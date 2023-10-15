SILENT WALKING: The newest Gen Z trend is just as stupid as you would think

We are no strangers to absurd 'trends' that Gen Z tries to set, but this latest one takes the dang cake. It's called 'silent walking'. Going for a walk without their phones, or without listening to music, podcasts, or any sort of technological distraction.

Yes, you read that right. Zoomers have discovered the not-so-lost art of WALKING.

‘Silent Walking’ trend has Gen Zers leaving iPhones at home to go for walks https://t.co/i0nQ5mtgLG pic.twitter.com/uKweXZSto7 — New York Post (@nypost) October 15, 2023

A podcaster by the name of Mady Maio is the woman credited with starting this 'trend'. Here's what she had to say about it after her boyfriend encouraged her to try it:

And at first I was like f**k no, my anxiety could never – which is probably what you’re thinking – but something within me was like let me just try it.

New York Post also reports that she claimed the first two minutes of her walk were 'mayhem', until she hit a 'flow state', when 'suddenly you can … hear yourself.'

Color this writer completely unsurprised that Gen Z doesn't even know how to unplug long enough to have thoughts of their own, much less hear them.

Zoomers will do something normal and then go all Christopher Columbus and act like they discovered it for the first time https://t.co/20C8kHTaG1 — siraj hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) October 15, 2023

Right? Walks have been a common way for us old fogies to unwind and disconnect from the noise of the world for for-freaking-ever now.

I like how Gen Z finally does something normal and then they pretend it's some grand discovery. https://t.co/tGpQQYgZhB — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 15, 2023

What did we honestly expect from a generation that's probably the most coddled generation in human history? They might need a safe space or a cry closet if you dared to tell them that their inane ideas aren't special.

BREAKING the younger generation discovers exercise and contemplation https://t.co/QJ3fxd2NrK — Mike B (@nightflyblog) October 15, 2023

How did she make that TikTok then? https://t.co/GRd5mF871u — Aaron (@_AaronRyan) October 15, 2023

Excellent question. Seems her walks are less than 'silent'.

Gen Z, managing to be both the most self-important generation and the least educated, at the same time. 🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/QaeU6sf9sc — Whatever (@MIFrenchieMom) October 15, 2023

It never ceases to amuse us how some people can be so arrogant and so dumb all at the same time.

1) this is walking. Everyone did it this way prior 2000

2) i still do it this way 99% of the time.

Even if my phone is physically in my pocket I can walk around without using it.

Phone addiction is a serious problem for younger generations https://t.co/rnsKN0usME — Nomadic Aaron ✝️ (@AaronWL42) October 15, 2023

AMEN! If these kids cannot be without their phones or tablets or whatever else for a 20 minute walk, they've got much larger issues to deal with.

Wow. Wait ‘til they learn about quiet sleeping. — Haz (@Michael_Haz) October 15, 2023

Any moment now Gen Z will discover that there are only two genders. Wait for it. — ArrrCeee (@CarrascoFarms) October 15, 2023

We can only hope.

One day Gen Z will talk to someone in person and call it physical speak — Regular Dude (@RegularJayC) October 15, 2023

Imagine the magnitude of that innovative idea!

Maybe they can touch some grass while they're at it! — Chris {∜} (@ChrisFourOhFour) October 15, 2023

Do they even know what that is??

My honest reaction pic.twitter.com/MB2k0ZI834 — Raul Meza (@Raul_M619) October 15, 2023

This writer felt that reaction gif in her soul.

>"How to go on a walk without your phone"



We aren't gonna make it, are we. https://t.co/yTONK4d8qK — Never Acceptable Tizok (@PixelBuff) October 15, 2023

We honestly aren't sure. All we do know is that everything is stupid, and it's only going to get stupider.

***

