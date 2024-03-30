Brian Stelter Clears Up Connection Between White House and Trans Day of Visibility

Journos Got Sticky Fingers: Politico Reports on Media's Rampant Stealing From Air Force...
Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on March 30, 2024
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

As Twitchy mentioned, the White House was banning any "overtly religious themes" from its Easter egg decorating competition. That's not unexpected, really. What a whole lot of people on X are saying on Saturday is that devout Catholic President Joe Biden is intentionally declaring Easter Sunday the Transgender Day of Visibility as an intentional slap in the face to the Christians.

Will they be celebrating both on the White House lawn at the same time? 

Media reporter and avid Fox News viewer Brian Stelter thought there was a whole lot of disinformation out there that was infuriating Christians and other on the far-right:

Reuters has even swooped in already with a fact-check that it's not intentional.

That really gives the game away there. They made it the date they did because there are so many other trans holidays that they were left with March.

Two notes on the sentence: "far-right influences" and Fox News. Stelter will never give up Fox News.

Matt Walsh notes what is pretty obvious to the rest of us about the White House declaration:


"… He may not decide the date for this fake bullshit holiday but he does decide to officially proclaim it."

It is kind of a big deal.

Anytime Biden signs something it becomes a White House thing.

Exactly.

Easter Sunday is the day they become visible … because they've been so out-of-sight.

***

BRIAN STELTER EASTER JOE BIDEN TRANSGENDER

