KJP Doubles Down On Biden's Trans Proclamation and All We Can Say is OUCH

As pretty much everyone in America knows, today is Easter. It is a central holiday to the Christian faith because it is the day we rejoice that Jesus has risen.

However, The White House made sure today was about something else. In fairness, the 'Transgender Day of Visibility' has been set on March 31st since it was created. As we covered yesterday, however, it is leaving a bad taste in some people's mouths.

Then, as if on cue, everyone's least favorite potato, Brian Stelter, tried running damage control and woof!





On Transgender Day of Visibility, the Biden-Harris Administration honors the extraordinary courage and contributions of transgender Americans and reaffirms our Nation’s commitment to forming a more perfect union where all people are treated equally. — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) March 30, 2024

This year, transgender Americans have faced an onslaught of hateful attacks. As @POTUS has said, transgender youth are some of the bravest people he knows — and they deserve to live their lives free from hate. — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) March 30, 2024

KaRinge-On Air had to weigh in so as not to be outdone, but by then, X was not having any of it.

Tomorrow is the Holy Day.



Transgenders and the entire LGBTQ community get an entire month, yet you all choose to do it on Easter.



Goodbye. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) March 30, 2024

People seem to be taking this personally, Joe et al. With your campaign as embattled as it is, this may not have been a smart move.

Your administration generates unnecessary resentment at a truly historical level — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) March 31, 2024

Right? This is an unforced error, for sure.

Happy Transgender Day of Visibility Everyone… pic.twitter.com/4KDBNejxDP — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) March 31, 2024

Well, they didn't say what kind of visibility ...

Oh we are aware, all right. pic.twitter.com/JSa0u5pF7k — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) March 31, 2024

We live in strange times indeed.

Bwahahahaha This writer is taxing both of those memes just for the record.

You can declare the sky is neon green. It does not make it so.



You can not erase one of Christianity's holiest days, no matter how hard you try. — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) March 30, 2024

This is probably one of the best responses to this mess. Just remember they can call today whatever they like. It doesn't change what this day truly represents or what it means to you, dear reader.

