Seems INSURRECTION-Y to Us! New York Times Says the Left Can't Win Unless We Abolish Our Constitution

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:30 PM on August 15, 2025
Imgflip

The New York Times is really letting the mask slip. In the last 48 hours, they've run not one but two op-eds basically calling for insurrection.

On Wednesday, they were disappointed that the military didn't stage a coup against President Trump, and we told about that here.

Advertisement

Now they're back, this time calling for the abolishing of pretty much every part of our constitutional republic:

They're doing great.

Here's some of the transcript:

Nwanevu: A democracy is a system in which the governed govern. You can read a lot of political theory, you can read the classics — I don’t think you get a definition that is more succinct than that. Another formulation is Lincoln’s government “of, by, and for the people.”

And so, in a democracy, the people themselves are the people who govern. It’s not entrusted as a responsibility to some alien authority, some external power, some other hierarchy. People take on the responsibility and burden and promise of governing themselves. That’s the core idea.

Douthat: And how do you know that America in 2025 is not by the people and for the people, that the governed are not actually governing?

Nwanevu: So I think there are three characteristics of any democratic system. The first is political equality. People are equal in standing when they come to make a collective choice. So when it comes to the Senate, for instance, we have one of the most malapportioned upper houses in the world. I think only Argentina and Brazil, among our peers, are more malapportioned than ours.

The second characteristic is responsiveness. There’s real authority among the public — when they come together to make a collective choice, things happen. And the last thing I would say is majority rule. But I think, as I write, in very, very basic ways, our system flouts all three of these things.

Wow. Just ... wow.

Democrats are so focused on winning right now they never think of the consequences.

But it's something the New York Times published, and something an academic thinks.

Seems newsworthy, no?

Oh, it means they haven't even begun to fight.

Heh.

That's not fair.

The wall serves a purpose.

Or something.

Advertisement

Never give up your guns.

Remember when insurrection was bad?

Really funny.

It explains why Democratic Party approval and favorability are both under water, too.

