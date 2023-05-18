A group of Democrat (and one Independent) senators held a press conference today. The reason? They were there to urge President Biden to go around Congress and unilaterally raise the debt ceiling. Nothing says “Constitution” quite like members of Congress trying to render their branch of government as irrelevant:

Senator John Fetterman was among the group of senators, and it made for quite the optic:

WTF?

Trending

The U.S. Senate, ladies and gentlemen!

Was it “take your 53-year-old grandson who still lives with his parents to work” day in the Senate?

Fetterman also spoke at the press conference using notes that have already no doubt been provided to the Washington Post for accurate quoting purposes:

***

