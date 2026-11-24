The newly restored CEO of Nvidia Jensen Huang wants his employees to know he really is sorry. He's even going to counseling. What a relief. Heh.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang apologizes to employees, says he is in therapy: report https://t.co/4tKVq5ptsw https://t.co/GiiLRvZzJV — New York Post (@nypost) November 24, 2026

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Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang reportedly apologized to his employees Tuesday and said he undergoing an hour and a half of therapy per day. The disclosure came a day after his stunning return as CEO and just over a week after he resigned while admitting to sleeping with an alleged Chinese spy. “I made some terrible mistakes,” he said during a company livestream, according to the New York Times. “I was unfaithful to Lori, and I hurt my kids and of course, I hurt all of you.

He is going for a whole 90 minutes per day. Give that man his props.

they always go to therapy — Dilan Esper (@dilanesper) November 24, 2026

Tiger Woods started it.

https://t.co/SNE3A2yP0A — Boston Globe Pitchbot (@BostonSatire) November 24, 2026

Maybe they can get a group rate.

Jensen in therapy https://t.co/iE8rM5Spm1 — Graham Ferguson (@grahamfergs) November 24, 2026

https://t.co/RmTTCUHplt — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) November 24, 2026

The Sopranos jokes write themselves.

If it can work for a certain CA. governor, it can work for him too. https://t.co/MQXIXflNRE — Richard 🇺🇸 (@richard55) November 24, 2026

Allegedly!

Sources tell us Huang's mother chipped in while he was "unemployed" https://t.co/pP9JoSu677 — This Podcast is Making Me Thirsty Seinfeld Podcast (@ThisThirsty) November 24, 2026

The therapist https://t.co/L7yr7M5pdZ — Homie Santo (@HomieSanto) November 24, 2026

The far more likely reality: the board made "demonstrates meaningful behavioural change" a condition of reinstatement, his lawyers and crisis people translated that into "daily therapy sessions and public acknowledgment of same," and he's now sitting in a room for 90 minutes a day either performing contrition to a therapist or scrolling his phone while a reputation consultant in therapist-adjacent clothing nods at him — Gail Weiner (@gailcweiner) November 24, 2026

The Board needed him to look contrite in a meaningful way. This was the plan.

JENSEN IS IN THERAPY BID STOCKS — Lou Pai, CEO, Enron Energy Services (parody) (@EnergyPeddler) November 24, 2026

bet he signed up for physical therapy 😂 — Dev (@DevMoore) November 24, 2026

Yikes!

I was all in on team Jensen Huang till I saw 'he is in therapy' Now I want Nvidia to fire him again — Davey Jones (@TitusXpullo) November 24, 2026

Therapy = penance. Even the great Coriolanus had to stoop to conquer. — Patrick Berzai (@patrickberzai) November 24, 2026

Repentance is good for the soul. Adds a little humility to the picture.

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House of Huang is a Netflix reality show in the making. Like a reality show, he has apologized for even more cheating scandals with staff and going into therapy. Then he will claim he is new again. White House has limited capacity. Nvidia will see lawyers for years to come! 🤔 — Mathan Soma (@Mathan_Soma) November 24, 2026

That reality show would make bank.

Is Jensen huang therapist female? He might get too comfortable on a fancy couch. — Truth hurts (@Lupita_Basura) November 24, 2026

Hopefully, he'll keep his hands to himself.

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