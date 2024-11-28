WATCH: RFK Jr. Cooks His Turkey in Truly EPIC Fashion

VIP
Laura W.  |  9:30 PM on November 28, 2024
Twitchy

One of this writer's favorite Trump picks so far has been Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and mainly because of how it has sparked epic meltdowns among the left, and glorious memes from the rest. This Thanksgiving, we should all be thankful for this latest thing of beauty. Check it out:

This writer has already eaten so much today that she hates herself, but this actually looks and sounds DELICIOUS.

We here at Twitchy are BIG fans of abnormal. Come on, you've seen our writings.

Now for those who aren't really sure what is going on, beef tallow is just fat rendered from cattle. Tallow in general is rendered fat from what's called 'ruminant animals.' Ruminant animals chew their cud and includes cows, buffaloes, sheep, goats and deer. It's not just used for frying food either, it can be used to make candles, soaps, and skin products. It's most similar to butter and coconut oil, so it's surprisingly a healthy alternative to common oils. In tallow, some of the saturated fat is a specific type known as stearic acid. Stearic acid appears to not raise cholesterol in the same way as other saturated fats.

What's even funnier? The ones who claimed election denial was a threat to democracy are now the ones denying this election. More than just that golden turkey is delicious this holiday season!

Right?? This writer is always looking for new recipes to try.

Annnnnd we are deceased. LOL.

Doesn't it?

10/10, would watch.

We think so, too. Happy Turkey Day, Dear Readers!

Tags: HEALTH HHS THANKSGIVING TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR.

