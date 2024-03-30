Biden 'Priorities' Took Another Beating After the WH Released This Proclamation About Sunday

It's time again for another "Great Moment in Biden White House 'Priorities'"!

Earlier today we told you about the White House's Easter art contest and one rule in particular:

The White House is hosting an egg decorating contest to celebrate the overtly religious holiday, Easter. The egg designs will be submitted by children of National Guard members and are prohibited from presenting 'religious symbols' or 'overtly religious themes' if they are to be displayed in the residence of the 'devout Catholic' president, Joe Biden.

Why are we not surprised?

Religious-themed designs banned from White House Easter egg art contest https://t.co/VmDytGSjl9 pic.twitter.com/iJq7tyf73n — New York Post (@nypost) March 30, 2024

The White House doesn't want submissions with "religious symbols" but we're pretty sure if any of the artworks depict George Floyd, one of those AP photos of Obama with a halo or Greta Thunberg they won't say a word (as a matter of fact those submissions would have a high chance of winning the contest).

On the other hand, yesterday the White House put out a proclamation about tomorrow that doesn't have anything to do with Easter but that will satisfy many Biden staffers and whoever's actually in charge of things at the WH:

Yep, it's real.

From the White House website:

Today, we send a message to all transgender Americans: You are loved. You are heard. You are understood. You belong. You are America, and my entire Administration and I have your back. NOW, THEREFORE, I, JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR., President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim March 31, 2024, as Transgender Day of Visibility. I call upon all Americans to join us in lifting up the lives and voices of transgender people throughout our Nation and to work toward eliminating violence and discrimination based on gender identity.

The White House might end up putting out an Easter proclamation at some point but their "priorities" couldn't be clearer.

It’s spiteful, yes, but also clarifying and completely in character. There’s no such thing as “neutral” institutions; the time to put that nonsense to bed was yesterday. Let’s take this rare moment of candor to plan, prepare, and build. pic.twitter.com/nbDfIE7Up8 — Lafayette Lee (@Partisan_O) March 30, 2024

It's come to this.

Liberals and Atheists, who’ve spent decades complaining about how they think Easter is a Pagan holiday stolen by Christians, have apparently decided that it’s time to steal it back and make it a Pagan holiday once again



Catholic rulers have been excommunicated for far less pic.twitter.com/DyhA84ucnJ — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) March 30, 2024

Only Christians are expected to privately celebrate their faith while their major religious days are turned into public, 'inclusive,' generic reasons to eat candy. — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) March 30, 2024

Tomorrow is the day where many Americans, following the WH, will solemnly worship, praise their deity, cling with comfort to their dogma, intolerant of criticism of their religion. Many others will celebrate Easter. pic.twitter.com/lhmBRVna3B — Razor (@hale_razor) March 30, 2024

Unreal. Meanwhile, the most overworked staffer at the WH this weekend will be the Easter Bunny tasked with keeping the president in the right places.

This is how the current abomination of a US administration honors Easter Sunday. The holiest, most meaningful and defining day of the year for Christians.



A Bunny, some eggs, and "Transgender Visibility Day."



Christians support this? https://t.co/DFDfJiGQLk — Peter Korman (@pjkorman) March 30, 2024

The Most Devout Catholic President Ever™ is in the White House.

This week I heard a panicked Democrat say, if Trump wins he is going to impose his theology on us!

The left is already imposing their theology on everyone. https://t.co/0sMZRDgpJ7 — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) March 30, 2024

Nothing to see here, just the usual projection from the Left.

Mr. President:



March 31, 2024 is Easter Sunday - the day that DEFINES Christianity across the world.



Your proclamation intentionally insults us.

We've seen enough "visibility" by your Administration. pic.twitter.com/EdW1PUjQzr — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) March 30, 2024

Remember when "restoring decency and our cherished norms" was on the ballot? We all can see how that's gone.

This is not done by accident, or to benefit the trans folks.



It is done as a deliberate middle finger to all Christians.



From the President.



Take that to November. pic.twitter.com/HQAoPYgmuy — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) March 30, 2024

And November can't get here fast enough.

