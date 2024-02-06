Kamala Harris Goes Full Roe-Bot Implying Biden Can Override SCOTUS

In the latest effort to keep abortion at the forefront of every Democrat voter's mind, our brilliant and totally likable Vice President felt it necessary to post this gem on X:

Congress must pass legislation that restores the protections of Roe v. Wade. And when they do, President @JoeBiden will sign it. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) February 5, 2024

Abortion is one of the hot-button issues we're facing in this country, and it has been useful for Democrats to push during smaller, local elections. It's not quite as polarizing, however, as, say, Donald Trump, and that's saying something. You're a worse person to support Trump than you are to believe that killing children before their births is not only acceptable but that women have an innate RIGHT to do it!

As for the rest of her post, Biden doesn't even know what day it is, much less what is put in front of him for him to scratch out his signature on. The man claimed he had a conversation with someone dead for nearly thirty years, for Pete's sake. You can read about THAT doozy right here. Joe has also said that he does not support 'abortion on demand' as Trump claimed, but then turned around and said that Roe protected abortion throughout all three trimesters.

Here's a not-so-fun fact about abortions that are performed at 20+ weeks: The Guttmacher Institute has done studies on the reasons why most women who are seeking late-term abortions are doing so, and surprise! They're not doing this because their lives are in danger or there is something fatally wrong with the baby. Nope! The most common reasons given mirrored the most common reasons given for earlier abortions.

Why are you so determined to kill American children? — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) February 6, 2024

It's honestly concerning.

Negative — Frieza, Most Powerful Being In the Universe (@haz_beard) February 6, 2024

Roe v. Wade didn’t protect anyone.



It allowed for the mųrder of unborn babies.



No one should ever celebrate that.



It’s truly shameful that we live in a time where elective abortion is legal anywhere.



One day we’ll hopefully evolve past this barbarism. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 6, 2024

One day, hopefully, in the not-too-distant future, abortion will be relegated to the 'What the HECK Were We Thinking?!' section of the history books right alongside every other genocide in human history. Abortion is barbaric and regressive, and the OG feminists viewed it as the ultimate exploitation of women. They would never recognize the 'feminists' of today who think they're oppressed by being told they cannot kill their children in utero.

Roe vs Wade has been ruled unconstitutional...get over it and move on. — VanillaGorilla 🇺🇲 (@VanillaG2150) February 6, 2024

Correct, it was a flagrant violation of the Tenth Amendment.

Good thing that the Legislative branch isn't controlled by the Executive branch.



Congrats at forming a sentence that makes sense though. pic.twitter.com/GX0QmDRedC — Oculus Discrimine 🇺🇸 (@OculusDiscrim) February 6, 2024

It's alarming that the people in the two highest positions in the country are inarticulate buffoons 90% of the time (and we're being quite generous there), so you just have to be able to laugh about it.

And it would be struck down as unconstitutional. Same as a bill banning abortion completely would.



It’s not a federal matter. — often uncommon 👊 (consumptionist) (@oftenuncommon) February 6, 2024

There's that pesky tenth amendment again!

OK, so we're gonna need to know where we can procure one of these shirts, please, and thank you! That is just EPIC LOL

There’s a reason roe is gone. — That Prolife Texan👣 (@Prolife_Texan__) February 6, 2024

For 50 years you (the democrats in Congress) had the opportunity to do exactly that. Where were you? Too busy for 50 years? — Maggie Melo🇨🇦🇺🇸🇵🇹 🟩⬜️🟪 (@MaggieMelo93292) February 6, 2024

Politicians, both left and right, have this nifty little tactic that they use. They know that certain issues are better used as fodder to hype up their respective bases. Fixing the issue means they can't keep using it every election cycle. We will never see anything like Roe codified into law because it's more effective when used as a carrot dangling from a stick in front of the left's faces, and God love 'em, but they're just not bright enough to realize that they're being led around by their noses.

How can a woman be so heartless as to kill the baby inside her?



How can a political party be so heartless as to have abortion as the cornerstone of its platform?



How can a female VP and female congressmen be so heartless as to fight for the right to kill babies? https://t.co/BiXJVMq7IC — Klaatu Barada Nikto (@NeilBen07980098) February 6, 2024

In this writer's personal opinion, it takes a special kind of disconnect that goes soul-deep.

Protection of WHOM? The children???? https://t.co/j4S4sEnNrw — April Moon #CloseTheBorder 🇺🇸 (@OkieHen) February 6, 2024

I’m more concerned with our open border, border Czar. https://t.co/Thxwuc3NqF — Steve (@guidy6) February 6, 2024

We definitely have far bigger issues to deal with than whether or not women are going to be allowed to have their own children killed in utero. Perhaps we could focus on those?

***

