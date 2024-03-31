KJP Doubles Down On Biden's Trans Proclamation and All We Can Say is OUCH

'A New EPA Rule': @GOP Puts 'Biden's Latest Scam' Into 'Other Words'
RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  4:00 PM on March 31, 2024
Charlie Kirk

As pretty much everyone in America knows, today is Easter. It is a central holiday to the Christian faith because it is the day we rejoice that Jesus has risen.

However, The White House made sure today was about something else. In fairness, the 'Transgender Day of Visibility' has been set on March 31st since it was created. As we covered yesterday, however, it is leaving a bad taste in some people's mouths.

Then, as if on cue, everyone's least favorite potato, Brian Stelter, tried running damage control and woof!


KaRinge-On Air had to weigh in so as not to be outdone, but by then, X was not having any of it. 

People seem to be taking this personally, Joe et al. With your campaign as embattled as it is, this may not have been a smart move.

Right? This is an unforced error, for sure.

Well, they didn't say what kind of visibility ...

We live in strange times indeed.

Bwahahahaha This writer is taxing both of those memes just for the record.

This is probably one of the best responses to this mess. Just remember they can call today whatever they like. It doesn't change what this day truly represents or what it means to you, dear reader.

***

BIDEN EASTER KARINE JEAN-PIERRE

