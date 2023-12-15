'Everything Can be Anxiety if You Try Hard Enough': Gen Z's Latest Mental Health Crisis

As if Gen Z didn't have enough issues with mental health these days, we now have a new anxiety that they're dealing with: 'Menu Anxiety'. Apparently these poor kids cannot order off of a menu without experiencing anxiety, and some can't even order their own meals for themselves.

Sigh.

Gen Z suffers from ‘menu anxiety’ when dining out — with many too scared to order their own meals https://t.co/45PZMU7fzK pic.twitter.com/1ft99jHijj — New York Post (@nypost) December 15, 2023

These children are terrified of the world, but that doesn't really come as a shock what with Leftists and Democrats constantly yelling that we're all going die over every little thing. This writer has personally died from the hole in the ozone layer, acid rain, Y2K, Trump's election, net neutrality, pulling out of the Paris Accord and the countless climate catastrophes that followed, Roe getting overturned, and January 6th. All this doom and death is starting to chafe a bit, though.

The study was conducted by Prezzo, a British restaurant chain, and New York Post reports their findings:

The survey of 2,000 adults found younger generations were far more likely to have anxiety while ordering — 41% of Gen Z and millennials (aged 18–43), compared with only 15% of Gen X and baby boomers (aged 44–77).

Gen Zers are described as 'digital natives', and most have not developed the necessary interpersonal social skills needed to interact with the real world in a healthy manner. X, of course, did not hold back.

They can’t pick a damn gender much less chicken or fish. https://t.co/JUyjUHWdIM — Chad Prather (@WatchChad) December 15, 2023

Ain't that the truth?

Does breathing scare them? Not sure how any are still alive at this point. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) December 15, 2023

Gen Z: We’ll be the next generation



Also Gen Z: “Menu anxiety” 🤦‍♂️ — ♠️Audsauce♠️ (@Audjuice9989) December 15, 2023

They do like to talk the big talk from behind the security of their screens, but if these kids can't even tell a server what they want to eat, we're not too worried that they're going to enact any real change in the world.

It’s terrifying. I write it out and have someone else read it to the server. — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) December 15, 2023

Dr. Jebra never disappoints.

This is a real thing. Our best servers basically order for everyone at the table and they love it. But the Gen Z team members have trouble doing that for others. It makes our job easier - Push the Salmon Pop Tarts Frank!! https://t.co/KaMPYomc29 — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) December 15, 2023

Salmon Pop Tarts? We're not sure we want to know ... We'll probably order for ourselves this time LOL.

Feed them the bugs. https://t.co/csT60ca91s — Scott Young 🐊 (@Scott_C_Young) December 15, 2023

Pure genius! You know they're going to be too afraid to complain or send them back.

Right? It's time to grow a spine, kids, and stop being afraid of your own shadows or a strong breeze.

"None of these things has their pronouns listed." https://t.co/Elq26416LN — Ferd Berfel and 69 others (@ThatRayShow) December 15, 2023

THE HORROR!

My guess is it's because they're too poor to eat out often enough that a mistake isn't costly.



A meal out costs what, 8 avocados now? That's a down payment on a house. https://t.co/AUoPYy5ezG — Otter (@ThisOrTheOtter) December 15, 2023

To be fair, a lot of this is very likely due to their upbringing. They're an entire generation of coddled children who have been shielded from any and all hardships, no matter how mild.

Well, when parents have done EVERYTHING for their children and REFUSED to let them do anything.... it's not really a surprise. 🤷‍♀️ https://t.co/xl3Kz5SZWm — Erin Mewes (@ErinMewes) December 15, 2023

See what we mean?

Everything can be anxiety if you try hard enough. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) December 15, 2023

Just imagine when they go grocery shopping. They’ll go into convulsions. https://t.co/ZNKO4yHWKS — Agent Eddie (@Eddie7757) December 15, 2023

One step at a time! If we push them too hard, too fast, they may never leave their rooms again.

Wait, that's actually not a bad idea ...

