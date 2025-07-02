WATCH: Alaska Has EPIC Response to Question About Creating Their Own 'Alligator Alcatraz'

'Nature is Healing!' Waffle House Delivers Egg-citing News to X
Laura W. | 12:30 AM on July 02, 2025
imgflip

As you know well by this point, Dear Readers, the left is having a dang COME-APART over the detention center in Florida nicknamed 'Alligator Alcatraz.' (This writer will also accept 'Gator Gitmo' and 'Jawshank.') We have written about it extensively and you can read a couple of our stories here and here, for starters!

As if this story couldn't get any funnier, Fox News asked Alaskan officials if they had any plans for their own 'Alligator Alcatraz,' and the answer is pure gold. WATCH:

Annnnnnnd we are deceased!

As an Alabamian, this writer likes the idea, but Florida still has us beat because they have Florida Man. Think of rednecks hopped up on meth and Four Loko, combined with what amounts to living dinosaurs. The best Alabama can do is rednecks all jacked up on Skoal and Mountain Dew, with the occasional Natty Lite thrown in. It's a solid idea, we can hold our own here in the Yellowhammer State, but Florida will still always outshine us.

Hey, don't underestimate a longhorn steer either.

Best one yet!

Also, imagine the money we taxpayers will save on air conditioning for that facility!

See what we mean?

Hey, volcanic islands can potentially solve the heating problem as well.

Well, we've all seen Chelsea Clinton so there may be something to this... (Disclaimer: this writer does not suffer from depression or suicidal ideation LOL)

All excellent suggestions!

What state (or country, we don't discriminate!) do you hail from and what would your mascot be?

***

