Eggs-tra Dumb: 'Overtly Religious Themes' Banned at Biden White House Easter Event

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  8:00 AM on March 30, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

The White House is hosting an egg decorating contest to celebrate the overtly religious holiday, Easter.

The egg designs will be submitted by children of National Guard members and are prohibited from presenting 'religious symbols' or 'overtly religious themes' if they are to be displayed in the residence of the 'devout Catholic' president, Joe Biden.

Sometimes the stupid burns.

Easter is the pinnacle of Christian holy days. It is the day Christians celebrate the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus to conquer sin and death - providing hope for eternal salvation for all mankind. Easter is overtly religious, by definition.

The people of Twitter/X were not having it.

Yes, that's the whole point.

There is no other Easter.

Minor details …

Joe's so devout that he's hosting an Easter event that disinvited Jesus.

Maybe some of these folks will show up though:

We've seen what the Biden administration has allowed at the White House, and now we're seeing what they don't allow.

The Biden White House announced its theme for its 2024 Easter celebration:

So we've been told … ad nauseam.

The rabbit's been trying to kick Christ out of Easter for decades, and we know Biden hops on command when the bunny beckons.

Thanks, we nearly forgot.

Let's not give them any ideas.

We're pretty sure we heard that somewhere as well.

A slew of acceptable religions is permitted at the Biden White House … just none of that Jesus stuff on Easter.

You can worship the pantheon of mythical genders. You can celebrate climate alarmism. You can kneel at the altar of It's Just a Clump of Cells™, but don't you dare let a kid scrawl a cross on an Easter egg.

Hmmm … That does ring a bell.

It's highly unlikely Biden has a clue about the small-print stipulations for an Easter egg decorating contest, but this kind of thing is a reflection of the culture created by his administration.

This is not the only rule, of course. Children are also prohibited from creating egg art depicting drugs, racism, guns, harm, obscenity, and unlawful material. You know … other things that are similar to 'overtly religious themes'.

Oh yeah, we nearly forgot.

This is the result of decades of training society to be fearful of offending certain classes of people.

Bingo.

***

