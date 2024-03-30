Eggs-tra Dumb: 'Overtly Religious Themes' Banned at Biden White House Easter Event

The White House is hosting an egg decorating contest to celebrate the overtly religious holiday, Easter.

The egg designs will be submitted by children of National Guard members and are prohibited from presenting 'religious symbols' or 'overtly religious themes' if they are to be displayed in the residence of the 'devout Catholic' president, Joe Biden.

Religious-themed designs banned from White House Easter egg art contest https://t.co/VmDytGSjl9 pic.twitter.com/iJq7tyf73n — New York Post (@nypost) March 30, 2024

Sometimes the stupid burns.

Easter is the pinnacle of Christian holy days. It is the day Christians celebrate the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus to conquer sin and death - providing hope for eternal salvation for all mankind. Easter is overtly religious, by definition.

The people of Twitter/X were not having it.

Isnt that what the whole point of Easter is???? It’s gotta do with the Resurrection of Jesus three days after his death by crucifixion. This is so stupid🙄 — EGON SPENGLER'S TWINKIE™ (@candycadetgal) March 30, 2024

Yes, that's the whole point.

There is no other Easter.

Um… but… it’s Resurrection Sunday… literally a celebration of the Risen Christ, you know, the One the Christian faith worships in their… religion? — Lisa Alexander (@LisaLAlexander_) March 30, 2024

Minor details …

What a “decent” “devout Catholic” we have in the White House. — Truth Ninja (@TruthNinja316) March 30, 2024

Joe's so devout that he's hosting an Easter event that disinvited Jesus.

Maybe some of these folks will show up though:

oh right, cause they restored honor and decency in the White House…😂 pic.twitter.com/3SneU6wR0Z — Meme’nOnLibs (@MemeNonLibs) March 30, 2024

We've seen what the Biden administration has allowed at the White House, and now we're seeing what they don't allow.

The Biden White House announced its theme for its 2024 Easter celebration:

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Biden is a Catholic. 🤔 https://t.co/1kassqBIjf — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) March 30, 2024

So we've been told … ad nauseam.

The rabbit's been trying to kick Christ out of Easter for decades, and we know Biden hops on command when the bunny beckons.

remember folks he's Catholic — tocque sul (@tocquesul) March 29, 2024

Thanks, we nearly forgot.

Surprised they don’t do a drag show instead — J Hans (@blackhawkce457) March 30, 2024

Let's not give them any ideas.

But I thought Biden was a practicing Catholic?! — Michele Kirwin (@MicheleKirwin1) March 30, 2024

We're pretty sure we heard that somewhere as well.

A different religion reigns supreme at the White House pic.twitter.com/bSRsgzWubp — Still Boneless (@still_boneless) March 30, 2024

A slew of acceptable religions is permitted at the Biden White House … just none of that Jesus stuff on Easter.

You can worship the pantheon of mythical genders. You can celebrate climate alarmism. You can kneel at the altar of It's Just a Clump of Cells™, but don't you dare let a kid scrawl a cross on an Easter egg.

I thought he was a devout Catholic???🤔 — Martha Pereira (@MarthaP86223948) March 30, 2024

Hmmm … That does ring a bell.

Uhh, he does know what Easter is all about? Or am I assuming too much? — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) March 30, 2024

It's highly unlikely Biden has a clue about the small-print stipulations for an Easter egg decorating contest, but this kind of thing is a reflection of the culture created by his administration.

This is not the only rule, of course. Children are also prohibited from creating egg art depicting drugs, racism, guns, harm, obscenity, and unlawful material. You know … other things that are similar to 'overtly religious themes'.

But he’s a good Catholic — Jim B (@Jim91Bro) March 29, 2024

Oh yeah, we nearly forgot.

I can’t help to laugh cause Easter is literally a religious holiday!! It’s just funny how people try to take God out of the holidays that wouldn’t even be holidays without God to begin with. 😂 — conservative gal (@BurressO) March 30, 2024

This is the result of decades of training society to be fearful of offending certain classes of people.

@POTUS is a Catholic of convenience. — GiraffinMeCrazy (@GiraffinC) March 30, 2024

Bingo.

***

