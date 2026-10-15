DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Ilhan Omar: ‘No Precedent’ for Denaturalization — Nazi Guards Who Lost Citizenship Disagree.

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 15, 2026 8:11 PM
Advertisement
Ilhan Omar: ‘No Precedent’ for Denaturalization — Nazi Guards Who Lost Citizenship Disagree.
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Ilhan Omar released a statement about the Trump administration's investigation into the circumstances around her gaining citizenship in America.

Advertisement

Omar seems to be a bit ignorant of history (she's dumb so that's not so surprising), but Shipwreckedcrew (an actual attorney) was happy to clear it up for her.

Many people are saying Ilhan Omar's Dad was not some innocent trying to escape a civil war in Somalia. Rather, he was a warlord and people turned against him for killing his own countrymen. So, yeah, kind of like how Nazis lost their citizenship. Seems like there is precedent. Oops.

It's not 'being Somalian'. It's being a Somalian who was participating in killing tens of thousands of his own countrymen. Look it up.

Recommended
Account Based in France Doesn’t Think MAGA Understands How Sick Europe Is of Their BS Brett T. Man Gets a New Trial, Because the Jury Was Lied to About the ‘Victim’s’ Sex (LAWSPLAINING) Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Also, true.

Womp-womp.

Maybe folks should use the Google.

Omar has a lot of nerve.

Advertisement

Funny how that works.

She's going the poor pitiful me route. The American public is over it. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ILHAN OMAR | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Account Based in France Doesn’t Think MAGA Understands How Sick Europe Is of Their BS

Account Based in France Doesn’t Think MAGA Understands How Sick Europe Is of Their BS

Brett T.
Man Gets a New Trial, Because the Jury Was Lied to About the ‘Victim’s’ Sex (LAWSPLAINING)

Man Gets a New Trial, Because the Jury Was Lied to About the ‘Victim’s’ Sex (LAWSPLAINING)

Aaron Walker
Brandon Gill RUTHLESSLY Compares James Talarico to Ken Paxton As Only HE Can and HOT DAAAMN (Watch)

Brandon Gill RUTHLESSLY Compares James Talarico to Ken Paxton As Only HE Can and HOT DAAAMN (Watch)

Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy: Hilarious Political Commentary &amp; Current Events Videos