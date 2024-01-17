(WATCH) President Biden Refuses to See the 'Righting' on the Wall After Iowa and It Shows BIGLY

We have no idea what color the sky is in whatever world The Cauliflower in Chief currently resides in. Still, he seems oblivious to the raging dumpster fire he has made of America in three short years.

Iowa’s over, and there’s still only one person who’s ever defeated Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/uE1tylKuGf — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 16, 2024

He says he's the only person ever to beat Trump, but if ever an asterisk was warranted, in this editor's opinion, this would be the time. Per our very own Sam J, here's what has started to come to light about January 6th. While that may not directly affect the election results, it establishes a pattern, as an attorney might say.

Trump has been accused of outright insurrection, and a witness allegedly perjured themself to make some of the harshest January 6th charges stick. This whole debacle that happens to be slowly unraveling now resulted in a second unsuccessful impeachment attempt. Meanwhile, Joe Biden has intentionally violated his oath of office regarding the border, as we at Twitchy reported here.

So, is it any wonder that folks on X had things to say to President House Plant?

Our country is on the verge of collapse.



How can anyone look around & reflect that anything is okay?



To anyone that wants to be etched into history, join our movement to defeat Joe Biden & save Western civilization.



This is our last chance. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) January 17, 2024

We would love to say this is hyperbole. In the opinion of this editor, It is not.

I’m not a Republican, and there’s no way in gods green earth you beat Trump from the basement.



Not to mention the Hunter laptop intelligence cover up. — Shane Hazel (@ShaneTHazel) January 17, 2024

This cover-up did have a drastic impact on the 2020 election cycle. The truth came out a bit too early to insulate Biden for 2024.

"defeated"



What an utter disgrace you are. Hopefully you have enough cognitive ability remaining to recognize that your place in the history books is already in flames. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) January 17, 2024

History is written by the victors, meaning whoever wins in 2024 must have America's best interests at heart.





This you?



Joe Biden brags about having “the most extensive and inclusive VOTER FRAUD organization” in history. pic.twitter.com/ORJNYaaExG — Cynthia Holt 🇺🇸 (@Cynthia_Holt88) January 17, 2024

Ummmmm, say what now?

Did he say that? This isn't AI, right? RIGHT?!

One

Two

Three

NOT IT!

The elections have started in earnest now, and within a few short weeks, we will know if this will be a grudge match between Biden and Trump.

Here is an interesting bit of information you might have missed. As reported again by Sam J, Dr. Anthony Faci, AKA The Leprechaun of The Potomac, recently admitted that the social distancing protocol, which was the government's primary excuse for keeping children and adults alike at home, had no scientific basis.

So, let's recap.

1. The Russia hoax was just that.

2. The entire premise the bloated administrative class of our government used to isolate us for months upon months had no basis in reality.

3. They lied to every one of you about Hunter's laptop. By they, we mean everyone from the Left to mainstream media.

4. The Biden administration has initiated a scorched-earth lawfare campaign that our country might not survive. But sure, Joe, you beat him once; you can do it again. The fact is you didn't do it alone.

***

