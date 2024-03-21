Surgeon General: Gen-Z Already Having a 'Midlife Crisis' and We Can't POSSIBLY Roll Our Eyes ANY Harder

BEST ECONOMY EVER: Home Foreclosures Soaring Nationwide
Laura W.  |  4:30 PM on March 21, 2024
Twitter

For a generation that still hasn't reached the age of 30 yet, these kids certainly have a LOT of issues. From trends like 'silent walking', to being unable to order food in a restaurant, the kids are definitely NOT alright.

Now they're experiencing a 'midlife crisis' in their tender youth years, and the surgeon general says social media is to blame. Shocker, we know.

'What’s happening in social media is the equivalent of having children in cars that have no safety features and driving on roads with no speed limits,' U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy told The Guardian. 'No traffic lights and no rules whatsoever. And we’re telling them: ‘You know what, do your best – figure out how to manage it.’ It is insane if you think about it.'

Perhaps they should consider unplugging, not live their lives chronically online, and, ya know, touch some grass every now and then.

That video is PERFECT! LOL

Murthy made this observation when commenting on Gallup's 2024 World Happiness Report. He described the findings as a 'red flag that young people are really struggling in the US and now increasingly around the world' and he expects to see a 'historic' shift in Europe as well.

Since Zoomers tend to lean more 'woke' than most these days, it's also no surprise that they're unhappy. A new study has shown this, and you can read about it here.

It's hard not to be unhappy when you believe words you don't like or agree with are akin to literal violence. This writer has rolled her eyes so far back into her skull over this generation that she's gotten very well-acquainted with the little gremlin who lives in there and operates her like a marionette.

Kids, get off your phones and go outside. Interact with real people. Go silent walking LOL

***

Tags: CRISIS MENTAL HEALTH USA

