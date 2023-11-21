'Glitter and Hellfire': Target Hires 'Pride Strategist' For Some LGBT Christmas Spirit

Target just can't seem to help themselves, or learn from their many, many marketing mishaps. The latest one, however, comes just in time for the holidays! Read all about it here:

Advertisement

JUST IN: @Targets' latest hire is a "Pride Strategist" — who's been hired to bring a "whole new LGBT spirit to Christmas."



In a statement he said: "Time to whip out the ... Glitter & Hellfire ... flamethrowers and rip that old world to shreds darlings."https://t.co/4Bd9G43jb1 — Will Hild (@WillHild) November 21, 2023

According to The Washington Examiner:

Gay Santas and LGBT-themed nutcrackers are set to line the shelves at Target this Christmas season as the retail giant makes another foray into the world of pride merchandise. Erik Thompson, who markets himself as a "Senior LGBTQIA+ Segmentation Strategist & Pride Lead," is Target's latest leader for multicultural merchandising.

Just what every little girl and boy wants for Christmas! And it gives a whole new implication to the song 'I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Clause', but that's a whole 'nother story. Clearly Target hasn't figured out that alienating your target demographic and trying to shove woke gender/sexual ideology down their throats is a crappy business strategy, but don't worry, X users are on it!

so that’s why the Target Christmas stuff sucks this year https://t.co/SYHA90GLdW — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) November 21, 2023

There's not enough LGTB the rest of the year. https://t.co/7iUGUDXvhk — Holden (@Holden114) November 21, 2023

Doubling down on a profit-losing strategy is a bold choice. https://t.co/VXePgYg0xS pic.twitter.com/kt5exzs9Yx — Michele Perez Exner (@michelepexner) November 21, 2023

They're nothing if not tenacious, got to give them that, we guess.

Hard not to see this as woke capital and the activist class empowering the worst people to sexualize a holiday marking the Birth of Christ. This is bigoted trash and I hope their stock plummets. https://t.co/qAV6LUbvHe — Bobby Panzenbeck (@Panzenbeck) November 21, 2023

The Left corrupts everything it touches. That's a feature, not a bug.

Ask Bud Light how well "ripping the old world to shreds" worked out for them. — End Stage Jessup (@RantoulRobert) November 21, 2023

They seem committed to drive away any customers who don't align with their ideology. Not a good business model. — James Lasher (@TheJamesLasher) November 21, 2023

It seems that these companies just hate money.

Not going to lie, "LGBT nutcrackers" are pretty hilarious, but not for the reason Target thinks. — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) November 21, 2023

Yeah, that one got us, too LOL

Erik Thompson made the big announcement of his new position on an Instagram post, where he said, and we quote:

Time to whip out the ... Glitter & Hellfire ... flamethrowers and rip that old world to shreds darlings.

Sounds like a real winner, doesn't he? Target lost an estimated $15 billion (yes, that's 'billion' with a B) due to boycotts related to 'pride'-themed merchandise, like 'tuck-friendly swimsuits', but we're sure everything will totally work out this time!

I guess Target really wants to set themselves on fire after all. https://t.co/Z8Gs9O22zv pic.twitter.com/mvNqTDHiOW — Ge🦃rge Wept (@GeorgeWept) November 21, 2023

Nevertheless, they are persisting.

Advertisement

I know it's a modern movement to put a spiritual significance on people's sexual lusts and try to get everyone to celebrate them, but traditional religion will always be against that and it's offensive to mix that up with the message of Jesus. https://t.co/lQq1tXUoDP — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) November 21, 2023

When companies like Target that insult conservatives seek Republicans' help on Capitol Hill, our response will be: "I’m sorry that's happening to you. Best of luck." https://t.co/W4Fet3gqMi — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) November 21, 2023

It's really quite difficult to feel sorry for them when this is a repetitive pattern of decisions and behavior. It seems they just enjoy shooting themselves in the foot. Oh well, it's going to suck to be Target this Christmas season, but this is the path they have chosen, and by God, they're sticking with it.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!



