The DNC openly praises Biden-Harris for violating the constitution re student loan debt

The Democrats have labeled anyone involved in the protest in Washington, DC, on January 6th, 2021, as an insurrectionist. However, they are openly praising the current administration for leading an insurrection of their own: Our very own Sam J broke the story first, but as this administration loves to do, they just keep churning.

Reminder: The Biden-Harris administration has approved more than $116 billion in student loan forgiveness for more than 3.4 million borrowers. — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) July 25, 2023

Is this an insurrection by strict definition? No, not yet, anyway, but neither was J6. What the Media and the Left dubbed the summer of love was, though, and yet it was reported as 'mostly peaceful.'

The irony is that the Left is praising Biden while overlooking that SCOTUS has already said he's exceeded his authority.

Reminder: They don't have the authority to forgive that money. Only Congress does. — NH/Wynter/FTW (@WynterythTX) July 26, 2023

He knows he doesn't have the authority, and so does the Left. It doesn't matter, though, because, with each new attempt, the can will get kicked further down the road, they hope beyond November 2024. Just long enough to grab a few more votes.

Buying votes is illegal and unconstitutional. — Juno Who (@Junowhotoo) July 26, 2023

And yet we keep letting them do just that, and like it or not, both sides play the game when in charge.

Reminder: Biden moved a bunch of other peoples debt to those already struggling with their own debt — PointBreak0191 (@PGard0191) July 26, 2023

But he's rebuilding the economy from the middle out or something!

reminder: joe biden could forgive all student loan debt right now with the stroke of a pen but he hasn't. instead he signed away the student loan interest moratorium when he didn't need to. — monkey d. letariat (@mo_letariat) July 25, 2023

There's always one, right? Pssst, hey buddy, scroll up and click on the link that says SCOTUS. Then come back, k?

Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus, but Joe Biden isn't him, and a president doesn't have a magic pen, no matter what Barack Obama may have told you. A president also shouldn't be able to bend reality to his whim and wouldn't be able to if the lamestream media was still doing their job. But that is why we exist. Bringing truth to the masses, even when it's unpopular.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!