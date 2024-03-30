Here's Why the White House Had to Proclaim Trans Day of Visibility on Easter

Biden's Got Jokes (and an Ally In Stephen Colbert)
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on March 30, 2024
AP Photo/George Walker IV

A lot of "far-right" conservatives are upset that President Joe Biden issued a proclamation declaring Transgender Day of Visibility on Sunday, March 31 — Easter Sunday. Especially as the devout Catholic he is. Reuters came up with a quick fact check that Brian Stelter passed around to clear up all of the disinformation going around. The Transgender Day of Visibility is always March 31 … for the past 15 years since it was invented by a person who chose the date to fit around other LGBTQ high holy days. Matt Walsh, among others, said he could have skipped the proclamation this year.

Jarvis, here, has a good breakdown of why Transgender Day of Visibility has to be March 31:

"Do not confuse this with the Trans Day of Remembrance, which is November 20."

The site of the Stonewall Riots — which is now a National Park thanks to President Barack Obama.

" You’re not really leaving enough days on the calendar for the powerless and marginalized folks who never get enough attention."

Well said. It seems like no sooner than Pride Month is over than it feels like LGBTQ History Month is upon us.

The White House has never said a peep about it, but March 12 is #DetransAwarenessDay. That's when all the people who transitioned as minors share their decision to transition back.

And don't forget Trans Day of Vengeance, which started a couple of years ago on March 31. So don't forget that over your Easter dinners.


***

