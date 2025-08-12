Democratic Wins Reports Trump’s Tariffs Have Caused Inflation to Rise ‘Much More Than Expected’

The X account @DemocraticWins, which was born from the ashes of the ironically titled @BidensWins and then @KamalasWins accounts, has some breaking news from CNBC. They say that President Donald Trump's tariffs and handling of the economy have caused inflation to rise much higher than expected, to 3.1 percent.

BREAKING: CNBC just announced that Donald Trump’s tariffs and handling of the economy have caused inflation to rise by 3.1%. Much higher than expected. This is terrible. pic.twitter.com/NBPdCGuPV7 — Democratic Wins Media (@DemocraticWins) August 12, 2025

That's odd, because as we reported earlier, the journalists at CNN glumly had to report on the president's exceptional inflation numbers.

Breaking: US inflation remains at 2.7% lower than expectations — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) August 12, 2025

A proposed Community Note for the original post notes that "it was announced today that the CPI held steady at 2.7%. The claim that it is 3.1% is false and only applicable to core prices, which exclude gasoline and food prices." That must explain why CNN reported that prices were down at the grocery store.

CNN reports:

Consumer prices rose 0.2% in July, keeping the annual inflation rate at 2.7%, according to the latest Consumer Price Index data released Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Fox News reports:

The Bureau of Labor Statistics on Tuesday said that the consumer price index (CPI) – a broad measure of how much everyday goods like gasoline, groceries and rent cost – rose 0.2% in July compared with last month, while it was up 2.7% from a year ago. The monthly figure was in line with the estimate of economists polled by LSEG, while headline was slightly cooler than the 2.8% expected.

So where do they get this 3.1 percent number?

False. — Gary P. Nabhan (@GaryPNabhan) August 12, 2025

Current inflation rate is 2.7% — Desertrat1912. 🇺🇸 (@LinoOssanna) August 12, 2025

It is .1% more than expected, tell the entire story. — Thought Criminal 601 (@601Thought) August 12, 2025

Well this excludes food and gas so who cares — mommabear (@SaltymommaBear) August 12, 2025

Remember during the Biden administration when inflation hit 9.1 percent?

There is nothing that you put out there that isn’t a lie — @jewel (@jewelswill) August 12, 2025

BREAKING: US inflation year-over-year in July just came in lower than expected again, per CNBC. — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) August 12, 2025

Per CNBC, huh?

@DemocraticWins has to be a parody account.

