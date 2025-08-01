Kamala Harris Tells Stephen Colbert She’s Avoiding Running for Office Because ‘The System is Broken’

Failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris went on Stephen Colbert’s late-night Democrat therapy session show Thursday night. She was hocking her new book ‘107 Days’ about her disastrous 2024 White House campaign. She spoke in her usual word salad format, but there were a few croutons of good news. She’s not running for Governor of California, and it sounds like she’s not running for president either. Well, maybe. It’s Kamala, so she’s a confusing mess.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

In the MOST amount of words possible, Kamala Harris admits President Trump BROKE her, which is why she doesn’t want to run for Governor of California



“The system’s broken… so I don’t wanna go back into the system.”



She just GAVE UP 🤣 pic.twitter.com/AXDBG4vSMz — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 1, 2025

“I’m hearing you don’t wanna be part of the fight anymore” 😂😂😂 DUH — Magæn America🇺🇸🇮🇱🎗️ (@USANadav) August 1, 2025

She would be great on “the view.” — Sunshine State of Mind 🌈 ⛅️ (@foundinsunshine) August 1, 2025

That would be an easy paycheck, and the cast would worship her.

We know she’s peddling her book, but if this is also a public reintroduction for a possible presidential run, this is a massive failure. Commenters see it.

I suppose her soft launch of her presidential exploratory campaign is going in typical Kamala form - down in flames. Out the gate is impressive. — Gabriel Garcia (@GGarcia_AZ) August 1, 2025

Kamala Harris…



The first politician to lose a debate against herself…



… in real-time…



… on national TV. — mdtlion (@mdtlion) August 1, 2025

So, to sum it up, she said that being "on bended knee" no longer gets you ahead? 😳😬😐😬🤣

She could've picked any other words, and there are so many to choose from, but she chose, "on bended knee"? 😆🤣😂 Kudos to whomever wrote that speech for her! 😆 🤣 — Nikki (@PsyopsRabbit) August 1, 2025

Thank God the system is "broken" enough to finally reject the DEI hire who blew every opportunity in her career. — Retiring Roger (@Dean_of_Numbers) August 1, 2025

It sounds like she’s blaming ‘the system’ to avoid another presidential run but we’ll have to wait and see. It’s still way early.

Posters assume Harris took advantage of some ‘liquid courage’ before taking the stage with Colbert.

We have been unburdened by who has been. — Paul of Acadia (@PaultheAcadian) August 1, 2025

How many shots deep do you think she was during this interview? — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 1, 2025

Quite a few. Right before the slur — Better.Than.A.Memory 🇺🇸 (@Julestoyou2020) August 1, 2025

I don’t think she makes public appearances without at least a few. — Paul of Acadia (@PaultheAcadian) August 1, 2025

I hope this is last word salad we have to endure for a very very very long time — Tim talks stocks and corruption (@TimApeishforAmc) August 1, 2025

Good God, the bullet we dodged. 😳 — Stryder (@kirapop1996) August 1, 2025

There is no shortage of word salads. Harris is going to promote her book and visit all her favorite media haunts, where they will fawn all over her. She misses the adoration and attention. The book at least allows her to get that expected legacy media love without the pressure of an election weighing down on her.

