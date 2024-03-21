Finish the Job: New Palestinian Poll Tells Israel All They Need to Know to Continue Destroying Hamas

Chicago’s Disturbing Lawsuit Against Glock
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:30 AM on March 21, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

When Hamas brutally started a war with Israel on Oct. 7 by slaughtering more than 1,200 Jews and taking hundreds more hostage -- many of whom they are still holding hostage, including Americans -- we have been hearing 'not all Palestinians support this' incessantly from the American left (practically since Oct. 8). 

And certainly this is true. Not ALL Palestinians support the Hamas terrorists. 

But boy, it sure seems like a lot of them do. And now there is new polling to prove it. Yesterday, Robert Satloff shared a poll conducted from March 5-10 among Palestinians and the results are pretty shocking. 

Sorry, not shocking. The results are exactly what Israel and those who support Israel would expect, and all the justification Israel should need to continue its campaign to eradicate Hamas entirely. Take a look:

Wow. Just ... wow. 

Here is the complete tweet: 

These #Palestinian poll results (from March 2024) tell a depressing story: 
- 71% say 10/7 attacks were "correct" 
- 91% say #Hamas committed no war crimes in this conflict 
- 59% say Hamas should control #Gaza after the war is over 
- Hamas has double the popular support of #Fatah, the main party of the #PalestinianAuthority (34% to 17%) 
- "Armed struggle," not negotiations or non-violent resistance, is the most popular strategy to end #Israeli occupation (46%) 
For details, see @PCPSR1

The link points to the survey results from the non-partisan Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research (PSR). The center conducted the survey of more than 1,500 Palestinians in the West Bank and in Gaza -- face-to-face. 

And here's the kicker. As scary as these numbers are, this new poll actually shows a DECREASE in Hamas support from previous polls (at least in the West Bank): 

While support for Hamas’ offensive on October the 7th remains as high as it was three months ago, Palestinian support in the West Bank has in fact dropped by 11 points while, surprisingly, support in the Gaza Strip has increased by 14 points.

As we have found in the previous poll, almost all Palestinians think Israel is committing war crimes while almost all believe Hamas is not committing war crimes in the current war. Moreover, more than 90% believe that Hamas did not commit any atrocities against Israel civilians during its October the 7th offensive. Only one in five Palestinians has seen videos showing atrocities committed by Hamas. Only one fifth of those who did not see the videos had access to such videos but decided not to see them; the rest report that the media they watched did not show these videos.

What a shocker. The media in Gaza and the West Bank is not allowing people to see the realities of Hamas atrocities. This is the same Hamas-controlled media that feeds fictional casualty numbers to American 'journalists' who take them at face value and never question a word about them. 

There is much more in the PSR report to read through, but one more point for comparison is that the 46 percent of Palestinians who still support armed struggle is 17 percent lower than just three months ago. 

Sounds like Israel is getting the job done and we should let them keep doing it. 

There's a reason the other Muslim nations surrounding Israel don't want to accept Palestinians and we think this survey shows what that reason is.

Even with their support decreasing in this poll, it is still overwhelmingly high.

On her podcast yesterday, journalist Mary Katherine Ham talked about her recent visit to Israel and what the citizens there thought about a 'two-state solution.' Their response to her? 'Sure, in about 100 years or so ... maybe.'

And we can clearly see why they think that.

Maybe Chuck Schumer should be calling for Hamas' leadership to be replaced, not Israel's.

The second half of Milstein's tweet reads:

... some sort of a distinction between the views of most Palestinians and Hamas. 

And  

(2) Israel has every right and duty as part of ensuring its own survival to reject the Biden Admin’s shameful efforts to gift / reward most Palestinians who are Hamas supporters a so-called state - especially since it would pose an existential threat to Israel

Exactly, 100 percent correct. 

This was true before Oct. 7, it was true on Oct. 7, and it remains true nearly six months after Oct. 7.

Nazi Germany and Palestinians seem to share at least one common trait. They both believe in 'death to Jews.'

We would LOVE to hear an explanation of these poll numbers from Tlaib and the rest of the Hamas Caucus in Congress. 

Is there anything Joe Biden is NOT wrong about? 

Seems like a fair summary of the results. 

Of course, you can still count on some Americans to continue to claim that there's a 'genocide' going on in Gaza. 

Hey, we're glad you brought that up, Harvard professor (because of course he teaches at Harvard). 

The poll also addressed the issue of humanitarian aid and Palestinians overwhelmingly responded that aid was being distributed in a discriminatory fashion. Guess who they blamed the most? Seventy percent said that it was the fault of the Hamas-supporting UNRWA, and NINETY PERCENT blamed -- wait for it -- local Palestinian groups. 

In other words, if you're upset that aid isn't getting in -- as with everything else in this war -- Hamas is the group you should be blaming. 

That's not Israel's fault, nor its job. Israel's job is to make Hamas an ugly footnote in the annals of human history.

We hope they get it done.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

