Chuck Schumer Blames Trump for Political Violence in Minnesota, Forgets His Own SCOTUS Threats

Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer is trying to blame President Donald Trump for the fatal shooting of a Minnesota politician and her husband. He does this while conveniently forgetting his own party’s relentless stream of violent rhetoric, including his own. More on that in a bit.

But first, here’s Schumer in the Senate on Tuesday. (WATCH)

Chuck Schumer blames Trump for “dangerous environment” that led to MN shoot*ngs:



"When political opponents are treated like enemies, danger follows. And that's what Donald Trump has done."



Said the leader of the party whose rhetoric led to two assass*nation attempts on Trump. pic.twitter.com/w9DUfwWOvc — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 17, 2025

And the mindless left is so brainwashed, they don’t even see the blatant hypocrisy of statements like his. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) June 17, 2025

Once again, the Democrats have zero self awareness. They're the ones with the extreme, dangerous rhetoric. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) June 17, 2025

Yes, zero self-awareness.

Schumer seems to forget his threats against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Someone allegedly took his words to heart.

And an assassination attempt against Brett Kavanaugh, pic.twitter.com/VkzL3eeKxX — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) June 17, 2025

The guy Chuck inspired to do that just pled guilty a couple of months ago. pic.twitter.com/Zc8hpvFloa — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 17, 2025

Yea wasn’t our side rioting over the weekend.



Dems need to sit down. — John Hyde (@The_DrJ3ckyll) June 17, 2025

Have you ever noticed that cities are never shut down for Trump supporters?

Some posters say that the Democrats’ blame game isn’t working, but they refuse to stop.

I can’t believe they’re saying this with a straight face. They know how absurd it is, but think it’s working. I’d love to see polling on this, I don’t even know how to word the question exactly, but I guarantee that people would see Democrats as the party of incendiary rhetoric. — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) June 17, 2025

I haven’t seen polling on this particular messaging, but the polling on Democrat party leadership in general is abysmal.



And this is right in line with everything else they do. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 17, 2025

Polls consistently show Democrats’ approval in the teens.

Commenters say Dems always blame Trump’s 'rhetoric' but don’t mention specific instances of him saying anything violent.

Cite a statement of Trump's. Because I can't think of one. — Dianna Deeley (@DiannaDeeley) June 17, 2025

They can’t. Never do. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 17, 2025

Democrats can’t, so they invent ‘dog whistles,’ which only makes them look and sound even more ridiculous.