Rep. Thomas Massie Lays Out the Facts About Kyle Rittenhouse

Kyle Rittenhouse, who crossed state lines, gave a speech at the University of Memphis Wednesday night. Julios Rosas shows us the mostly peaceful protest outside:

Advertisement

🚨: Chaos breaks out at the University of Memphis after BLM protesters chased down @TPUSA people who were leaving the Kyle Rittenhouse event. Police had to prevent the hostile crowd from physically attacking them.@FrontlinesTPUSA pic.twitter.com/PFr8Ccqr0n — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) March 21, 2024

I guarantee you there is plenty of overlap between this crowd and the ones that chase down Jewish students. These left-wing mobs meant to intimidate and harass anyone they disagree with or don’t like have become the norm because the schools refuse to do anything about it. https://t.co/bls8XFYrJO — AG (@AGHamilton29) March 21, 2024

How are we doing with that whole President Lower the Temperature thing? https://t.co/HRK2YxSw1O — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 21, 2024

Like the coward he is, Kyle Rittenhouse stormed off stage. I’m proud of the Univeristy of Memphis students who organized resistance tonight, as well as the Black Student Association, the U of M NAACP, alums, and faculty who spoke out. I am not proud of @uofmemphis administration. — Tami Sawyer (@tamisawyer) March 21, 2024

Narrator: Rittenhouse did not "storm off stage."

Now we've got gun-grabber David Hogg tweeting that it would be a shame if Rittenhouse didn't get the same reception when he speaks at Kent State in a few weeks.

Rep. Thomas Massie laid down some facts in the wake of the protest:

At age 17, Kyle Rittenhouse had a greater sense of civic duty than most people exhibit in a lifetime.



While trying to help during riots, he was attacked by convicts and exercised his right to self defense, killing a child molester & a domestic abuser convicted of strangulation. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) March 21, 2024

No lies detected.

The Left know the truth of what happened in Kyle's situation. They just prefer to push a lie, it creates more chaos. Kyle's is a smart young man, he will do big things. — Eric Cook (@Greentownmayor) March 21, 2024

Defense of self and community isn't a crime and I'm tired of anti rights extremists claiming it is a crime. — Tim 🏴‍☠️🏴Decentralize and nullify 🏴🏴‍☠️ (@Tim_The_Sandman) March 21, 2024

Nothing of value was lost. — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) March 21, 2024

In the process of defending himself, @ThisIsKyleR performed a random sampling of the rioters.



The sample is an accurate representation of the liberal population pic.twitter.com/YBW8zCOqoe — Frank Davis (@davisfrankw) March 21, 2024

When KR was attacked the first time, it was for putting out a dumpster fire. Rosenbaum (a convicted child molester) tried to corner KR and attack him. That was the 1st shot. Huber attempted to concuss KR from behind with a skateboard, Gaige pulled out a pistol and got shot in… — Trebor (@TreborJoss) March 21, 2024

… Gaige pulled out a pistol and got shot in the arm. 3 1/2 years later, lynch mobs are getting riled up whose only purpose seems to be to attack KR. Who is stirring these mobs up and how do they benefit?

Between the Hamas sympathizers and this crew, it looks like the Left is getting ready for another summer of love.

The fact that so few people understood the basic facts of the case - even as the trial laid everything out - is clear example of how corrupt the media is - and frankly how easily swayed people are. — Verbania (@LaLeggeBastiat) March 21, 2024

Advertisement

I was told those were fiery protests of love and that he crossed state lines even though borders don't matter. 😐 — TooLateBlue (@TooLateBlue) March 21, 2024

He did that community a favor. A few of them. — Johnny Silverhand (@MegaManX1984) March 21, 2024

The left loves to rally behind the dredges of society, just like the career criminal that held a gun to a pregnant lady’s belly and then overdosed on fentanyl while in police custody after he was caught slinging counterfeit bills. — Green Beret Nap Time (@GBNT1952) March 21, 2024

We owe him our gratitude for this, sincerely. — aiartx.eth (@aiartxeth) March 21, 2024

And don’t forget



Skewered relentlessly by the media. — CaliSteph (@StephaniePille7) March 21, 2024

His acquittal is a testament to the right to self-defense with a firearm. — Rogue Neuron (@ArgonProphet) March 21, 2024

3 days of a law enforcement stand down as people hung signs "Kids Live Here" to deter arsonists from burning down their home. — Max (@MaxMulvihil) March 21, 2024

There are still people that beleive that he killed 3 black people when in fact non of his 3 attackers were black, they were all white guys with criminal records. — GT_Universal 🇺🇸 🇳🇱 (@gt_universal) March 21, 2024

The way he handled himself while being viscously attacked was remarkable. After being knocked to the ground, taking a skateboard to the head, he saw a guy with a handgun pointed right at him. He disarmed that man with one shot to the arm. Hero. — sherilyn (@stroutpatriot3) March 21, 2024

Advertisement

In sum: A target-rich environment where the worst guys self-select to be taken out just by being the attackers of a good kid who knows how to defend himself. — Remote Observer (@robertlbagley) March 21, 2024

There are still people freaking out in the replies that he crossed state lines as if that were a crime. "He shouldn't have gone to a riot" — it should have been just rioters doing whatever they pleased. "He shouldn't have had a gun with him" — but we're shedding tears over the rioter who pointed a handgun at him.

***