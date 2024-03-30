Biden 'Priorities' Took Another Beating After the WH Released This Proclamation About Sunday

Gamers Explain 'Waffle House' to a Video Game Creator and the Replies Are...
Doug P.  |  12:20 PM on March 30, 2024
meme

It's time again for another "Great Moment in Biden White House 'Priorities'"!

Earlier today we told you about the White House's Easter art contest and one rule in particular:

The White House is hosting an egg decorating contest to celebrate the overtly religious holiday, Easter.

The egg designs will be submitted by children of National Guard members and are prohibited from presenting 'religious symbols' or 'overtly religious themes' if they are to be displayed in the residence of the 'devout Catholic' president, Joe Biden.

Why are we not surprised? 

The White House doesn't want submissions with "religious symbols" but we're pretty sure if any of the artworks depict George Floyd, one of those AP photos of Obama with a halo or Greta Thunberg they won't say a word (as a matter of fact those submissions would have a high chance of winning the contest). 

On the other hand, yesterday the White House put out a proclamation about tomorrow that doesn't have anything to do with Easter but that will satisfy many Biden staffers and whoever's actually in charge of things at the WH: 

Yep, it's real.

From the White House website:

Today, we send a message to all transgender Americans:  You are loved.  You are heard.  You are understood.  You belong.  You are America, and my entire Administration and I have your back.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR., President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim March 31, 2024, as Transgender Day of Visibility.  I call upon all Americans to join us in lifting up the lives and voices of transgender people throughout our Nation and to work toward eliminating violence and discrimination based on gender identity.

The White House might end up putting out an Easter proclamation at some point but their "priorities" couldn't be clearer. 

It's come to this.

Unreal. Meanwhile, the most overworked staffer at the WH this weekend will be the Easter Bunny tasked with keeping the president in the right places. 

The Most Devout Catholic President Ever™ is in the White House.

Nothing to see here, just the usual projection from the Left.

Remember when "restoring decency and our cherished norms" was on the ballot? We all can see how that's gone.

And November can't get here fast enough.

*** 

