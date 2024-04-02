WATCH: RFK Jr. Says BIDEN Is Bigger Threat to Democracy Than Trump
There Was Another Bridge Strike Last Week You Probably Did Not Hear About (Watch)

RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  3:00 PM on April 02, 2024
Michael Riviello via AP

Planes are falling apart, train wrecks galore, and now a bridge strikes. Oh my! 

What exactly is going on in America, you may ask? Of course, the Baltimore Bridge collapse made breaking news, and we covered it here. Just a couple of days later, there was another bridge strike in Sallisaw, Oklahoma that you likely did not hear about, as you can see below: 

Many are asking questions, such as, are bridge strikes this common? 

The short answer is yes, they are more common than you think. We agree with the doctor here, Fenders must be a thing.

Folks on social media had lots to say, and that's why we're here.

Maybe the barge is racist ...

Aww, that's tinfoil hat talk or something!

Or is it?

This writer doesn't know for sure, but vigilance may need to be the word of the day for the foreseeable future. 

It's too bad our commander-in-chief is more concerned with making sure he has all the ice cream he can eat on hand. 

This ... this explains so much, oh and TAXED!

Meme checkpoint, thems the rules! 

Now is not the time to panic, but it is time to start paying attention. The Left won't admit it, but our standing has been drastically weakened around the globe, and other powers whom we do not align with ideologically are trying to take advantage of that.

This writer believes our national security in this country should be paramount. Instead, it's an afterthought. Someday, those chickens are going to come home to roost.

***

Tags: BALTIMORE NEWS OKLAHOMA

