A Slave to the Narrative: Lefty Says American Slavery Was Uniquely Bad, Other Forms Were 'More Human'

It's adorable to be lectured about America's history with slavery by Leftists who have spent the past several years insisting we need illegal immigrants to pick our crops, clean our hotels, and build our houses for substandard wages.

The irony is not lost on us, but the Left is incapable of such thinking. All they have is the narrative that America was bad, and they'll say anything to justify that line of thought.

Like this:

Racists will never admit that American chattel slavery was unique in its cruelty and brutality. Almost all other forms of slavery were far more human. The reason they don’t admit that is because they like slavery and want it back. https://t.co/T8vroXFZZj — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) August 14, 2025

We assume galaxy-brain Evan meant 'more humane.'

But ... really?

The only country that fought a war to end slavery was America, under the leadership of a Republican president.

I'm sorry your parents were brother and sister. Apparently the worry about the double recessive issues is a real one. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) August 15, 2025

Ouch.

Says retards who've been screaming to have their Mexican slaves back because you don't know how to clean your own toilets — George Alexopoulos (@GPrime85) August 15, 2025

Where's the lie here?

Completely ahistorical and stupid. Nobody who says this mess should ever be taken seriously — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) August 15, 2025

He's not a serious person.

"aLl tHe oThEr sLaVeriEs wErE gOoD, aCtualLy!" -You pic.twitter.com/ghYeGJpXfO — Jeffrey MacGinnis (@Jeff_MacG) August 14, 2025

The perfect meme for this situation.

Please explain this "humane" slavery you claim exists. — killmaven (@Killmaven) August 15, 2025

We'll wait.

Without fail.

Look up how slaves were treated by the Muslims…



Ask why there are no large black populations in those nations today… pic.twitter.com/rdYeY58wt4 — Cody Northwood 🇺🇸 🥃 (@codynorthwood) August 15, 2025

Don't break Evan's brain with historical facts, Cody.

Muslims began the Trans-Saharan slave trade in the 7thC. Men were either killed or castrated; women were genocidally r*ped, meaning that all children born of r*pe belonged to the father/rapist and took his religion. You are ignorant and spreading misinformation. https://t.co/nowiNa95V9 — 🪷🌷🌺🌷🪷IsadoraClarence. 🪷🌷🌺🌷🪷 (@IsadoraClarus) August 14, 2025

Somehow, that's 'human' in his eyes.

European Christians are the only people in history to realize slavery is wrong and voluntarily abolish it, and not just abolish it in our own countries, but also convince the entire world to do so as well. and we will never be forgiven for it https://t.co/ZiNQOehqgk — Borjomi ᛉ Respecter (@BorjomiDrinker) August 14, 2025

Never.

Lmfaoooo.



Please ask yourself why there are no descendants of the Arab slave trade (which was far more brutal in scale).



Because they were all castrated forcibly. There was literally a 15 year civil war in the Abbasid Caliphate over this stuff.



This is what happens when… https://t.co/aIEXDM23UF — Dar Al Harb Enjoyer 🇳🇬🇮🇱🎗🧡📟🎮🎸 (@CopyOfOne) August 14, 2025

Deep thought isn't the Left's strong suit.

Rare to see an argument just escalate in empirical wrongness like this - a la some exquisite rare bird. https://t.co/AVvfDelzm1 — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) August 14, 2025

It's really a masterpiece of wrong.

