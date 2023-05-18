A group of Democrat (and one Independent) senators held a press conference today. The reason? They were there to urge President Biden to go around Congress and unilaterally raise the debt ceiling. Nothing says “Constitution” quite like members of Congress trying to render their branch of government as irrelevant:

LIVE: As Republicans demand major cuts that would cause incalculable damage to the lives of working Americans, Senate Democrats are urging President Biden to prepare to invoke the 14th Amendment to avoid a catastrophic debt default. https://t.co/SLR2qImQqW — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) May 18, 2023

Senator John Fetterman was among the group of senators, and it made for quite the optic:

Is this an SNL skit? Tell me it’s an SNL skit. pic.twitter.com/CHbHCZSSY5 — Chuck DeVore (@ChuckDeVore) May 18, 2023

WTF?

Don't let your memes be dreams pic.twitter.com/iBpupl38Zp — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 18, 2023

The U.S. Senate, ladies and gentlemen!

Waiting for the lib fashun guy to weigh in on why this is great https://t.co/NKeTIV7U2z — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) May 18, 2023

Was it “take your 53-year-old grandson who still lives with his parents to work” day in the Senate?

Nah, dude. NAH. This is just downright disrespectful. https://t.co/0GQrNHHvio — RBe (@RBPundit) May 18, 2023

Fetterman also spoke at the press conference using notes that have already no doubt been provided to the Washington Post for accurate quoting purposes:

John Fetterman speaks at a press conference on the debt ceiling negotiations. pic.twitter.com/yiXDkFQtMY — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 18, 2023

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: