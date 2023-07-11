Libs continue to spread the lie about Moms for Liberty 'standing with' Hitler
Biden's White House dragged mercilessly over job creation lies

RickRobinson  |  7:26 AM on July 11, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

There's an old saying: You know a politician is lying whenever their lips move.  In today's world, it can also be said that if their official accounts are tweeting, it's probably a lie. Joe Biden is no different. What was likely an overzealous intern cranked the spin cycle to eleventy on this one.

It didn't take long for people to start calling BS, either.

The sad truth is most of what this administration is calling success is a combination of creative accounting and people returning to work.

Not to mention this part right here, everything has gotten so expensive people have taken on extra jobs. The Administration also glosses over the number of formerly retired people returning to the workforce out of necessity.

The numbers don't lie. 

The truth is the economy is abysmal, and no amount of spin is going to fix it, but it won't stop this administration from trying.

***

