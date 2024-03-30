Brian Stelter Clears Up Connection Between White House and Trans Day of Visibility

As Twitchy mentioned, the White House was banning any "overtly religious themes" from its Easter egg decorating competition. That's not unexpected, really. What a whole lot of people on X are saying on Saturday is that devout Catholic President Joe Biden is intentionally declaring Easter Sunday the Transgender Day of Visibility as an intentional slap in the face to the Christians.

The Biden White House has released a statement proclaiming that tomorrow, Easter Sunday, is now Transgender Visibility Day. pic.twitter.com/K24gGfMQWO — Owen Shroyer (@OwenShroyer1776) March 30, 2024

Media reporter and avid Fox News viewer Brian Stelter thought there was a whole lot of disinformation out there that was infuriating Christians and other on the far-right:

LOTS of misinfo flying around this site today about International Transgender Day of Visibility, which is not a White House thing and not an Easter thing. Maybe this thread can clear it up >>> https://t.co/7oEb0Duv11 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 30, 2024

Reuters has even swooped in already with a fact-check that it's not intentional.

As Reuters notes here, "International Transgender Day of Visibility (TDOV) takes place annually on March 31 to celebrate transgender and gender non-conforming individuals. It was not designed intentionally to fall on Easter Sunday" as some are claiming. https://t.co/aDQGMhwRpg — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 30, 2024

The annual celebration started 15 years ago. The organizer "chose the springtime date because she wanted some distance from Transgender Day of Remembrance as well as Pride Month, which is in June." NPR interviewed her here https://t.co/q5HK5USSXG — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 30, 2024

Now far-right influencers and GOP lawmakers are saying Biden is committing a "direct assault on Christianity." Fox published an entire story about social media outrage without noting any of the context I just did. pic.twitter.com/wZ6A07EwFK — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 30, 2024

Really: The whole point is that Biden didn't "choose" the day. Advocates have marked this occasion every March 31 for fifteen years. It's sad to see so many people be so deceived by grifters. Now I'm going back to filling Easter eggs for my kids. https://t.co/Gf98v8cExN — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 30, 2024

Matt Walsh notes what is pretty obvious to the rest of us about the White House declaration:





The excuse will be that “Transgender Day of Visibility” is a fixed “holiday” that always falls on March 31. The problem with that excuse is that the president does not need to issue any proclamation recognizing it and no president has recognized it until Biden two years ago. He… — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 30, 2024

"… He may not decide the date for this fake bullshit holiday but he does decide to officially proclaim it."

“Transgender Day of Visibility, which is not a White House thing”



Because “not White House things” are always released from the White House on WhiteHouse dot gov. — Greg Scott (@GScottSays) March 30, 2024

“Misinformation” is far too generous. These are bad faith actors who know exactly what they’re doing. — David Badash (@davidbadash) March 30, 2024

Every president has the option of making a proclamation or not making a proclamation.



Biden decided to make this proclamation and on the proclamation there was an Easter Bunny.



The White House knew exactly what they were doing and is very clear that they hate Christians. pic.twitter.com/LR9Kjo9E2l — $8 Bartemy (@BartemyS) March 30, 2024

I don’t know that transgender people were “invisible” until today!! I must be out of the loop 🙄 — Nick Kruge (@nick_kruge) March 30, 2024

