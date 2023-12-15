'Everything Can be Anxiety if You Try Hard Enough': Gen Z's Latest Mental Health Crisis

The Biden Administration Has Failed Us on the Border Says... Dem Arizona Governor...
Laura W.  |  7:30 PM on December 15, 2023
AP Photo/Luca Bruno

As if Gen Z didn't have enough issues with mental health these days, we now have a new anxiety that they're dealing with: 'Menu Anxiety'. Apparently these poor kids cannot order off of a menu without experiencing anxiety, and some can't even order their own meals for themselves.

Sigh.

These children are terrified of the world, but that doesn't really come as a shock what with Leftists and Democrats constantly yelling that we're all going die over every little thing. This writer has personally died from the hole in the ozone layer, acid rain, Y2K, Trump's election, net neutrality, pulling out of the Paris Accord and the countless climate catastrophes that followed, Roe getting overturned, and January 6th. All this doom and death is starting to chafe a bit, though.

The study was conducted by Prezzo, a British restaurant chain, and New York Post reports their findings:

 The survey of 2,000 adults found younger generations were far more likely to have anxiety while ordering — 41% of Gen Z and millennials (aged 18–43), compared with only 15% of Gen X and baby boomers (aged 44–77).

Gen Zers are described as 'digital natives', and most have not developed the necessary interpersonal social skills needed to interact with the real world in a healthy manner. X, of course, did not hold back.

Ain't that the truth?

They do like to talk the big talk from behind the security of their screens, but if these kids can't even tell a server what they want to eat, we're not too worried that they're going to enact any real change in the world.

Dr. Jebra never disappoints.

Salmon Pop Tarts? We're not sure we want to know ... We'll probably order for ourselves this time LOL.

Pure genius! You know they're going to be too afraid to complain or send them back.

Right? It's time to grow a spine, kids, and stop being afraid of your own shadows or a strong breeze.

THE HORROR!

To be fair, a lot of this is very likely due to their upbringing. They're an entire generation of coddled children who have been shielded from any and all hardships, no matter how mild.

See what we mean?

One step at a time! If we push them too hard, too fast, they may never leave their rooms again.

Wait, that's actually not a bad idea ...

***

