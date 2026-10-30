DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Chuck Todd Defends Dem Name Trick in AK—Until He's Reminded When the GOP Did It They Went to Prison

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 30, 2026 7:50 PM
Advertisement
Chuck Todd Defends Dem Name Trick in AK—Until He's Reminded When the GOP Did It They Went to Prison
Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via AP, Pool

With the Democrats pulling the dirty trick in Alaska of searching for and placing a similarly named candidate to their Republican rival on the ballot, folks on Twitter were remembering other times things like this have happened.

Advertisement

Oh, so another Democrat playing dirty tricks. Sounds about right.

In swooped Chuck Todd, unbiased journalist, to remind tweeps that one time, a Republican pulled a dirty trick so stop being partisan and start being ethical. 

Interestingly enough, it was time for Chuck to get a history lesson.

Recommended
El-Sayed Spits in Stevens’ and Clyburn’s Faces: Won't Condemn Antisemitism Ahead of Unity Event Just Mindy A Judge Is Facing Discipline for Her Conduct at a Hearing, and the Transcript Is WILD (LAWSPLAINING) Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Chuck just wants everyone to be quiet and stop talking about this. It makes his Democrats look bad.

Ohhhhh! So, when Republicans do things like this, they go to jail. How interesting. Surely, Chuck will encourage that same penalty for the Alaska vote scoundrels. 

Funny how that works. 

Advertisement

Fair point.

Oh.

When a Democrat is investigated, that's lawfare though. 

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ALASKA | CHUCK TODD | DAN SULLIVAN | DEMOCRAT PARTY

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

El-Sayed Spits in Stevens’ and Clyburn’s Faces: Won't Condemn Antisemitism Ahead of Unity Event

El-Sayed Spits in Stevens’ and Clyburn’s Faces: Won't Condemn Antisemitism Ahead of Unity Event

Just Mindy
A Judge Is Facing Discipline for Her Conduct at a Hearing, and the Transcript Is WILD (LAWSPLAINING)

A Judge Is Facing Discipline for Her Conduct at a Hearing, and the Transcript Is WILD (LAWSPLAINING)

Aaron Walker
Abdul El-Sayed's Crazy Rant About Pete Hegseth's Supportive Parents Is Next-Level WTF (Even for HIM)

Abdul El-Sayed's Crazy Rant About Pete Hegseth's Supportive Parents Is Next-Level WTF (Even for HIM)

Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos