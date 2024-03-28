BLM Continues to Try to Destroy Free Speech Rights of Kyle Rittenhouse -- Protests Erupt at WKU (Watch)

The video below shows Black Lives Matter protesting Kyle Rittenhouse's slated speech at Western Kentucky University. Take a moment to watch. We'll wait.

Protester encourages the crowd to shut down the event at Western Kentucky University: “They shut him down in Memphis. WKU shut him down!”@TPUSA | @Julio_Rosas11 pic.twitter.com/0eV9DN1B5C — FRONTLINES (@FrontlinesTPUSA) March 28, 2024

We here at Twitchy have covered Kyle for a while; he made news, and we report the news; it's our thing. Here are our very own Sam J and Brent Taylor just within the past few days.

It's no secret the Left hates free speech, but they really don't hide it anymore. As the video references, they recently succeeded in overrunning one of his speaking events in Memphis; unfortunately, to this writer's mind, this has only spurred them on.

It seems most of X agrees.

BLM protesters at Western Kentucky University show up to the building where Kyle Rittenhouse will be making an appearance.@FrontlinesTPUSA@TPUSA pic.twitter.com/kFJAstG1Ea — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) March 27, 2024

Here, we have the video from another poster.

One of the signs at Western Kentucky University honoring Rittenhouse’s “victims,” who were shot in self-defense. pic.twitter.com/0rJaScpT79 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) March 28, 2024

A wonderful still shot of a sign that, as stated, honors Kyle's 'victims.'

The irony of BLM protesting in favor of 3 white dudes is kinda hilarious. I bet if someone asked the crowd, they wouldn't even know the guys Kyle ventilated where white... — Nuclear Coyote (@NuclearYote4570) March 27, 2024

This does beg the question, since the 'victims' were white, is Black Lives Matter changing their name to All Lives Matter?

Yeah, we didn't think so either.

Didn’t Kyle shoot 3 bad white guys??

I’m so confused? Over — Michael ashby (@mashby_ashby) March 27, 2024

We're confused, too, Michael!

The world is a scary, confusing place, or as we say, it's election season.

Well, it is an election year after all. I’m sure they’ll ramp it back up as November gets closer. — 𝙼𝚁. 𝙻𝙴𝙰𝙳𝚂𝙻𝙸𝙽𝙶𝙴𝚁 (@Lead_Flinger) March 27, 2024

See, he gets it, LOL.

They don't like dudes who chalk up pedos?



Race grifting aside, that seems like a real character flaw. — Sloppy Joe’s Easter Bunny (@IggyJReils_) March 27, 2024

For real, though, right?

Not a heroes wear capes. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/svhqUlf873 — Rapidsloth (@Rapidsloth_) March 27, 2024

No matter how you may feel about Mr. Rittenhouse, on November 19th, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty-one, he was adjudicated not guilty and, therefore, still has all of the same civil liberties as every other American.

In this writer's opinion, the 'outrage inc' culture we've built in this country needs to go the way of the Woolly Mammoth if we have any hope of remaining a free people.

