Every Time the White House Has Been Asked About the "Bag of Cocaine"

Joe Biden doubles down on jobs numbers farce

RickRobinson  |  8:00 AM on July 12, 2023
Townhall Media

It was once said: 'Repeat a lie often enough; it becomes the truth.'  --  Joseph Goebbels. The Biden administration has been taking credit for an astronomical amount of job creation. Everyone knows the premise is flawed, but they keep doing it! The White House  Twitter account fired up the spin machine first.  

Not to be undone, Joe Biden's Twitter account followed suit as you can see below:

If you notice, the graph credits this administration with creating over 13 million jobs.  It literally takes two seconds on a search engine to see over and over again that The Biden White House has played fast and loose with job creation numbers from day one. So in reality no one should be surprised. 

As we've come to expect Tweeps were quick to call the farce a farce and we couldn't resist letting folks see it.

It seems everyone with common sense understands that these are false claims.. So it makes one wonder, do they really think Americans are that dumb?

Sadly it appears the Left may have taken another quote to heart: 'There's a sucker born every minute!' attributed to the great showman P.T. Barnum. With the 2024 election cycle looming in the distance only time will tell if this strategy will help Biden hold on to power.

***

