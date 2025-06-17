Steer & Escort: NYT Crafts Dem-Friendly Phrases to Downplay Brad Lander’s Obstruction of...
DNC Chair Drops an F-Bomb on Trump, Tells Him Not to Waste Gov....
VIP
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Lists Better Uses of Money Than a Parade for a...
Soy-Infused Protesters Take Swings at a MAGA Hat Piñata and Donald Trump Doll
Insane Liberal White Woman Drops to Her Knees and Screams After Being Pried...
This Old Instagram Post From Zohran Mamdani About 'Socialist Feminism' Says It All
The Atlantic Reports That the Democrats Have a 'Man Problem'
'Stai Zitto, Perdente!' Giorgia Meloni Wins Eye Roll of the Century While Talking...
Border Patrol Admits ZERO Illegal Immigrants in May, Compared to 62,000 a Year...
DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Rushed to DC Hospital
This Democrat Senator Started Sobbing on the Senate Floor. It's a Publicity Stunt.
Urine Trouble, NYT! Elon Musk Says Drug Test Proves the Outlet’s 'Sources Say'...
Will the US Be Taking in Refugees From the Middle East? The Consensus...
Jim Acosta Fears the Far-Right Has Managed to Infiltrate the Heartland

Chuck Schumer Blames Trump for Political Violence in Minnesota, Forgets His Own SCOTUS Threats

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:30 PM on June 17, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer is trying to blame President Donald Trump for the fatal shooting of a Minnesota politician and her husband. He does this while conveniently forgetting his own party’s relentless stream of violent rhetoric, including his own. More on that in a bit.

Advertisement

But first, here’s Schumer in the Senate on Tuesday. (WATCH)

Yes, zero self-awareness.

Schumer seems to forget his threats against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Someone allegedly took his words to heart.

Have you ever noticed that cities are never shut down for Trump supporters?

Some posters say that the Democrats’ blame game isn’t working, but they refuse to stop.

Recommended

Insane Liberal White Woman Drops to Her Knees and Screams After Being Pried Off an ICE Bus
Brett T.
Advertisement

Polls consistently show Democrats’ approval in the teens.

Commenters say Dems always blame Trump’s 'rhetoric' but don’t mention specific instances of him saying anything violent.

Democrats can’t, so they invent ‘dog whistles,’ which only makes them look and sound even more ridiculous.

Tags: CHUCK SCHUMER DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP GUN VIOLENCE SUPREME COURT JUSTICE BRETT KAVANAUGH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Insane Liberal White Woman Drops to Her Knees and Screams After Being Pried Off an ICE Bus
Brett T.
'Stai Zitto, Perdente!' Giorgia Meloni Wins Eye Roll of the Century While Talking to Macron at G7
Grateful Calvin
DNC Chair Drops an F-Bomb on Trump, Tells Him Not to Waste Gov. Tim Walz’s Time by Calling
Brett T.
Steer & Escort: NYT Crafts Dem-Friendly Phrases to Downplay Brad Lander’s Obstruction of an ICE Arrest
Warren Squire
Soy-Infused Protesters Take Swings at a MAGA Hat Piñata and Donald Trump Doll
Brett T.
The Atlantic Reports That the Democrats Have a 'Man Problem'
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Insane Liberal White Woman Drops to Her Knees and Screams After Being Pried Off an ICE Bus Brett T.
Advertisement