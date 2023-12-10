Elon Musk Says He is Willing to Endure Prison for Free Speech

Drain the Swamy: Big Leak From the Ramaswamy Campaign Live on Twitter Spaces
Laura W.  |  9:00 PM on December 10, 2023
Patrick Pleul/Pool via AP

During an already interesting and entertaining day on X as Alex Jones is reinstated by Elon Musk, Elon has defended his decision by saying that he is willing to face prison time over the issue of free speech. 

The question was posed by Jack Posobiec, senior editor over at Human Events, during a live Spaces on X: what would Elon do if a government agency came to him and threatened to arrest him if he would not remove legal content from his platform? Elon is quoted as saying, "If I think a government agency is breaking the law and there are demands on the platform, I would be prepared to go to prison personally if I think they are the ones breaking the law."

Read the story here:

You can also listen to Elon and Jack here:

This writer obviously agrees with Musk. Our rights are worth standing for, fighting for, and sacrificing for. Others felt the same way.

Alex Jones had been suspended since 2018 for his views on the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, in which Adam Lanza took the lives of 26 people and injured two others. Jones had previously called the shooting a 'hoax', and he was subsequently sued for defamation by multiple families (led by the parents of victim Jesse Lewis) to the tune of $150 million dollars. Jones later filed for bankruptcy with his media group, Free Speech Systems, and acknowledged during his court appearance that he no longer believed the shooting was a hoax. "Especially since I've met the parents. It's 100% real," Jones said at his trial.

Naturally, there have been many others who are not pleased with his reinstatement on X, and you can read some of those responses here. 

There are also no shortage of critics that have some words for Musk over his statement that he's willing to go to prison for his principles.

There are more than a few comments sharing this same sentiment, and at least three of us writers here at Twitchy have been suspended ourselves (the writer of that article had also gotten suspended and then reinstated). We got better, though, *winks in Monty Python reference*.

via GIPHY

The responses to Elon's statement are pretty mixed, but the general consensus seems to be that he's taking the right stand for our rights. 

With Elon, maybe there's a chance that we won't go the 1984 Orwellian route here on X after all.

***

Tags: ELON MUSK FREE SPEECH PRISON

