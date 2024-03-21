Finish the Job: New Palestinian Poll Tells Israel All They Need to Know to Continue Destroying Hamas

When Hamas brutally started a war with Israel on Oct. 7 by slaughtering more than 1,200 Jews and taking hundreds more hostage -- many of whom they are still holding hostage, including Americans -- we have been hearing 'not all Palestinians support this' incessantly from the American left (practically since Oct. 8).

Advertisement

And certainly this is true. Not ALL Palestinians support the Hamas terrorists.

But boy, it sure seems like a lot of them do. And now there is new polling to prove it. Yesterday, Robert Satloff shared a poll conducted from March 5-10 among Palestinians and the results are pretty shocking.

Sorry, not shocking. The results are exactly what Israel and those who support Israel would expect, and all the justification Israel should need to continue its campaign to eradicate Hamas entirely. Take a look:

These #Palestinian poll results (from March 2024) tell a depressing story:

- 71% say 10/7 attacks were "correct"

- 91% say #Hamas committed no war crimes in this conflict

- 59% say Hamas should control #Gaza after the war is over

- Hamas has double the popular support of #Fatah,… — Robert Satloff (@robsatloff) March 20, 2024

Wow. Just ... wow.

Here is the complete tweet:

These #Palestinian poll results (from March 2024) tell a depressing story:

- 71% say 10/7 attacks were "correct"

- 91% say #Hamas committed no war crimes in this conflict

- 59% say Hamas should control #Gaza after the war is over

- Hamas has double the popular support of #Fatah , the main party of the #PalestinianAuthority (34% to 17%)

- "Armed struggle," not negotiations or non-violent resistance, is the most popular strategy to end #Israeli

For details, see @PCPSR1 occupation (46%)For details, see



The link points to the survey results from the non-partisan Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research (PSR). The center conducted the survey of more than 1,500 Palestinians in the West Bank and in Gaza -- face-to-face.

And here's the kicker. As scary as these numbers are, this new poll actually shows a DECREASE in Hamas support from previous polls (at least in the West Bank):

While support for Hamas’ offensive on October the 7th remains as high as it was three months ago, Palestinian support in the West Bank has in fact dropped by 11 points while, surprisingly, support in the Gaza Strip has increased by 14 points.



As we have found in the previous poll, almost all Palestinians think Israel is committing war crimes while almost all believe Hamas is not committing war crimes in the current war. Moreover, more than 90% believe that Hamas did not commit any atrocities against Israel civilians during its October the 7th offensive. Only one in five Palestinians has seen videos showing atrocities committed by Hamas. Only one fifth of those who did not see the videos had access to such videos but decided not to see them; the rest report that the media they watched did not show these videos.

What a shocker. The media in Gaza and the West Bank is not allowing people to see the realities of Hamas atrocities. This is the same Hamas-controlled media that feeds fictional casualty numbers to American 'journalists' who take them at face value and never question a word about them.

There is much more in the PSR report to read through, but one more point for comparison is that the 46 percent of Palestinians who still support armed struggle is 17 percent lower than just three months ago.

Sounds like Israel is getting the job done and we should let them keep doing it.

Advertisement

Rather predictable, actually, so many just don’t want to face the truth. Manipulated, browbeaten, brainwashed? Possibly, likely even, but Palestinians are not nearly as much of the “caught in the middle” naive types as their Western defenders desperately need them to be. https://t.co/9Kh9bYXSoo — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) March 20, 2024

There's a reason the other Muslim nations surrounding Israel don't want to accept Palestinians and we think this survey shows what that reason is.

Hamas isn’t an aberration from the people it governs.



Hamas represents their views quite well. https://t.co/Rh9uGUa9GW — Sunny (@sunnyright) March 21, 2024

Even with their support decreasing in this poll, it is still overwhelmingly high.

Why a Palestinian state isn't realistic in the short/medium term: https://t.co/bI6BoEn7Vn — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) March 20, 2024

On her podcast yesterday, journalist Mary Katherine Ham talked about her recent visit to Israel and what the citizens there thought about a 'two-state solution.' Their response to her? 'Sure, in about 100 years or so ... maybe.'

And we can clearly see why they think that.

According to polls, both Palestinians and the Biden Administration are on the same page: BOTH SHOWING OVERWHELMING SUPPORT OF HAMAS https://t.co/pmJGFBAZRc — Five Lucky Fingers (@5luckyfingers) March 21, 2024

Maybe Chuck Schumer should be calling for Hamas' leadership to be replaced, not Israel's.

This is yet another poll after Oct. 7 that shows most Palestinians support Hamas, the deadliest and most heinous attack on Jews since the Holocaust, and the destruction of Israel — which reaffirms —



(1) the Biden Admin is completely wrong when they falsely claim there is some… https://t.co/dJxMXhDbAb — David Milstein (@davidamilstein) March 20, 2024

Advertisement

The second half of Milstein's tweet reads:

... some sort of a distinction between the views of most Palestinians and Hamas.



And



(2) Israel has every right and duty as part of ensuring its own survival to reject the Biden Admin’s shameful efforts to gift / reward most Palestinians who are Hamas supporters a so-called state - especially since it would pose an existential threat to Israel

Exactly, 100 percent correct.

Inconvenient truths for the #ceasefirenow crowd. Hard realities: Hamas wants to destroy every Jewish person. They are pretty clear on this. If Hamas puts down their weapons, there will be no more war. If Israel puts down their weapons, there is no more Israel. https://t.co/L4H2FLzxag — Daniel Darling (@dandarling) March 20, 2024

This was true before Oct. 7, it was true on Oct. 7, and it remains true nearly six months after Oct. 7.

Hamas needs to exist only as history on Wikipedia and the Palestinians who support them need to be ⬇️ https://t.co/jKnVlnqbK0 pic.twitter.com/QWDdAJDhxi — J L Fairchild (@J_L_Fairchild) March 21, 2024

These are Nazi Germany like polling figures and justified a total war against that country at that moment in time as a result of their acts of aggression. https://t.co/T9NsAJ21aS — Aristonkle (@ParanoidPol) March 20, 2024

Nazi Germany and Palestinians seem to share at least one common trait. They both believe in 'death to Jews.'

Advertisement

As the only Palestinian in the Congress (your Marxist comrades like AOC keep reminding me of this), @RashidaTlaib can you explain this? https://t.co/oVgUEV69I6 — 🇺🇦Banquo, a US hegemony enjoyer (@BanquoDyar) March 21, 2024

We would LOVE to hear an explanation of these poll numbers from Tlaib and the rest of the Hamas Caucus in Congress.

You mean Joe Biden was wrong when he said Palestinians don’t support Hamas? Who knew? https://t.co/2JF7go30SN — Inglewood Jack (@Inglewoodjack99) March 20, 2024

Is there anything Joe Biden is NOT wrong about?

This is why any sane person should say No to Palestine as a state.https://t.co/foFSRRt2s5 — Mike Coté (@ratlpolicy) March 20, 2024

SHORTER: Most Palestinian are ok with what Hamas does. https://t.co/j7aRygyV61 — RBe (@RBPundit) March 20, 2024

Seems like a fair summary of the results.

Of course, you can still count on some Americans to continue to claim that there's a 'genocide' going on in Gaza.

Amazing that medicine and food are not allowed into Gaza but pollsters are https://t.co/SQugqb8Yo6 — Moshik Temkin (@moshik_temkin) March 21, 2024

Hey, we're glad you brought that up, Harvard professor (because of course he teaches at Harvard).

The poll also addressed the issue of humanitarian aid and Palestinians overwhelmingly responded that aid was being distributed in a discriminatory fashion. Guess who they blamed the most? Seventy percent said that it was the fault of the Hamas-supporting UNRWA, and NINETY PERCENT blamed -- wait for it -- local Palestinian groups.

Advertisement

In other words, if you're upset that aid isn't getting in -- as with everything else in this war -- Hamas is the group you should be blaming.

That's not Israel's fault, nor its job. Israel's job is to make Hamas an ugly footnote in the annals of human history.

We hope they get it done.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!