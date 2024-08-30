Kamala Chooses Joy (With a Little Help from AI)
Dana Loesch Has Simple Response to The Hill Beginning to Bang Lockdown Drums Again

RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  12:00 AM on August 30, 2024
Ultra Right Beer

Our very own Brett covered this earlier, but let's face it, dear reader, you knew it was coming. 

As we approach the fall, the media is starting to spin up hysteria over everything from West Nile to Monkey Pox, but those weren't sticking. So the Hill has started banging an old drum again. That's right, folks. The Hil is suggesting that lockdown protocols for COVID-19 need to be reinstated. 

Syndicated radio host and all-around Conservative badass Dana Loesch is having none of it, though, and this writer doesn't think you should either.

The good news? It seems many folks are on the same page this time. 

Hey! 

That's an insult to actual snake oil salesmen.

All of you are giving off a particular vibe here.

Yup, that's the one. 

 

Buncha rebels on X these days, huh?

Just for fun, we peaked into the thread Dana quoted

whew boy!

Hey MSM, it looks like the fear porn isn't working this time, just sayin'

Dear establishment media, it appears the average American has a message for you; this writer would suggest you heed it. 

This worked once out of fear, no more, no less. The masks have come off, and people see the truth about who you are and who you serve now. The fourth estate became the fifth column somewhere along the way, and America sees you now. 

This writer humbly suggests a long, hard look in the mirror and, hopefully, time to reflect upon why all of you got into this business in the first place. In this writer's opinion, all of you have lost the plot and should be shown the doors of your respective organizations for the final time.

As for the rest of you rebels, keep the faith.

Until next time, dear reader

