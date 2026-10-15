Ilhan Omar: ‘No Precedent’ for Denaturalization — Nazi Guards Who Lost Citizenship Disagree.

Ilhan Omar released a statement about the Trump administration's investigation into the circumstances around her gaining citizenship in America.

New statement from Rep. Ilhan Omar’s office on Trump admin’s efforts to deport her: “the truth is that Trump’s push to strip her of her citizenship and deport her has no basis in the law and has no precedent.” https://t.co/2HPa5mVPAM — Akela Lacy (@akela_lacy) October 15, 2026

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Omar seems to be a bit ignorant of history (she's dumb so that's not so surprising), but Shipwreckedcrew (an actual attorney) was happy to clear it up for her.

Her lawyers need to spend some time reviewing the case law on how lowly Nazi prison camp guards, some of whom were forced into service, immigrated to the U.S. under the Displaced Persons Act after WWII, later became U.S. citizens, but were denaturalized and deported when their military histories were proven. — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) October 15, 2026

Many people are saying Ilhan Omar's Dad was not some innocent trying to escape a civil war in Somalia. Rather, he was a warlord and people turned against him for killing his own countrymen. So, yeah, kind of like how Nazis lost their citizenship. Seems like there is precedent. Oops.

kind of gives away the game when you start comparing being Somalian to being a Nazi guard but okay — Akela Lacy (@akela_lacy) October 15, 2026

It's not 'being Somalian'. It's being a Somalian who was participating in killing tens of thousands of his own countrymen. Look it up.

@akela_lacy Take it up with Biden who started the investigation. https://t.co/GyjEDJSURk — Lisa Renee Shaffer (@ReneeSamShaffer) October 15, 2026

Also, true.

Yeah, people keep saying that there's a statute of limitations to immigration offenses but it sure didn't work for WWII era European immigrants who were merely alleged to have concealed their war records to get their citizenship. https://t.co/c9Y8ZfIvKc — PaulFrantizek ❌ (@FrantizekPaul) October 15, 2026

Womp-womp.

, I am very familiar with John Demjanjuk. There is PLENTY of precedent for this — Anthony Bazzo (@Bazzomanifesto) October 15, 2026

Maybe folks should use the Google.

Bingo 👇👇👇 — I reject your lack of faith (@AndrewPJBurns) October 15, 2026

When you commit immigration fraud THEN go on to take a public office... seems more like an Enemy Combatant within the borders of our country to me. — Integrityand Karma (@IntegrityandK) October 15, 2026

Omar has a lot of nerve.

@shipwreckedcrew I notice a lack of the usual, "I will fully cooperate with the investigation that in the end will exonerate me." — Forbes Tuttle (@ForbesTutt10128) October 15, 2026

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Funny how that works.

@shipwreckedcrew @AceofSpadesHQ Growing up in Cleveland in the 80s, I am very familiar with John Demjanjuk. There is PLENTY of precedent for this. — stock 🐟⭕️⚡️💀 (@_mattstock_) October 15, 2026

@shipwreckedcrew Not just prison guards, anyone who we could prove assisted the Nazis. — clarice feldman (@claricefeldman7) October 15, 2026

@shipwreckedcrew If course she is going to fight this in the public space, the law doesn't seem to be on her side. — The Unbound (@CivicsUnbound) October 15, 2026

She's going the poor pitiful me route. The American public is over it.

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