David Hogg Gets DRAGGED for His Post Encouraging Mobs to go After Kyle...
Letitia James Moves to Seize Donald Trump's Golf Course and Private Estate
Elon Musk Lays Out His Policies and Asks If He’s ‘Right Wing’
Don Lemon Interviewed 'Mediocre White Man' Elon Musk
Professor Actually Shaking With Rage at Christopher Rufo Exposing More Plagiarism
Even TIME Magazine Admits That Joe Biden's Campaign Is in Trouble
House to Find Out What’s in 1,012-Page Spending Bill After Passing It
Bruce Springsteen is Back on Tour... At Least We THINK That's Bruce Springsteen
Here We Go Again: Leftists Replace 'Women' With 'Uterus Owners'
ROLL TIDE! Alabama Bans DEI Programs; Gender Ideology in Classrooms on the Chopping...
Seek Help: WPATH 'Certified Clinician' Calls for an End to 'Penis and Vagina...
Doesn't This Sound Fun? Gun-Grabber Extraordinaire David Hogg Invited to Teach Seminar Ser...
BEST ECONOMY EVER: Home Foreclosures Soaring Nationwide
Planet Fitness Gets the Bud Light Treatment: Loses $400 MILLION Following Trans Locker...

Rep. Thomas Massie Lays Out the Facts About Kyle Rittenhouse

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on March 21, 2024
Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool

Kyle Rittenhouse, who crossed state lines, gave a speech at the University of Memphis Wednesday night. Julios Rosas shows us the mostly peaceful protest outside:

Advertisement

Narrator: Rittenhouse did not "storm off stage."

Now we've got gun-grabber David Hogg tweeting that it would be a shame if Rittenhouse didn't get the same reception when he speaks at Kent State in a few weeks.

Rep. Thomas Massie laid down some facts in the wake of the protest:

Recommended

David Hogg Gets DRAGGED for His Post Encouraging Mobs to go After Kyle Rittenhouse at Kent State
Laura W.
Advertisement

No lies detected.

… Gaige pulled out a pistol and got shot in the arm.

3 1/2 years later, lynch mobs are getting riled up whose only purpose seems to be to attack KR.   

Who is stirring these mobs up and how do they benefit?

Between the Hamas sympathizers and this crew, it looks like the Left is getting ready for another summer of love.

Advertisement
Advertisement

There are still people freaking out in the replies that he crossed state lines as if that were a crime. "He shouldn't have gone to a riot" — it should have been just rioters doing whatever they pleased. "He shouldn't have had a gun with him" — but we're shedding tears over the rioter who pointed a handgun at him.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: PROTEST THOMAS MASSIE KYLE RITTENHOUSE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

David Hogg Gets DRAGGED for His Post Encouraging Mobs to go After Kyle Rittenhouse at Kent State
Laura W.
Professor Actually Shaking With Rage at Christopher Rufo Exposing More Plagiarism
Brett T.
Letitia James Moves to Seize Donald Trump's Golf Course and Private Estate
Brett T.
Elon Musk Lays Out His Policies and Asks If He’s ‘Right Wing’
Brett T.
Don Lemon Interviewed 'Mediocre White Man' Elon Musk
Brett T.
Seek Help: WPATH 'Certified Clinician' Calls for an End to 'Penis and Vagina Norms' in Trans Surgery
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
David Hogg Gets DRAGGED for His Post Encouraging Mobs to go After Kyle Rittenhouse at Kent State Laura W.
Advertisement