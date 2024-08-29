Tim Walz on Stolen Valor: 'My Grammar Is Not Always Correct'
The Hill: Summer COVID Surge Threatens Return to 2020 Measures

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on August 29, 2024
Meme

Remember all of those COVID-19 measures we took in 2020 and later learned had no basis in science and didn't work anyway? The six-foot separation thing was made up. Masks were revealed to be "little more than facial decoration." Both Joe Biden and Anthony Fauci have tested positive for COVID multiple times despite getting vaccinated and then boosted again and again.

Aron Solomon, opinion contributor to The Hill, says that the summer surge of COVID-19 cases might mean we'll have to return to those 2020 measures.

Solomon writes:

… the widespread relaxation of public health measures has created an environment conducive to transmission. Mask mandates, social distancing guidelines and restrictions on large gatherings have all but disappeared. This return to normalcy, while massively psychologically and economically beneficial, has provided the virus with ample opportunities to spread. 

Finally, the pervasive sense of pandemic fatigue has led to a serious decline in vigilance. Many people, weary of the pandemic’s disruptions to their lives, have become markedly less cautious. This complacency, coupled with the underestimation of the virus’s ability to adapt, has allowed COVID-19 to regain a foothold. 

We all need to prepare for not only the possibility of continued disruptions but for another new normal that might be a little closer to 2020 than how we’ve recently been living. That means preparing for future waves and the long-term implications of a world in which COVID-19 remains a persistent, if manageable, threat. 

Remember President Joe Biden's Christmas proclamation in 2021 that we were looking at a “winter of severe illness and death”? Solomon warns that we're looking at a summer of "fever, cough and fatigue." "The road ahead will require a renewed commitment to public health, both from government leaders and from individuals," he adds.

How about no?

He only mentions mask mandates and social distancing in passing. It's really just a call for relinquishing power to the government again.

How did this get published?

***

