The DNC openly praises Biden-Harris for violating the constitution re student loan debt

RickRobinson  |  10:30 PM on August 08, 2023
Jacquelyn Martin, Pool

The Democrats have labeled anyone involved in the protest in Washington, DC, on January  6th, 2021, as an insurrectionist. However, they are openly praising the current administration for leading an insurrection of their own:  Our very own Sam J broke the story first, but as this administration loves to do, they just keep churning. 

Is this an insurrection by strict definition? No, not yet, anyway, but neither was J6. What the Media and  the Left dubbed the summer of love was, though, and yet it was reported as 'mostly peaceful.'

The irony is that the Left is praising Biden while overlooking that SCOTUS has already said he's exceeded his authority. 

He knows he doesn't have the authority, and so does the Left. It doesn't matter, though, because, with each new attempt, the can will get kicked further down the road, they hope beyond November 2024. Just long enough to grab a few more votes.

And yet we keep letting them do just that, and like it or not, both sides play the game when in charge.

But he's rebuilding the economy from the middle out or something!

There's always one, right? Pssst, hey buddy, scroll up and click on the link that says SCOTUS. Then come back, k?

Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus, but Joe Biden isn't him, and a president doesn't have a magic pen, no matter what Barack Obama may have told you. A president also shouldn't be able to bend reality to his whim and wouldn't be able to if the lamestream media was still doing their job. But that is why we exist. Bringing truth to the masses, even when it's unpopular. 

