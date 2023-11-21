Mike Lee Drops Leftist RAG Calling Him a Conspiracy Theorist With a Laundry...
CNN Reporter Explains What America's 'Shoplifting Panic' Reveals

'Glitter and Hellfire': Target Hires 'Pride Strategist' For Some LGBT Christmas Spirit

Laura W.  |  1:05 PM on November 21, 2023
AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File

Target just can't seem to help themselves, or learn from their many, many marketing mishaps. The latest one, however, comes just in time for the holidays! Read all about it here:

According to The Washington Examiner:

Gay Santas and LGBT-themed nutcrackers are set to line the shelves at Target this Christmas season as the retail giant makes another foray into the world of pride merchandise.

Erik Thompson, who markets himself as a "Senior LGBTQIA+ Segmentation Strategist & Pride Lead," is Target's latest leader for multicultural merchandising.

Just what every little girl and boy wants for Christmas! And it gives a whole new implication to the song 'I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Clause', but that's a whole 'nother story. Clearly Target hasn't figured out that alienating your target demographic and trying to shove woke gender/sexual ideology down their throats is a crappy business strategy, but don't worry, X users are on it!

They're nothing if not tenacious, got to give them that, we guess.

The Left corrupts everything it touches. That's a feature, not a bug.

It seems that these companies just hate money.

Yeah, that one got us, too LOL

Erik Thompson made the big announcement of his new position on an Instagram post, where he said, and we quote:

Time to whip out the ... Glitter & Hellfire ... flamethrowers and rip that old world to shreds darlings.

Sounds like a real winner, doesn't he? Target lost an estimated $15 billion (yes, that's 'billion' with a B) due to boycotts related to 'pride'-themed merchandise, like 'tuck-friendly swimsuits', but we're sure everything will totally work out this time!

Nevertheless, they are persisting.

It's really quite difficult to feel sorry for them when this is a repetitive pattern of decisions and behavior. It seems they just enjoy shooting themselves in the foot. Oh well, it's going to suck to be Target this Christmas season, but this is the path they have chosen, and by God, they're sticking with it.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


