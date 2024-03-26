Geraldo Rivera Proves His Head is Emptier Than Capone's Vault With Recent Post About Israel

This is an older tweet/post, but with all the news this week about the growing rift between the US and Israel, it hits differently than it did the day it was first shared. We have covered this extensively since Oct 7th here at Twitchy, including some recent stories that make hindsight ironic and painful for Rivera.

Pres. Biden today backing Senator Schumer’s extraordinary condemnation of the Israeli government’s conduct of the war in Gaza.

However justified Israel was in waging this war, PM Netanyahu cannot flout the 4th Geneva Convention. International law requires humane treatment of… — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) March 15, 2024

X had a lot to say, too:

how do you determine a non combatant when HAMAS fighters are not in uniform? — Pirsig's Pilgrimage (@GuyRochford) March 16, 2024

This is a question this writer asks quite often.

Obstacles to peace in Gaza:



1. Hamas releasing “all” the hostages

2. Hamas laying down their arms

3. Hamas unconditionally surrendering — Scott Pranger (@scottmpranger) March 15, 2024

All of this!

Geraldo thinks our enemies will abide by Geneva convention! We lose wars cause of Geneva convention — Can’t stand stupid! (@jeffrey_stutes) March 16, 2024

In this writer's opinion, half-measures are destroying our country and our standing in the world. Expecting others to abide by the same destructive ideologies is partly why we are becoming less and less relevant.

Flaunt?



Dear Geraldo, I’m old enough to recall Israel accepting the cease-fire, and Hamas walking away from it.



Hamas wants this. They brought an urban war to Gaza. The collateral damage is on their hands. They could surrender today, but they won’t. — Wm. Brady🇺🇸🇮🇱🇮🇪 (@WilliamBradyCoS) March 15, 2024

This is something else no one on the Left seems to want to come to terms with. Israel withdrew from Gaza in 2005. Israel has been supplying water and power to Gaza. Israel watched Hamas be elected into Gaza's government and yet continued to provide them with the same. Israel allowed Gazans and other Muslims into their borders to both work and live and has the only multicultural parliament this writer is aware of in the Middle East.

So @GeraldoRivera which Country do you suggest be in charge of telling America how to defend itself after our next 9/11 because it is not if but when???? — Jacquelene Lee (@leejacquelene3) March 15, 2024

It's quite obvious he wants the UN to be able to tell us what to do. If Americans keep voting with our feelings and abstaining from using logic, he may well get his wish.

