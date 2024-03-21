David Hogg Gets DRAGGED for His Post Encouraging Mobs to go After Kyle Rittenhouse at Kent State

Leave it to our favorite Harvard graduate and wannabe tinpot tyrant, David Hogg, to encourage censorship, and potentially worse, of those he has deemed his political enemies. As you may know, Kyle Rittenhouse, who was accused of murder and subsequently acquitted in the fatal shootings of three men during the BLM riots in Kenosha, Wis., recently spoke at an event at the University of Memphis where a mob of BLM protestors chased and attempted to attack him. Ironically, in behaving this way, they proved why the 2nd Amendment is necessary.

Advertisement

Enter David Hogg:

It would be a shame if students confronted Kyle Rittenhouse again when he speaks at Kent State in a few weeks. https://t.co/7WC2SRjTfJ — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) March 21, 2024

We are now fully convinced that any one of our writers' dogs or other pets could earn admission into Harvard and graduate. If Hogg can do it, the bar can't be all that high anymore.

David out here supporting censorship. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) March 21, 2024

It could also incite (and this writer doesn't use that word lightly) much more dangerous behavior from the protestors, and X users thought so, too.

You are calling for violence against someone — Gene 1968 (@nelmagene2010) March 21, 2024

Encouraging violence?

How liberal of you 🥴 — Brianna Price🇺🇸🦅 (@briprice661) March 21, 2024

David…it’s so amazing to me how incapable of violence you are. What amazes me even more is how you would promote it. You really are a grifting POS. 😏 — Johnny Silverhand (@MegaManX1984) March 21, 2024

You do know how Karma works right? You advocate for this, you can’t really cry when it happens to you at your next speaking event. — Sara Higdon (@SaraHigdon_) March 21, 2024

Bingo.

Here is a word you should know but Harvard clearly never taught you "suborning" — Conrad Hannon (@ConradHannon) March 21, 2024

Heh, that's really good.

They love the government at Kent State ... trust me. — ✝️ Dr. River de los Muertos ⚰️🥀🅿️ (@cyntiajr) March 21, 2024

To be fair, most of the kids there may not know what happened in May of 1970, but this post is sheer perfection. *Chef Kiss*

If there is violence, this is Exhibit A in your trial. — J. Scott - 🇺🇸👍🇺🇲 (@Libservatarian) March 21, 2024

We all know he's never going to be held accountable. See, when you have a (D) next to your names, the normal rules don't apply to you.

Loser who already hates the Second Amendment

Hates on the First Amendment too https://t.co/IXXlxQLgTT — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) March 21, 2024

Leftists hate every bit of our constitution that they can't exploit for their own ill-intended purposes. Or do they hate it because it's the law of the land and hinders their quest for power? Maybe a combination of both?

Let the dragging continue!

How Maoist of David Hogg, fine Harvard graduate. https://t.co/blQ7Vqk2uh — James Lindsay, number one Gay Studies author (@ConceptualJames) March 21, 2024

Bunch of jobless losers fighting against our freedom of speech. https://t.co/al6A2hOtwT — Donut Operator 🍩 (@DonutOperator) March 21, 2024

Advertisement

So David Hogg is working hard against the first amendment. That’s right up there with him helping get Maxwell Frost, elected. A congressman who thinks tearing down the statue of liberty is a great idea. And wants to ban zombie guns. Yes, he plays too many video games. https://t.co/RpDliABqba — Paige 🍀 (@paigethe1st) March 21, 2024

Oh, and don't worry, y'all WILL be hearing all about 'zombie guns' from us because LOL

It would be a shame if students confronted David Hogg over profiting from murdered children. https://t.co/b2EygVhpKN — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) March 21, 2024

Now remember, Andrew Pollack's daughter Meadow was killed in the Parkland, FL shooting on Valentine's Day 2018, and Hogg rose to prominence by using the bodies of his classmates as his political soapbox ever since.

Bro… do you know what happened at Kent State? https://t.co/UoPRYwpTee — Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) March 21, 2024

He definitely doesn't.

Hopefully they don’t call the National Guard. https://t.co/gzGXPHskaP — Kerry Slone (@thereal_SnS) March 21, 2024

via GIPHY

Acting like Kyle Rittenhouse can't defend himself from deranged leftists when he's literally famous for that exact thing https://t.co/jWaRpAXA5W — Angela Morabito (@AngelaLMorabito) March 21, 2024

Son, It’s a shame you’re nothing but a little police state fascist.



Live and learn son… https://t.co/AJe6Qui0Xr — T (@Rifleman4WVU) March 21, 2024

Advertisement

We think it's too late for Hogg to learn anything of importance that really matters, but at least his 'useful idiot' status in the ranks of the American Left keeps us busy over here at Twitchy and entertains you, dear readers!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!