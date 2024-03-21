Rep. Thomas Massie Lays Out the Facts About Kyle Rittenhouse
David Hogg Gets DRAGGED for His Post Encouraging Mobs to go After Kyle Rittenhouse at Kent State

Laura W.  |  10:30 PM on March 21, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Leave it to our favorite Harvard graduate and wannabe tinpot tyrant, David Hogg, to encourage censorship, and potentially worse, of those he has deemed his political enemies. As you may know, Kyle Rittenhouse, who was accused of murder and subsequently acquitted in the fatal shootings of three men during the BLM riots in Kenosha, Wis., recently spoke at an event at the University of Memphis where a mob of BLM protestors chased and attempted to attack him. Ironically, in behaving this way, they proved why the 2nd Amendment is necessary. 

Enter David Hogg:

We are now fully convinced that any one of our writers' dogs or other pets could earn admission into Harvard and graduate. If Hogg can do it, the bar can't be all that high anymore.

It could also incite (and this writer doesn't use that word lightly) much more dangerous behavior from the protestors, and X users thought so, too.

Bingo.

Heh, that's really good.

To be fair, most of the kids there may not know what happened in May of 1970, but this post is sheer perfection. *Chef Kiss*

We all know he's never going to be held accountable. See, when you have a (D) next to your names, the normal rules don't apply to you.

Leftists hate every bit of our constitution that they can't exploit for their own ill-intended purposes. Or do they hate it because it's the law of the land and hinders their quest for power? Maybe a combination of both?

Let the dragging continue!

Oh, and don't worry, y'all WILL be hearing all about 'zombie guns' from us because LOL

Now remember, Andrew Pollack's daughter Meadow was killed in the Parkland, FL shooting on Valentine's Day 2018, and Hogg rose to prominence by using the bodies of his classmates as his political soapbox ever since.

He definitely doesn't.

via GIPHY

We think it's too late for Hogg to learn anything of importance that really matters, but at least his 'useful idiot' status in the ranks of the American Left keeps us busy over here at Twitchy and entertains you, dear readers!

***

