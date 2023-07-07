Woke loses AGAIN! Target backpedals after some MAJOR pushback, WILL sell Mark Levin's new book

As Twitchy reported yesterday, Target originally told Mark Levin's publisher they would not be carrying his new book because they were concerned it would offend some of their shoppers. The name of his book is 'The Democrat Party Hates America' ... guess the truth hurts?

Or here's an idea, maybe don't hate America?

Crazy we know.

Welp, sounds like Target has backtracked AGAIN, and will be selling Levin's book.

There's a reason they call Levin, 'The Great One'.

From Fox News:

Target made a stunning reversal less than 24 hours after conservative radio icon and "Life, Liberty & Levin" host Mark Levin called out the retail giant for refusing to sell his forthcoming book in its stores. A spokesperson for Target confirmed to Fox News Digital it took issue with Levin's book title. "We've been offering this book for pre-sale since mid-June. As we have with Mark Levin’s past books, many of which are currently available for sale at Target, we'll offer his newest title for sale when it is available on September 19. The use of the word 'hate' in the title caused our team to reach out to the publisher, but as stated, we are continuing to offer this book for pre-sale now, and it will be available for sale on its release date. We regret any confusion this situation caused," the spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Thursday without clarifying that the book would not be made available in its physical stores.

They weren't worried about the people hating America, NO NO, they were worried about the word 'hate'.

Alrighty then.

I've never met a Democrat that liked America. — Rapidsloth (@Rapidsloth_) July 7, 2023

Democrats aren't typically the most patriotic of folks.

Just sayin'.

Can't say I'm surprised that Target's the one coming back with their tail tucked between their legs — Headlines of Tomorrow (@headlinesoftmrw) July 7, 2023

Again.

Maybe they'll figure out they're just a retailer and finally get back to acting like one.

But probably not.

