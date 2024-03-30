Here's Why the White House Had to Proclaim Trans Day of Visibility on Easter

A lot of "far-right" conservatives are upset that President Joe Biden issued a proclamation declaring Transgender Day of Visibility on Sunday, March 31 — Easter Sunday. Especially as the devout Catholic he is. Reuters came up with a quick fact check that Brian Stelter passed around to clear up all of the disinformation going around. The Transgender Day of Visibility is always March 31 … for the past 15 years since it was invented by a person who chose the date to fit around other LGBTQ high holy days. Matt Walsh, among others, said he could have skipped the proclamation this year.

Jarvis, here, has a good breakdown of why Transgender Day of Visibility has to be March 31:

🧵



A lot of people are upset with Biden for declaring Easter to be Trans Day of Visibility, but to be fair, the date of was selected only because the LGBCalendar was already rather full.



The Trans Day of Visibility is March 31. Do not confuse this with the Trans Day of… — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) March 30, 2024

"Do not confuse this with the Trans Day of Remembrance, which is November 20."

We must also take care to honor Transgender Parent Day (Nov 6) Trans Awareness Week (Nov 13-19) and International Pronoun Day (Oct 20).



Trans is distinct from drag. International Drag Day is July 16. — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) March 30, 2024

But not everyone even HAS a gender to trans. Agender Pride Day is May 19. Intersex Awareness Day is Oct 26.



You can come out as any of these on National Coming Out Day, which is October 11. — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) March 30, 2024

Omnisexual Visibility Day is July 6 so mark your calendar for that. Bisexual Awareness Week ends on September 22 but jumps right into Bisexual Visibility Day which is September 23. — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) March 30, 2024

July 14 is International Non-Binary Day right in the middle of Non-Binary Awareness Week (July 11-17).



My personal favorite is Gay Uncle Day, August 14. — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) March 30, 2024

Speaking of April, we can’t forget the ladies! International Lesbian Visibility Day is April 26. Harvey Milk Day is May 22, and Stonewall Riots Day is June 28. — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) March 30, 2024

The site of the Stonewall Riots — which is now a National Park thanks to President Barack Obama.

Pansexuality is widely misunderstood so it gets a few days - Pansexuality and Panromantic Visibility Day is May 24, but don’t forget Pansexual Pride Day, which is December 8.



Spirit Day is October 21 but I can’t remember what that’s for. — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) March 30, 2024

A lot of people confuse Pride

Month (June) with LGBT History Month (October). We must observe both though, as well as Bisexual Health Awareness Month (March), and Trans Awareness Month (November). — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) March 30, 2024

Human Rights Day is December 10 and World AIDS Day December 1. Don’t confuse either of these with HIV Survivors Day, which is June 5. — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) March 30, 2024

May 17 is the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia. You should also not be hateful on March 1, which is Zero Discrimination Day.



Discrimination is DEFINITELY not OK on the International Day of Silence, which is April 22. — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) March 30, 2024

So in sum, while Christians might be bent out of shape about Biden taking over Easter, you see that his hands were tied.



To be frank, Christians were being a bit greedy demanding two days - Easter and Christmas - to celebrate their guy. You’re not really leaving enough days on… — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) March 30, 2024

" You’re not really leaving enough days on the calendar for the powerless and marginalized folks who never get enough attention."

Well said. It seems like no sooner than Pride Month is over than it feels like LGBTQ History Month is upon us.

The White House has never said a peep about it, but March 12 is #DetransAwarenessDay. That's when all the people who transitioned as minors share their decision to transition back.

And don't forget Trans Day of Vengeance, which started a couple of years ago on March 31. So don't forget that over your Easter dinners.

By the way, this is who started International Transgender Visibility Day pic.twitter.com/B3r1srWRO1 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 30, 2024





***