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‘The Hands Tell Me Everything’: Lady Who Flipped Off Trump Building Gets Absolutely Destroyed Online

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 11, 2026 3:35 PM
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‘The Hands Tell Me Everything’: Lady Who Flipped Off Trump Building Gets Absolutely Destroyed Online
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Image by Perlenmuschel from Pixabay)

Listen, a crazy Democrat shooting a bird at some building with Trump on the outside is nothing new. They do it all the time.

Sometimes, they are particularly hilarious, and this happens to be one of those times. OMG! The memes this picture inspired. It's priceless.

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Her name is literally 'Patsy Diabetes'. Mam, we can all see why you have diabetes from this picture. 

She's certainly opposed to that word.

Those hands speak a thousand words.

Don't tell her there is a buffet inside. 

All that hate inside her is consuming her.

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She's a whole ton of poo.

Very.

Terrifying.

It has been good for many laughs.

This is her favorite time of year.

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There are some sane people remaining. 

That's just in the Democrats' fevered imaginations. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DONALD TRUMP | MEDIA BIAS | REPUBLICAN PARTY

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