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Elon Musk Drops the Hammer on Ashley St. Clair: ‘Not My Girlfriend,’ As She Embraces Socialism

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 11, 2026 2:35 PM
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Elon Musk Drops the Hammer on Ashley St. Clair: ‘Not My Girlfriend,’ As She Embraces Socialism
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File

One of Elon Musk's baby mamas, Ashley St. Clair, participated in an odd interview where she shared she is now a Socialist. Elon took to X to clarify an important part of the interview.

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Oof! That's going to leave a mark on her fragile ego.

Of course, Ashley had to shoot back quick like a bunny. 

To be fair, lots of men have a baby with a one night stand and then they go to visit the child, and end up having a second child with the same woman and not once are they committed. It doesn't seem like Elon has an urge toward commitment and St. Clair was just a warm place to land and they occasionally discussed politics.

They should, but it is entertaining. 

She is a woman who thought a man loved her. Many women have been there. He was using her. 

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Because he wants lots of kids. That part is obvious.

It's best to avoid crazy women. 

An important lesson for young women.

That's how it goes.

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If that's what she wanted, she got it.

She certainly isn't a logical person. 

Excellent advice. 

And hide the knives.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ASHLEY MOODY | ELON MUSK | SOCIALISM

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