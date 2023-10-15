SILENT WALKING: The newest Gen Z trend is just as stupid as you would think

You love to see it: Jon Lovitz says turn Hamas into hummus and...
Laura W.  |  2:00 PM on October 15, 2023
AngieArtist

We are no strangers to absurd 'trends' that Gen Z tries to set, but this latest one takes the dang cake. It's called 'silent walking'. Going for a walk without their phones, or without listening to music, podcasts, or any sort of technological distraction.

Advertisement

Yes, you read that right. Zoomers have discovered the not-so-lost art of WALKING.

A podcaster by the name of  Mady Maio is the woman credited with starting this 'trend'. Here's what she had to say about it after her boyfriend encouraged her to try it:

And at first I was like f**k no, my anxiety could never – which is probably what you’re thinking – but something within me was like let me just try it. 

New York Post also reports that she claimed the first two minutes of her walk were 'mayhem', until she hit a 'flow state', when 'suddenly you can … hear yourself.'

Color this writer completely unsurprised that Gen Z doesn't even know how to unplug long enough to have thoughts of their own, much less hear them.

Right? Walks have been a common way for us old fogies to unwind and disconnect from the noise of the world for for-freaking-ever now.

Advertisement

What did we honestly expect from a generation that's probably the most coddled generation in human history? They might need a safe space or a cry closet if you dared to tell them that their inane ideas aren't special.

Excellent question. Seems her walks are less than 'silent'.

It never ceases to amuse us how some people can be so arrogant and so dumb all at the same time.

AMEN! If these kids cannot be without their phones or tablets or whatever else for a 20 minute walk, they've got much larger issues to deal with.

Advertisement

We can only hope.

Imagine the magnitude of that innovative idea!

Do they even know what that is??

This writer felt that reaction gif in her soul.

We honestly aren't sure. All we do know is that everything is stupid, and it's only going to get stupider. 

***

