Kamala Harris Tells Stephen Colbert She’s Avoiding Running for Office Because ‘The System is Broken’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:00 AM on August 01, 2025
AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

Failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris went on Stephen Colbert’s late-night Democrat therapy session show Thursday night. She was hocking her new book ‘107 Days’ about her disastrous 2024 White House campaign. She spoke in her usual word salad format, but there were a few croutons of good news. She’s not running for Governor of California, and it sounds like she’s not running for president either. Well, maybe. It’s Kamala, so she’s a confusing mess.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

That would be an easy paycheck, and the cast would worship her.

We know she’s peddling her book, but if this is also a public reintroduction for a possible presidential run, this is a massive failure. Commenters see it.

It sounds like she’s blaming ‘the system’ to avoid another presidential run but we’ll have to wait and see. It’s still way early.

Posters assume Harris took advantage of some ‘liquid courage’ before taking the stage with Colbert.

There is no shortage of word salads. Harris is going to promote her book and visit all her favorite media haunts, where they will fawn all over her. She misses the adoration and attention. The book at least allows her to get that expected legacy media love without the pressure of an election weighing down on her.

2028 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS THE VIEW

