No matter how hard we try, we can’t escape the debt ceiling fight and earlier today John Fetterman and others held a press conference that may surprise you. Of course, Robert Reich could not resist weighing in and he was dragged like a mop.

The GOP’s debt ceiling plan would mean: -A reduction of up to 108K teachers and aides -200K children kicked off Head Start -Meals on Wheels taken away from 1 million seniors -7K fewer rail safety inspection days next year alone It's just ruthless — plain and simple. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) May 15, 2023

These are lies. Here is the bill. Nothing that you have stated is anywhere in there. Liar.https://t.co/3FoNBtE6x2 — Governor Dill (@TheGreenOldDill) May 15, 2023

Mr. Reich, we think you’ve been called out, and they appear to have receipts.

Except none of that is actually true. You know how I know? You said it. — Matt Wright (@mattwr) May 17, 2023

Now, now! He’s hoping no one remembers!

I support it no more money printing — Golden Coast (Cassandra) (@GregCrennan) May 16, 2023

We’ve been screaming about this for years.

In the words of John McClain: ‘Welcome to the party, pal!’

We mean that sincerely.

Great, shut it down, — Danny (@DannyTexan) May 18, 2023

What’s the worst that could happen?

Fear-mongering is all they have left.

Why are so many people still buying it?

Oh, look, more receipts!

Gaslighting never stops with socialists dems. — Carl (@Carl56749051) May 17, 2023

Ain’t that the truth!

What happened to the $1T from the infrastructure bill? — Jon Mulcahey (@33Kramer33) May 18, 2023

How dare you expect accountability!

Spending stays the same as last year, so… explain how these things happen? — Ron Olander (@RonOlander) May 16, 2023

That’s just it. they won’t happen, but we will cave in if they can make us think they will.

I think this debt ceiling thing is over your head. — 2 Scoops of Corn Pop (@Marlarkey_Joe) May 18, 2023

A-ha, we see what you did there! We approve this message.

What's the Democrat plan? Oh that's right, there isn't one. — Michael Bouker (@michaelbouker) May 15, 2023

Oh, the Left has a plan, yell loudly, point fingers, shift blame, and hope no one notices. They aren’t being honest, they know it and so do we.

Don’t think too harshly of Robert Reich, he is, after all, simply a dutiful soldier carrying the message of the Left to the masses in hopes they buy what is being sold. He believes the narrative he’s pushing. People like him will vote for more of the same.

We know Twitchy readers will fight it and we are here to arm you with information to do that!

Vote! Vote! Vote!

****

