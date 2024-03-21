David Hogg Gets DRAGGED for His Post Encouraging Mobs to go After Kyle Rittenhouse at Kent State

Leave it to our favorite Harvard graduate and wannabe tinpot tyrant, David Hogg, to encourage censorship, and potentially worse, of those he has deemed his political enemies. As you may know, Kyle Rittenhouse, who was accused of murder and subsequently acquitted in the fatal shootings of three men during the BLM riots in Kenosha, Wis., recently spoke at an event at the University of Memphis where a mob of BLM protestors chased and attempted to attack him. Ironically, in behaving this way, they proved why the 2nd Amendment is necessary.
Enter David Hogg:
It would be a shame if students confronted Kyle Rittenhouse again when he speaks at Kent State in a few weeks. https://t.co/7WC2SRjTfJ— David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) March 21, 2024
We are now fully convinced that any one of our writers' dogs or other pets could earn admission into Harvard and graduate. If Hogg can do it, the bar can't be all that high anymore.
David out here supporting censorship.— 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) March 21, 2024
It could also incite (and this writer doesn't use that word lightly) much more dangerous behavior from the protestors, and X users thought so, too.
You are calling for violence against someone— Gene 1968 (@nelmagene2010) March 21, 2024
Encouraging violence?— Brianna Price🇺🇸🦅 (@briprice661) March 21, 2024
How liberal of you 🥴
David…it’s so amazing to me how incapable of violence you are. What amazes me even more is how you would promote it. You really are a grifting POS. 😏— Johnny Silverhand (@MegaManX1984) March 21, 2024
You do know how Karma works right? You advocate for this, you can’t really cry when it happens to you at your next speaking event.— Sara Higdon (@SaraHigdon_) March 21, 2024
Bingo.
Here is a word you should know but Harvard clearly never taught you "suborning"— Conrad Hannon (@ConradHannon) March 21, 2024
Heh, that's really good.
They love the government at Kent State ... trust me.— ✝️ Dr. River de los Muertos ⚰️🥀🅿️ (@cyntiajr) March 21, 2024
To be fair, most of the kids there may not know what happened in May of 1970, but this post is sheer perfection. *Chef Kiss*
If there is violence, this is Exhibit A in your trial.— J. Scott - 🇺🇸👍🇺🇲 (@Libservatarian) March 21, 2024
We all know he's never going to be held accountable. See, when you have a (D) next to your names, the normal rules don't apply to you.
Loser who already hates the Second Amendment— Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) March 21, 2024
Hates on the First Amendment too https://t.co/IXXlxQLgTT
Leftists hate every bit of our constitution that they can't exploit for their own ill-intended purposes. Or do they hate it because it's the law of the land and hinders their quest for power? Maybe a combination of both?
Let the dragging continue!
This is inciting violence 👇— Ryan Petty (@rpetty) March 21, 2024
cc: @KentState, @KentOhioPolice https://t.co/xIDtX2bjmz
How Maoist of David Hogg, fine Harvard graduate. https://t.co/blQ7Vqk2uh— James Lindsay, number one Gay Studies author (@ConceptualJames) March 21, 2024
Bunch of jobless losers fighting against our freedom of speech. https://t.co/al6A2hOtwT— Donut Operator 🍩 (@DonutOperator) March 21, 2024
So David Hogg is working hard against the first amendment. That’s right up there with him helping get Maxwell Frost, elected. A congressman who thinks tearing down the statue of liberty is a great idea. And wants to ban zombie guns. Yes, he plays too many video games. https://t.co/RpDliABqba— Paige 🍀 (@paigethe1st) March 21, 2024
Oh, and don't worry, y'all WILL be hearing all about 'zombie guns' from us because LOL
It would be a shame if students confronted David Hogg over profiting from murdered children. https://t.co/b2EygVhpKN— Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) March 21, 2024
Now remember, Andrew Pollack's daughter Meadow was killed in the Parkland, FL shooting on Valentine's Day 2018, and Hogg rose to prominence by using the bodies of his classmates as his political soapbox ever since.
Bro… do you know what happened at Kent State? https://t.co/UoPRYwpTee— Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) March 21, 2024
He definitely doesn't.
Hopefully they don’t call the National Guard. https://t.co/gzGXPHskaP— Kerry Slone (@thereal_SnS) March 21, 2024
Acting like Kyle Rittenhouse can't defend himself from deranged leftists when he's literally famous for that exact thing https://t.co/jWaRpAXA5W— Angela Morabito (@AngelaLMorabito) March 21, 2024
Son, It’s a shame you’re nothing but a little police state fascist.— T (@Rifleman4WVU) March 21, 2024
Live and learn son… https://t.co/AJe6Qui0Xr
We think it's too late for Hogg to learn anything of importance that really matters, but at least his 'useful idiot' status in the ranks of the American Left keeps us busy over here at Twitchy and entertains you, dear readers!
***
