NYPD Officer Shot and Killed by Suspect Who Had 21 Prior Arrests
Judd Legum Reports on the Squatting Hysteria Going Around
Rep. Jamaal Bowman Called Out for Denying Hamas Atrocities on October 7
Transgender Lesbian Explains That 'Cis' Is Not a Slur
End Wokeness Video Shows Reason Number Eleventy Billion Americans Don't Trust Elections (W...
Look Who's Hearing Dog Whistles Again. X's Deputy Race Baiter Philip Lewis Loses...
The Kids are Throwing a Tantrum Again. Vanderbilt Students Shame Black Police Officer...
NO-Maste: Florida Man Injured When Iguana Falls on Face During Yoga Class
Gasp! A Bible! Keith Olbermann Reacts to Seeing Bible for the First Time,...
Here's Another Post Calling Large Pickups 'Murder Machines'
Oh HAIL No: Storm Destroys Texas Solar Panels, Dashes Dreams of Green Energy
Carol Roth DEMOLISHES the Biden Administration's Lies About the Reality of Income Tax...
AP Gives Us a Biography of 'Controversial Figure' Francis Scott Key
Party of Lawfare Has Thoughts: GA Lawyer Who Defended Hunter Mad Missouri AG...

Geraldo Rivera Proves His Head is Emptier Than Capone's Vault With Recent Post About Israel

RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  10:00 PM on March 26, 2024
AngieArtist

This is an older tweet/post, but with all the news this week about the growing rift between the US and Israel, it hits differently than it did the day it was first shared. We have covered this extensively since Oct 7th here at Twitchy, including some recent stories that make hindsight ironic and painful for Rivera. 

Advertisement

X had a lot to say, too:

This is a question this writer asks quite often.

All of this! 

In this writer's opinion, half-measures are destroying our country and our standing in the world. Expecting others to abide by the same destructive ideologies is partly why we are becoming less and less relevant.

Recommended

Carol Roth DEMOLISHES the Biden Administration's Lies About the Reality of Income Tax Rates
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

This is something else no one on the Left seems to want to come to terms with. Israel withdrew from Gaza in 2005. Israel has been supplying water and power to Gaza. Israel watched Hamas be elected into Gaza's government and yet continued to provide them with the same. Israel allowed Gazans and other Muslims into their borders to both work and live and has the only multicultural parliament this writer is aware of in the Middle East.

It's quite obvious he wants the UN to be able to tell us what to do. If Americans keep voting with our feelings and abstaining from using logic, he may well get his wish. 

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!



Tags: GERALDO RIVERA HAMAS ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Carol Roth DEMOLISHES the Biden Administration's Lies About the Reality of Income Tax Rates
Grateful Calvin
Judd Legum Reports on the Squatting Hysteria Going Around
Brett T.
NYPD Officer Shot and Killed by Suspect Who Had 21 Prior Arrests
Brett T.
Transgender Lesbian Explains That 'Cis' Is Not a Slur
Brett T.
Oh HAIL No: Storm Destroys Texas Solar Panels, Dashes Dreams of Green Energy
Amy Curtis
The Kids are Throwing a Tantrum Again. Vanderbilt Students Shame Black Police Officer in Woke Protest
Chad Felix Greene

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Carol Roth DEMOLISHES the Biden Administration's Lies About the Reality of Income Tax Rates Grateful Calvin
Advertisement