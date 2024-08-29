The Hill: Summer COVID Surge Threatens Return to 2020 Measures

Remember all of those COVID-19 measures we took in 2020 and later learned had no basis in science and didn't work anyway? The six-foot separation thing was made up. Masks were revealed to be "little more than facial decoration." Both Joe Biden and Anthony Fauci have tested positive for COVID multiple times despite getting vaccinated and then boosted again and again.

Aron Solomon, opinion contributor to The Hill, says that the summer surge of COVID-19 cases might mean we'll have to return to those 2020 measures.

"Summer COVID surge shows we may have to return to 2020 pandemic measures" (@TheHillOpinion) https://t.co/m0qZyTeW7T — The Hill (@thehill) August 29, 2024

Solomon writes:

… the widespread relaxation of public health measures has created an environment conducive to transmission. Mask mandates, social distancing guidelines and restrictions on large gatherings have all but disappeared. This return to normalcy, while massively psychologically and economically beneficial, has provided the virus with ample opportunities to spread. Finally, the pervasive sense of pandemic fatigue has led to a serious decline in vigilance. Many people, weary of the pandemic’s disruptions to their lives, have become markedly less cautious. This complacency, coupled with the underestimation of the virus’s ability to adapt, has allowed COVID-19 to regain a foothold. … We all need to prepare for not only the possibility of continued disruptions but for another new normal that might be a little closer to 2020 than how we’ve recently been living. That means preparing for future waves and the long-term implications of a world in which COVID-19 remains a persistent, if manageable, threat.

Remember President Joe Biden's Christmas proclamation in 2021 that we were looking at a “winter of severe illness and death”? Solomon warns that we're looking at a summer of "fever, cough and fatigue." "The road ahead will require a renewed commitment to public health, both from government leaders and from individuals," he adds.

How about no?

Nope.



NEVER AGAIN.



For ANY reason. — Me (@Keefer1958) August 29, 2024

Come on COVID. The Democrats need you. pic.twitter.com/O9rtCCwKbC — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) August 29, 2024

Right on cue.



Y’all need them mail-in ballots again. — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) August 29, 2024

You mean the measures that we know weren't effective? — David Giglio (@DavidGiglioCA) August 29, 2024

Piss off — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) August 29, 2024

Oh hell, no.



Never.



Not in a millions years.



Feel free to quarantine yourselves. The rest of us will live life. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) August 29, 2024

These people are hersterical (there is no misspelling). CDC's latest numbers. Spot the "surge". pic.twitter.com/OopXZsEM9m — William M Briggs - Statistician to the Stars! (@FamedCelebrity) August 29, 2024

Good idea, let's do the same stuff that didn't work the first time. — The Carnivore CPA (@hedgeguy78) August 29, 2024

Um excuse me but no we do not — UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES — have to return to 2020 pandemic measures. — Kristen Mag (@kristenmag) August 29, 2024

No way. Never. Those measures were made up, had no scientific basis, and made no positive difference. — Not that Kate (@kate_freedomer) August 29, 2024

No. Vaccines are available for those who choose to take them. They can wear masks if they wish. Stop the BS about "pandemic measures". We will not comply. — Pam D (@soirchick) August 29, 2024

LOL you guys just want so badly to go back to the restrictions it's funny to watch. — Steve Griffin (@NoisyTroublemkr) August 29, 2024

The author is a shill for a a company that provides remote learning curricula.

We're not damaging kids by closing schools any more. — CindyHoedel (@CindyHoedel) August 29, 2024

Respectfully, stop. Those measures did more harm to society than we have been able to measure. It’s irresponsible to write this let alone publish it. — Ryan Gigous (@RyanGigous) August 29, 2024

The Hill prints a very long editorial that is just a glowing commercial for the failed, government pandemic responses; and is filled with many assertions made by the government that are just not true. Fear mongering before the fall elections. — Robert Heitner (@Robert_Heitner8) August 29, 2024

He only mentions mask mandates and social distancing in passing. It's really just a call for relinquishing power to the government again.

How did this get published?

