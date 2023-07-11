Biden's White House dragged mercilessly over job creation lies

There's an old saying: You know a politician is lying whenever their lips move. In today's world, it can also be said that if their official accounts are tweeting, it's probably a lie. Joe Biden is no different. What was likely an overzealous intern cranked the spin cycle to eleventy on this one.

When @POTUS took office, the pandemic was raging and our economy was reeling.



Now, we have added over 13.2 million jobs.



Bidenomics is working. pic.twitter.com/I4wAfT7tIK — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 11, 2023

It didn't take long for people to start calling BS, either.

The White House can lie as many times as they want about adding or creating 13.2 million jobs — but it’s still a lie.



11 million of these jobs were people returning to work they had before lockdowns.



Lying to inflate economic numbers just makes Biden look even worse than he is. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 11, 2023

I made this for these 13 million jobs lies that won't seem to stop no matter how much we call them out. @CommunityNotes they did not add 13 millions jobs, it was people returning to work from covid. pic.twitter.com/JrQlKeupQa — Church of Wokeism (@WokeismChurch) July 11, 2023

You mean they now have to work after the gifting was restricted and inflation created the need for income to support family needs. — None (@Missingwords4) July 11, 2023

The sad truth is most of what this administration is calling success is a combination of creative accounting and people returning to work.

Not to mention this part right here, everything has gotten so expensive people have taken on extra jobs. The Administration also glosses over the number of formerly retired people returning to the workforce out of necessity.

The numbers don't lie.

When you took office, inflation was at 1.4% and gas was $2.39/gal. Today, inflation has been at or above 4% for two years and gas is $3.54/gal. Bidenomics isn’t selling. — Oscar Hancock_15 (@OscarHancock15_) July 11, 2023

The truth is the economy is abysmal, and no amount of spin is going to fix it, but it won't stop this administration from trying.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!