‘Hi Gestating, I Love You So Much Gestating’: Trump Drops Instant Classic and the Left Is Seething

One thing about our president, he is always going to have a hilarious quip. He never ever misses.

Trump: You can no longer say hi mom. It's hi gestating. I love you so much gestating. https://t.co/WEDr191kWj — Acyn (@Acyn) October 10, 2026

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Leftists don't use the term 'mother' anymore. They call women who have babies 'gestating people'. Trump is simply offering new suggestions for greetings that more fully embrace their crazy.

“Hi gestating” is a banger — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) October 10, 2026

It really is.

"It's hi gestating" is unfortunately an instant classic. — el pendejo 🇨🇺🇪🇸 (@danker_hank) October 10, 2026

As much as they want to hate him, they can't. He's just too dang funny.

@danker_hank No one was saying this but now I will. Damn this man and his stim library. — Odds On Everything (@EverythingOdds) October 10, 2026

They're mad because now they know everyone will be saying it. It's like 'YUGE' and 'BIGLY' and all the other additions to the English language since Trump came on the scene.

@danker_hank We really don’t gotta let it become a thing — extremely employed 💼 (@ihaveajobfr) October 10, 2026

There is no stopping the Trump train. No matter how hard you try.

@danker_hank Mother's Day would be Gestator's Day? — Former Television Fan (@TelBallard) October 10, 2026

Someone alert Hallmark right away.

@danker_hank I gotta hand it to him, Trump outwoked me here. I've never heard that one. — Bradley Bayer (@bradleyjbayer) October 10, 2026

Even at his big age, he's a step ahead of the culture.

@danker_hank I love you so much gestating 😭😭😭😭 — K²⁵ (@Kaiyas_body) October 10, 2026

@danker_hank Texting my mom right now with this banger @mmmeghan — Your Bar's Patron Saint ⚜️ (@DividedskyRBF) October 10, 2026

She'll love it.

@danker_hank *person of gestation — Pope Leo Stan Account (@Grogposter) October 10, 2026

Hey how bout there are no more “instant classics” & “unfortunately you gotta admit he is funny”? Once a person is an open fascist maybe the context changes around their silly little turns of phrase? — dave maher "afterlife" podcast (@ThisIsDaveMaher) October 10, 2026

Of course, the commies insist he is not funny at all and everyone must not laugh at him. They are the biggest babies.

Hi gestating I’m non gestating — 🕷Anya 🕷 (@skunk_bucketss) October 10, 2026

he’s so literally r word that it’s not even funny anymore https://t.co/d4sCAUnnuf — 8 (@tuesonna) October 10, 2026

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They want to make fun of Trump, but they're too afraid to say the 'r' word. What a joke.

His dementia has gotten substantially worse. WTF is he talking about???? — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) October 10, 2026

Harry insists Trump has dementia. Harry doesn't know how to tie his own shoes but he thinks he can make medical diagnoses.

unfortunately this is going into the lexicon immediately. banger. — nazzo (@nazzobetweeting) October 10, 2026

Immediately.

There will never be another 😂💙 — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) October 10, 2026

Not ever.

I didn't see this last night and I just snorted coffee through my nose seeing it for the first time 🤣 — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) October 10, 2026

Trump is always good for some entertainment.

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