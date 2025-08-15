Seems INSURRECTION-Y to Us! New York Times Says the Left Can't Win Unless We Abolish Our Constitution

The New York Times is really letting the mask slip. In the last 48 hours, they've run not one but two op-eds basically calling for insurrection.

On Wednesday, they were disappointed that the military didn't stage a coup against President Trump, and we told about that here.

Now they're back, this time calling for the abolishing of pretty much every part of our constitutional republic:

New York Times now just openly calling to overthrow the government. Sounds insurrectiony pic.twitter.com/EUTLCia9kz — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 15, 2025

They're doing great.

Here's some of the transcript:

Nwanevu: A democracy is a system in which the governed govern. You can read a lot of political theory, you can read the classics — I don’t think you get a definition that is more succinct than that. Another formulation is Lincoln’s government “of, by, and for the people.” And so, in a democracy, the people themselves are the people who govern. It’s not entrusted as a responsibility to some alien authority, some external power, some other hierarchy. People take on the responsibility and burden and promise of governing themselves. That’s the core idea. Douthat: And how do you know that America in 2025 is not by the people and for the people, that the governed are not actually governing? Nwanevu: So I think there are three characteristics of any democratic system. The first is political equality. People are equal in standing when they come to make a collective choice. So when it comes to the Senate, for instance, we have one of the most malapportioned upper houses in the world. I think only Argentina and Brazil, among our peers, are more malapportioned than ours. The second characteristic is responsiveness. There’s real authority among the public — when they come together to make a collective choice, things happen. And the last thing I would say is majority rule. But I think, as I write, in very, very basic ways, our system flouts all three of these things.

Wow. Just ... wow. They aren’t going to like the consequences — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) August 15, 2025

Democrats are so focused on winning right now they never think of the consequences.

That’s just a headline advertising for Ross Douthat’s recent podcast with guest Osita Nwanevu. It’s not a NYT editorial. — Caleb Wayne (@PrairieStateGOP) August 15, 2025

But it's something the New York Times published, and something an academic thinks.

Seems newsworthy, no?

They’re losing it. I love it. Headlines like this means they’re throwing in the towel.



We’ve won! — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 15, 2025

Oh, it means they haven't even begun to fight.

Remove sidewalks. Prohibit singing. Drain pools. Separate vegetables by weight.



I can make retarded proposals too — its like a mashed up chicken pot pie down there (@JerryOteri) August 15, 2025

Heh.

Here's a CRAZY idea, democrats. If you abandon the fringe far left side of politics and come up with policies that actually help Americans, you might actually get some votes. Who am I kidding, it's like speaking to a wall. — Bill DeWahl (@CostanzasATMpin) August 15, 2025

That's not fair.

The wall serves a purpose.

Or something.

The New York Times hopefully reminding us why we have the second amendment



They are calling for nothing less than the complete abolition of the constitution because they are whiny cry babies who keep losing https://t.co/5BWHTnjAve — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) August 15, 2025

Never give up your guns.

They wished for a military coup

Now they are calling to abolish the government



When do they become traitors and treasonous insurrectionists rather than "a publishing concern?" https://t.co/RpPxftRAYT — man.from.a.c.r.o.n.y.m (@acronym_man) August 15, 2025

Remember when insurrection was bad?

It’s funny how the left strategy is anything but appealing to everyday voters with common sense policies https://t.co/Q0o2Ei5CX7 — James Jay Carafano (@JJCarafano) August 15, 2025

Really funny.

It explains why Democratic Party approval and favorability are both under water, too.

