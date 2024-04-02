There Was Another Bridge Strike Last Week You Probably Did Not Hear About (Watch)

Planes are falling apart, train wrecks galore, and now a bridge strikes. Oh my!

What exactly is going on in America, you may ask? Of course, the Baltimore Bridge collapse made breaking news, and we covered it here. Just a couple of days later, there was another bridge strike in Sallisaw, Oklahoma that you likely did not hear about, as you can see below:

The US-59 bridge in Sallisaw, Oklahoma is shut down after being struck by a barge. pic.twitter.com/hBUyCnU8Jj — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) March 30, 2024

Many are asking questions, such as, are bridge strikes this common?

This is routine; it happened in Houston not long ago, twice.



I don't understand why bridge pylons on barge routes don't all have fenders. It's low-hanging fruit for all the foreign saboteurs Biden is importing. — Dr_Insensitive_Jerk (@DrInsensitive) March 30, 2024

The short answer is yes, they are more common than you think. We agree with the doctor here, Fenders must be a thing.

Folks on social media had lots to say, and that's why we're here.

Clearly this bridge is racist. — Spoonman (@spoonmvn) March 30, 2024

Maybe the barge is racist ...

What's that things I say? Oh yeah, there's no such thing as a coincidence. Should we be concerned that GPS navigations are being messed with by outside forces? — Croxxed Out (@FLCons) March 30, 2024

Aww, that's tinfoil hat talk or something!

Or is it?

This writer doesn't know for sure, but vigilance may need to be the word of the day for the foreseeable future.

It's too bad our commander-in-chief is more concerned with making sure he has all the ice cream he can eat on hand.

This ... this explains so much, oh and TAXED!

Meme checkpoint, thems the rules!

Now is not the time to panic, but it is time to start paying attention. The Left won't admit it, but our standing has been drastically weakened around the globe, and other powers whom we do not align with ideologically are trying to take advantage of that.

This writer believes our national security in this country should be paramount. Instead, it's an afterthought. Someday, those chickens are going to come home to roost.

***

