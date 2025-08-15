A Slave to the Narrative: Lefty Says American Slavery Was Uniquely Bad, Other Forms Were 'More Human'

The Australian Has a SADZ That the Olympics 'Anti-Trans' Rules Will Ruin a...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on August 15, 2025
ImgFlip

It's adorable to be lectured about America's history with slavery by Leftists who have spent the past several years insisting we need illegal immigrants to pick our crops, clean our hotels, and build our houses for substandard wages.

The irony is not lost on us, but the Left is incapable of such thinking. All they have is the narrative that America was bad, and they'll say anything to justify that line of thought.

Like this:

We assume galaxy-brain Evan meant 'more humane.'

But ... really?

The only country that fought a war to end slavery was America, under the leadership of a Republican president.

Ouch.

Where's the lie here?

He's not a serious person.

The perfect meme for this situation.

We'll wait.

Without fail.

Don't break Evan's brain with historical facts, Cody.

Somehow, that's 'human' in his eyes.

Never.

Deep thought isn't the Left's strong suit.

It's really a masterpiece of wrong.

