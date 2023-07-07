MMFA harpy drops SCOOP in thread on 'hate group' Mothers for Liberty after...
If KJP was TRYING to convince people the cocaine belonged to a Biden...
Daniel 'The Grim Reaper' Uhlfelder tries to dunk on Casey DeSantis and is...
David Hogg's AR-15 history lesson gets pulverized by Community Notes
Nice try President Piddle Pants but we all know THIS is what Bidenomics...
Toxic troll Alejandra Caraballo pitches fit after getting hit with her third 'bulls**t'...
Here's an updated list of who the lefty media consider to be 'the...
HUME-ILIATED: Brit Hume just needs two little (SAVAGE) words to sum up Kamala...
Investigative journalist Yashar Ali: 'Who cares if there was some coke at the...
BOOMITY! Tucker Carlson holds NOTHING back with latest BOMBSHELL about J6 (watch)
MSNBC's finally starting to express some skepticism about Coke-gate but they need to...
Just when you think the Biden swamp can't get any SWAMPIER it DOES...
CNN exploits Kentucky couple's aborted baby in sick attempt 'to make pro-lifers look...
Mollie Hemingway shares reminder about WH officials saying the cocaine caper has them...

Woke loses AGAIN! Target backpedals after some MAJOR pushback, WILL sell Mark Levin's new book

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:47 PM on July 07, 2023

As Twitchy reported yesterday, Target originally told Mark Levin's publisher they would not be carrying his new book because they were concerned it would offend some of their shoppers. The name of his book is 'The Democrat Party Hates America' ... guess the truth hurts?

Or here's an idea, maybe don't hate America?

Crazy we know.

Welp, sounds like Target has backtracked AGAIN, and will be selling Levin's book.

There's a reason they call Levin, 'The Great One'.

From Fox News:

Target made a stunning reversal less than 24 hours after conservative radio icon and "Life, Liberty & Levin" host Mark Levin called out the retail giant for refusing to sell his forthcoming book in its stores.

A spokesperson for Target confirmed to Fox News Digital it took issue with Levin's book title.

"We've been offering this book for pre-sale since mid-June. As we have with Mark Levin’s past books, many of which are currently available for sale at Target, we'll offer his newest title for sale when it is available on September 19. The use of the word 'hate' in the title caused our team to reach out to the publisher, but as stated, we are continuing to offer this book for pre-sale now, and it will be available for sale on its release date. We regret any confusion this situation caused," the spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Thursday without clarifying that the book would not be made available in its physical stores.

They weren't worried about the people hating America, NO NO, they were worried about the word 'hate'.

Recommended

MMFA harpy drops SCOOP in thread on 'hate group' Mothers for Liberty after catering their event and LOL
Sam J.

Alrighty then.

Democrats aren't typically the most patriotic of folks.

Just sayin'.

Again.

Maybe they'll figure out they're just a retailer and finally get back to acting like one.

But probably not.

***

Related:

Tucker Carlson BUSTS J6 case WIDE open with BOMBSHELL about Capitol being 'filled with federal agents'

Fake AF Biden influencers BUSTED in receipt-filled thread pushing the SAME #Bidenomics talking points

Whistleblower in hiding for his life breaks silence, drops BOMBSHELL about FBI and Hunter Biden (watch)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP 

Tags: MARK LEVIN TARGET WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

MMFA harpy drops SCOOP in thread on 'hate group' Mothers for Liberty after catering their event and LOL
Sam J.
If KJP was TRYING to convince people the cocaine belonged to a Biden she just succeeded
Doug P.
Toxic troll Alejandra Caraballo pitches fit after getting hit with her third 'bulls**t' Threads violation
Sarah D
BOOMITY! Tucker Carlson holds NOTHING back with latest BOMBSHELL about J6 (watch)
Sam J.
David Hogg's AR-15 history lesson gets pulverized by Community Notes
Doug P.
HUME-ILIATED: Brit Hume just needs two little (SAVAGE) words to sum up Kamala Harris' LATEST word salad
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
MMFA harpy drops SCOOP in thread on 'hate group' Mothers for Liberty after catering their event and LOL Sam J.