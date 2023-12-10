Elon Musk Says He is Willing to Endure Prison for Free Speech

During an already interesting and entertaining day on X as Alex Jones is reinstated by Elon Musk, Elon has defended his decision by saying that he is willing to face prison time over the issue of free speech.

The question was posed by Jack Posobiec, senior editor over at Human Events, during a live Spaces on X: what would Elon do if a government agency came to him and threatened to arrest him if he would not remove legal content from his platform? Elon is quoted as saying, "If I think a government agency is breaking the law and there are demands on the platform, I would be prepared to go to prison personally if I think they are the ones breaking the law."

Read the story here:

BREAKING: Elon Musk says he is willing to go to prison over free speech on X. https://t.co/9YwS90XZ0w — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) December 10, 2023

You can also listen to Elon and Jack here:

EXCLUSIVE: @elonmusk just confirmed to Human Events' @JackPosobiec that he would be willing to go to jail rather than illegally censor users on X on behalf of the federal government. pic.twitter.com/VDZqks37nO — Human Events (@HumanEvents) December 10, 2023

This writer obviously agrees with Musk. Our rights are worth standing for, fighting for, and sacrificing for. Others felt the same way.

Free Speech is worth sacrificing over.



Without it, we lose our individual existence. — Joshua Walker (@RedsRepair95) December 10, 2023

I love the fact that Elon puts his freedom with his mouth is. Elon is for the people, he is for freedom. — 🇺🇸 ProudPatriot 🇺🇸 (@StampedingNCali) December 10, 2023

Musk is a true patriot. — Jack Hamilton #Fighting4Trump (@bamajack2) December 10, 2023

I heard him say it live. Free speech is very important to him just like every American who believes in the Constitution.



Thank you Elon for buying Twitter. ❤️🇺🇸 https://t.co/4ltBBzI2Ol — Molly Pitcher (@AmericanMama86) December 10, 2023

Alex Jones had been suspended since 2018 for his views on the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, in which Adam Lanza took the lives of 26 people and injured two others. Jones had previously called the shooting a 'hoax', and he was subsequently sued for defamation by multiple families (led by the parents of victim Jesse Lewis) to the tune of $150 million dollars. Jones later filed for bankruptcy with his media group, Free Speech Systems, and acknowledged during his court appearance that he no longer believed the shooting was a hoax. "Especially since I've met the parents. It's 100% real," Jones said at his trial.

Naturally, there have been many others who are not pleased with his reinstatement on X, and you can read some of those responses here.

There are also no shortage of critics that have some words for Musk over his statement that he's willing to go to prison for his principles.

If you believe this, I have an igloo to sell you! 🤷‍♀️😎 https://t.co/beJcbwllkV — Angelgirl713 (@Rosadesaron713) December 10, 2023

He also said he’d never reinstate Alex Jones. People say kinds of things in the moment, then renege on it when circumstances change.



Still big props for bringing back a legend of X. — Big-Brain Politics (@BigBrainPol) December 10, 2023

While enforcing censorship and shadowbanning. — BossupDraco CAVEBEAST/TETHER Kryptonite (@BossupDraco) December 10, 2023

There are more than a few comments sharing this same sentiment, and at least three of us writers here at Twitchy have been suspended ourselves (the writer of that article had also gotten suspended and then reinstated). We got better, though, *winks in Monty Python reference*.

via GIPHY

The responses to Elon's statement are pretty mixed, but the general consensus seems to be that he's taking the right stand for our rights.

Elon Musk, the maverick of convictions! 🚀🔒 "I would rather go to jail" – a fearless declaration echoing through the cosmos. 🌌 What's next on the interstellar agenda, Elon? 🌠🛰️ #ElonMuskQuotes #BoundlessSpirit — Muhammad faraz (@UpdateWorlddata) December 10, 2023

But he’ll do it under the guise of a private company. I know plenty of pro-Israel people being throttled rn. — Tenn Bear 🐻 (@akaBarni) December 10, 2023

I just asked Elon what he would do if the FBI came to him in 2024 and asked him to censor truthful information like they did in 2020 with Hunter's laptop



Elon: "I would be prepared to go to prison personally" https://t.co/YJd3n50der — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 10, 2023

With Elon, maybe there's a chance that we won't go the 1984 Orwellian route here on X after all.

***

