LadyClassy97993) August 3, 2025

Wait, maybe this is Kamala's alt.

Can someone tell me what the actual issue is with Harris? https://t.co/ESFyDOXPAo — Dora Dora Dora 🇭🇹 (@TinyPrincess_D) August 3, 2025

How much time do you have?

Because here's the Cliffs Notes answer: EVERYTHING.

And just like clockwork, folks with no courage are gonna run to talk to Politico anonymously instead of saying it with their whole chest. https://t.co/ZkDaSzzWal — Randall Barnes (@AuthorRandallB) August 2, 2025

Man, there are a lot of Kamala stans still out there.

Politico reminds me why we needed npr and better journalism everyday. https://t.co/UWmPcg5jxE — Just a minute or two or three (@justin_tolen) August 2, 2025

Hahahahahahahahaha.

NPR and 'better journalism' are a contradiction in terms.

Democrats consistently run from leadership and that is why they consistently lose. https://t.co/eDdJzSx7IO — Will Matthews 🇺🇸 (@WillMatthewsVA) August 3, 2025

Are ... are you serious?

EL. OH. EL.

Kamala wasn't a leader. She didn't even want to do the things Biden asked her to do as his VP.

Nope.

