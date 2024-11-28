WATCH: RFK Jr. Cooks His Turkey in Truly EPIC Fashion

One of this writer's favorite Trump picks so far has been Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and mainly because of how it has sparked epic meltdowns among the left, and glorious memes from the rest. This Thanksgiving, we should all be thankful for this latest thing of beauty. Check it out:

Advertisement

JUST IN: Trump HHS Director Robert F. Kennedy Jr. cooks his turkey in beef tallow, says this is the "MAHA way." pic.twitter.com/r95yC5lf3j — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 28, 2024

This writer has already eaten so much today that she hates herself, but this actually looks and sounds DELICIOUS.

Please just act like a normal person for 5 minutes. Thanks. https://t.co/QSEqx2Zhxd — Long Monkeypox (@podiatristdon) November 28, 2024

We here at Twitchy are BIG fans of abnormal. Come on, you've seen our writings.

Delicious! 40 mins in beef tallow. I may try this next time. https://t.co/BOAANeIRFS — Joseph 💎✌️🪑🇺🇸 Tesla Long Term Investor (@ShrimpTeslaLong) November 28, 2024

Look how golden that turkey is. 🤩 https://t.co/Bn82WgytLr — Brit Canuck (@English_Canuck) November 28, 2024

Now for those who aren't really sure what is going on, beef tallow is just fat rendered from cattle. Tallow in general is rendered fat from what's called 'ruminant animals.' Ruminant animals chew their cud and includes cows, buffaloes, sheep, goats and deer. It's not just used for frying food either, it can be used to make candles, soaps, and skin products. It's most similar to butter and coconut oil, so it's surprisingly a healthy alternative to common oils. In tallow, some of the saturated fat is a specific type known as stearic acid. Stearic acid appears to not raise cholesterol in the same way as other saturated fats.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

We won that election so hard, bro https://t.co/fgwkZuQ113 — PhilsGoodman 🇺🇸 (@MuhHeidigger) November 28, 2024

What's even funnier? The ones who claimed election denial was a threat to democracy are now the ones denying this election. More than just that golden turkey is delicious this holiday season!

I’m doing this next year. https://t.co/gsa7jGI7r3 — Winsome Smith (@6079SmithWinsom) November 28, 2024

Right?? This writer is always looking for new recipes to try.

After watching this I started doing push-ups at my family party and yelled MAHA at my liberal aunt. — Robert J Salvador (@RobertJSalvador) November 28, 2024

Annnnnd we are deceased. LOL.

I'm liking RFK jr more and more and the sole reason is because you just know that this man can cook great food and would push for this kind of cooking nationwide



Make America Eat Like Kings Again — Nick Davidson (aka ShigeruDigeru) (@sunkmyship) November 28, 2024

Bring back beef tallow or bring me death!



Seriously, I'm old enough to remember when McDonald's french fries were cooked in beef tallow. No comparison. Ban all the seed oils! — LegioInvictus (@LegioInvictus24) November 28, 2024

Advertisement

Damn! That actually looks great 👀 pic.twitter.com/t45JMkjE3P — Jared Brehm (@JaredBrehm) November 28, 2024

Doesn't it?

Can we get this in the form of a RFK cooking channel? — Imperator (@aCryptoGodzilla) November 28, 2024

10/10, would watch.

Iconic. This new era of America is going to be epic — Captain USA 🇺🇸 (@CaptainUSAHope) November 28, 2024

We think so, too. Happy Turkey Day, Dear Readers!