VIP
Abigail Shrier Writes About Universal Mental Health Screening and Why It's Bad for...
‘We Have to Stop Following the Rules’: The Nation Profiles Letitia James
Here's a Thread on 'Debanking' and Why You Should Be Concerned About It
Jimmy Fallon Enjoys Record Viewership With Greg Gutfeld Appearance
VIP
D.C. Crime: Moms vs. Media, Where Reporters Play Ostrich and Locals Dodge Bullets
Ben Ferguson Bomb! Anti-Trumpers Like Tara Setmayer Hate the President More Than They...
Stumbling to the Finish: Biden’s Staff Stepped In to Save the Day and...
Rep. Sean Casten Has Never Felt Unsafe in DC Except for January 6
VIP
Democrats Have Already Fallen for Trump's Big City Crime Trap
Rachel Morin's Illegal Alien Killer Sentenced to Life in Prison Without Parole
California Dreamin'! Leftist Drools All Over 'Fighter' Gavin Newsom Who 'Terrifies' Trump...
Texas Dems Crumple and Will Return to Lone Star State this Weekend to...
Rep. Delia Ramirez Tells Netroots Nation That ICE Is a Terrorist Organization
Ashley Biden's Divorce Drama: Another Episode in the Biden Family Soap Opera

Democratic Wins Reports Trump’s Tariffs Have Caused Inflation to Rise ‘Much More Than Expected’

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on August 12, 2025
Meme

The X account @DemocraticWins, which was born from the ashes of the ironically titled @BidensWins and then @KamalasWins accounts, has some breaking news from CNBC. They say that President Donald Trump's tariffs and handling of the economy have caused inflation to rise much higher than expected, to 3.1 percent.

Advertisement

That's odd, because as we reported earlier, the journalists at CNN glumly had to report on the president's exceptional inflation numbers.

A proposed Community Note for the original post notes that "it was announced today that the CPI held steady at 2.7%. The claim that it is 3.1% is false and only applicable to core prices, which exclude gasoline and food prices." That must explain why CNN reported that prices were down at the grocery store.

CNN reports:

Consumer prices rose 0.2% in July, keeping the annual inflation rate at 2.7%, according to the latest Consumer Price Index data released Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

 Fox News reports:

The Bureau of Labor Statistics on Tuesday said that the consumer price index (CPI) – a broad measure of how much everyday goods like gasoline, groceries and rent cost – rose 0.2% in July compared with last month, while it was up 2.7% from a year ago. 

The monthly figure was in line with the estimate of economists polled by LSEG, while headline was slightly cooler than the 2.8% expected.

Recommended

‘We Have to Stop Following the Rules’: The Nation Profiles Letitia James
Brett T.
Advertisement

So where do they get this 3.1 percent number?

Remember during the Biden administration when inflation hit 9.1 percent?

Per CNBC, huh?

@DemocraticWins has to be a parody account.

***

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

Help us continue to report on the president’s economic successes and combat the lies of the Democrats. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.


Tags:

ECONOMY INFLATION TARIFFS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

‘We Have to Stop Following the Rules’: The Nation Profiles Letitia James
Brett T.
Here's a Thread on 'Debanking' and Why You Should Be Concerned About It
Brett T.
Ben Ferguson Bomb! Anti-Trumpers Like Tara Setmayer Hate the President More Than They Love Americans
Warren Squire
Jimmy Fallon Enjoys Record Viewership With Greg Gutfeld Appearance
Gordon K
Texas Dems Crumple and Will Return to Lone Star State this Weekend to Face Redistricting Vote Loss
Warren Squire
Ashley Biden's Divorce Drama: Another Episode in the Biden Family Soap Opera
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

‘We Have to Stop Following the Rules’: The Nation Profiles Letitia James Brett T.
Advertisement