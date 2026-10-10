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‘Hi Gestating, I Love You So Much Gestating’: Trump Drops Instant Classic and the Left Is Seething

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 10, 2026 2:09 PM
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‘Hi Gestating, I Love You So Much Gestating’: Trump Drops Instant Classic and the Left Is Seething
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

One thing about our president, he is always going to have a hilarious quip. He never ever misses.

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Leftists don't use the term 'mother' anymore. They call women who have babies 'gestating people'. Trump is simply offering new suggestions for greetings that more fully embrace their crazy.

It really is.

As much as they want to hate him, they can't. He's just too dang funny.

They're mad because now they know everyone will be saying it. It's like 'YUGE' and 'BIGLY' and all the other additions to the English language since Trump came on the scene.

There is no stopping the Trump train. No matter how hard you try.

Someone alert Hallmark right away. 

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Even at his big age, he's a step ahead of the culture. 

She'll love it.

Of course, the commies insist he is not funny at all and everyone must not laugh at him. They are the biggest babies.

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They want to make fun of Trump, but they're too afraid to say the 'r' word. What a joke. 

Harry insists Trump has dementia. Harry doesn't know how to tie his own shoes but he thinks he can make medical diagnoses. 

Immediately.

Not ever.

Trump is always good for some entertainment. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DONALD TRUMP | ENTERTAINMENT | JAKE TAPPER | WOKE

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