Architect of 'Equity-Based Algebra' Accused of Fraud
Aaron Rupar Corrects Elon Musk Who Says MSNBC Won't Allow Even One Republican...
That Was Fast! Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Legislation to End so Called...
The Atlantic ‘Targets’ Student Who Says the Military Should Execute Joe Biden
David Hogg Gets Dragged... Again... For Crowing About the 'Office of Gun Violence...
Democrats Turn Trump’s ‘Bloodbath’ Into a Meme
RFK Presented His Competition a Gift Wrapped with a Giant Red Bow When...
Bigger Problems Than Just a Bridge: MASSIVE Police Shortages in Baltimore Lead to...
Gov. Kathy Hochul Tells Anti-Choice Extremists Not to Underestimate Women’s Rage
What Could Go Wrong? Israel Asked to Protect US Forces at Gaza Pier...
BREAKING: Family of Former Senator Joe Lieberman Shares Tragic News Per Politico (Watch)
Dr. Jill Biden: Before WWII, Berlin Was the Center of European LGBTQ Culture
'Really Ugly' Poll for Biden Hints That When It Comes to Dem Desperation...
Why Won't You Just Trust Hamas? Dem Rep Doesn't Understand Why Gaza Isn't...

BLM Continues to Try to Destroy Free Speech Rights of Kyle Rittenhouse -- Protests Erupt at WKU (Watch)

RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  12:00 AM on March 28, 2024
AP Photo/Lee Jin-man

The video below shows Black Lives Matter protesting Kyle Rittenhouse's slated speech at Western Kentucky University. Take a moment to watch. We'll wait.

Advertisement

We here at Twitchy have covered Kyle for a while; he made news, and we report the news; it's our thing. Here are our very own Sam J and Brent Taylor just within the past few days. 

It's no secret the Left hates free speech, but they really don't hide it anymore. As the video references, they recently succeeded in overrunning one of his speaking events in Memphis; unfortunately, to this writer's mind, this has only spurred them on.

It seems most of X agrees.

Here, we have the video from another poster.

A wonderful still shot of a sign that, as stated, honors Kyle's 'victims.'

via GIPHY

This does beg the question, since the 'victims' were white, is Black Lives Matter changing their name to All Lives Matter? 

Yeah, we didn't think so either.

We're confused, too, Michael! 

The world is a scary, confusing place, or as we say, it's election season.

Recommended

That Was Fast! Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Legislation to End so Called 'Squatters Rights'
Coucy
Advertisement

See, he gets it, LOL.

For real, though, right?

No matter how you may feel about Mr. Rittenhouse, on November 19th, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty-one, he was adjudicated not guilty and, therefore, still has all of the same civil liberties as every other American. 

In this writer's opinion, the 'outrage inc' culture we've built in this country needs to go the way of the Woolly Mammoth if we have any hope of remaining a free people. 

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: PROTESTS BLM KYLE RITTENHOUSE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

That Was Fast! Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Legislation to End so Called 'Squatters Rights'
Coucy
Aaron Rupar Corrects Elon Musk Who Says MSNBC Won't Allow Even One Republican to Join Them
Brett T.
David Hogg Gets Dragged... Again... For Crowing About the 'Office of Gun Violence Prevention'
Coucy
'Really Ugly' Poll for Biden Hints That When It Comes to Dem Desperation We've Seen NOTHING Yet
Doug P.
Architect of 'Equity-Based Algebra' Accused of Fraud
Brett T.
Democrats Turn Trump’s ‘Bloodbath’ Into a Meme
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
That Was Fast! Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Legislation to End so Called 'Squatters Rights' Coucy
Advertisement