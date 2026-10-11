‘The Hands Tell Me Everything’: Lady Who Flipped Off Trump Building Gets Absolutely Destroyed Online

Listen, a crazy Democrat shooting a bird at some building with Trump on the outside is nothing new. They do it all the time.

Sometimes, they are particularly hilarious, and this happens to be one of those times. OMG! The memes this picture inspired. It's priceless.

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Walked by the convicted felon-in-chief’s building and paid my respects. Vote blue. We need to take our country back from the toxic male patriarchy. Full stop. https://t.co/DyuBs47ECa — NursePatsy (@PatsyDiabetes) October 10, 2026

Her name is literally 'Patsy Diabetes'. Mam, we can all see why you have diabetes from this picture.

Fixed it https://t.co/vVAXJ7Tr2V — Jaypatriot🔥💪🏽🇺🇸 (@jayypatriot) October 11, 2026

She's certainly opposed to that word.

Those hands tell me everything I need to know. — AlphaFox (@alphafox) October 11, 2026

Those hands speak a thousand words.

Those hands are a diabetes commercial. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) October 11, 2026

You should probably do that to the buffet instead there, toots. — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) October 11, 2026

Don't tell her there is a buffet inside.

Don't worry you'll have a heart attack before long, fattest hands I've ever seen 🤣🤣🤣 — Cbvheartland (@Cbvheartland2) October 11, 2026

All that hate inside her is consuming her.

Are those oompa loopa hands? — Gumby (@c567l45) October 11, 2026

Ma'am, mobility scooters do not count as walking. — Lakota Ma'am (@Blacknatwatch) October 11, 2026

I can see your problem just looking at your fingers: Keep stuffing yourself even more with all the junk you're stuffing yourself with! You are the (big) poster child of the expression : "Full of sh**"! — TeslaBoomerPapa (@TeslaBoomerPapa) October 11, 2026

She's a whole ton of poo.

With those fat fingers, the only thing you’re nursing is diabetes. — Governor Dill (@TheGreenOldDill) October 11, 2026

I can't see what you're flipping the bird at. Your ham hocks are taking up too much image space. — 𝔏𝔲𝔪𝔦𝔫𝔢𝔯𝔳𝔞 (@LumLotus) October 11, 2026

How fat are your hands? — Skipster (@FarRightSkip) October 11, 2026

Very.

Check out these claws for Halloween. — YuriActual 🏴‍☠️GOLDCORP Logistics 🏴‍☠️ (@Yuri6Actual) October 11, 2026

Terrifying.

LOL, you can hardly seen the building for your hands. Maybe use a different method to express your displeasure, because this one made me laugh. — R T (@RDog861) October 11, 2026

It has been good for many laughs.

@PatsyDiabetes Did you have a mask on to hide your wicked witch face? https://t.co/Xj5mJm7PXr — Tony Shaffer 🇺🇲☢️ (@tspooky) October 11, 2026

This is her favorite time of year.

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@PatsyDiabetes That will show him patsy. No way he gets over this anytime soon. — JE (@llanoflash01) October 10, 2026

@PatsyDiabetes Nope. Voting Republican. I’m a former Democrat who has had my fill of delusional democrats. — TruthIStheOnlyWay (@SheilaYMartin1) October 11, 2026

There are some sane people remaining.

@PatsyDiabetes https://t.co/Cu94spfCav — Travis Taylor (@3LeggedSquirrel) October 11, 2026

@PatsyDiabetes I'm confused. I thought President Trump was supposed to cancel the midterms and all future elections and name himself dictator? — Archival Engineer (@ArcEng9154644) October 11, 2026

That's just in the Democrats' fevered imaginations.

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