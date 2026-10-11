Elon Musk Drops the Hammer on Ashley St. Clair: ‘Not My Girlfriend,’ As She Embraces Socialism

One of Elon Musk's baby mamas, Ashley St. Clair, participated in an odd interview where she shared she is now a Socialist. Elon took to X to clarify an important part of the interview.

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@enews Ashley St Clair was not my girlfriend. We only saw each other a few times. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 11, 2026

Oof! That's going to leave a mark on her fragile ego.

UPDATE: Ashley is butthurting that Elon claims they only met a 'few times.' 😭😭 https://t.co/na4X1hS5ac — Pom (@ThePoliticalPom) October 11, 2026

Of course, Ashley had to shoot back quick like a bunny.

To be fair, lots of men have a baby with a one night stand and then they go to visit the child, and end up having a second child with the same woman and not once are they committed. It doesn't seem like Elon has an urge toward commitment and St. Clair was just a warm place to land and they occasionally discussed politics.

They should keep their drama behind doors. — Annnobody ♥ (@Annnobody82) October 11, 2026

They should, but it is entertaining.

@ThePoliticalPom She just needs to look at herself and know she’s not the girlfriend she thought she was. All that filtered pictures of her says it all. She hides her face. — Doreen Victoria (@DoreenVictoria) October 11, 2026

She is a woman who thought a man loved her. Many women have been there. He was using her.

@ThePoliticalPom Ashley has her issues, but she is making valid points in this case. Why did Elon purposely impregnate her if she wasn't his girlfriend? — Christmastime Rose 🌹🎄 (@cmj1900) October 11, 2026

Because he wants lots of kids. That part is obvious.

@ThePoliticalPom Yep, still wasn’t his girlfriend no matter what . — Dita (@Muskateer_X) October 11, 2026

@ThePoliticalPom She’s crazy I wish he’d stop with the insane — kristin b (@kristin23764135) October 11, 2026

It's best to avoid crazy women.

@ThePoliticalPom She chose to have a kid with him. — Solidevolution (@Solid_evolution) October 11, 2026

@ThePoliticalPom Ash, and others like her, needs to understand that having sex does not make you a girlfriend. — DeeDeeVee11 (@deedeevee4e) October 11, 2026

An important lesson for young women.

@elonmusk @enews "saw" in the Biblical sense — streiff (@streiffredstate) October 11, 2026

That's how it goes.

@elonmusk @enews Bro really hit it and quit it 😭😭😂😂 — John Smith 🇺🇲 (@JohnSmithNew2) October 11, 2026

@elonmusk @enews All these posts saying she's just a dumb whatever. The girl is not dumb. She got exactly what she wanted. 18 years of child support, a cash settlement, and a career from defaming Elon. Please stop giving her the attention she seeks. I personally find her to be sad. — Deborah Kammerer (@gub4112) October 11, 2026

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If that's what she wanted, she got it.

@elonmusk @enews She presented a fake version of herself to Elon. A young, attractive, logical person with liberatarian views. — Alleged Truth (@alleged_truth) October 11, 2026

She certainly isn't a logical person.

@elonmusk @LindaG_RN @enews Please stop making babies with women you are not married to. Children need a mother and a father IN the home — Apackof2Redux (@Apackof2Redux) October 11, 2026

Excellent advice.

@elonmusk @enews Oh boy. If you have a pet bunny you might want to hide it. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) October 11, 2026

And hide the knives.

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