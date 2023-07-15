'Climate czar' John Kerry squirms as Reps grill him about private jet use...
Dear Joe Biden: America has had enough of your lies -- jobs numbers lie keeps being retold

RickRobinson  |  12:45 PM on July 15, 2023
AP Photo/Sergei Grits

This is now the third article penned by this editor discussing blatant lies being spun on President Joe Biden's social media accounts and the official white house account.  Here's the first instance of the apparent lie written about on July 11th.

Here we have President Joe Biden's account parroting the same misinformation, complete with graphs.  It does make one wonder, do they genuinely believe the electorate doesn't know better? Here's the latest attempt to make the lie appear truthful. 

Time and time again, this administration tosses the same lie into the ether, hoping it is seen as the truth. 

Luckily not everyone is buying what senile Uncle Joe is selling, but one has to wonder how accurate the sentiment is. The midterm results seem to reflect we are resigning ourselves to lower standards. 

The obvious answer is we know he hasn't had to do any of those things for himself for quite some time. Even if he had, the spin cycle would continue. 

It's nice to know we aren't alone in this sentiment, but the question remains, how do we clue everyone else in? Is it even possible?

That's what we're screaming! 

an inside source has told us eleventy. 


via GIPHY

Definitely, definitely eleventy!

The sad part is the 'plan' seems to be working. It's time for an honest question: How long will we let the people who are supposed to work for us blatantly lie to us?

***

