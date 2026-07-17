Dem Michigan Senate Candidate Abdul El-Sayed Exposes His Own Wife as a Bigot Against Black Communities

Honestly, that's quite an admission, but points for honesty.

Shot: Abdul El-Sayed's wife doesn't accept insurance or Medicaid at her psychiatry clinic



Chaser: El-Sayed said doctors who don't accept Medicaid "discriminate" against black people.



Quite a one-two punch from @CAndersonMO & @alanagoodman https://t.co/YQ6LaCsDlv — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) July 16, 2026

Advertisement

Left-wing Michigan Senate hopeful Abdul El-Sayed has railed against doctors who don't accept Medicaid, arguing that they "discriminate" against "black communities" and perpetuate "long-held deep racism and structural racism."

So, El-Sayed very clearly states Doctors who refuse Medicaid are bigoted against Black communities.

"Too often in urban communities, because of structural racism, because of the circumstances of segregation, you end up having situations where you may have health insurance through Medicaid, but you don't have health care because you can't get your Medicaid accepted where you need to get care," El-Sayed said.

He even made a whole campaign video about it.

Just one problem ... his wife, a Doctor, does not accept Medicaid in her practice. So, El-Sayed believes his wife is racist.

There are actually more poor whites on Medicaid than Black people. https://t.co/45oRabnIm4 pic.twitter.com/JFwyqLYWth — Jax 🐝💛🪷 (@Jax6655) July 17, 2026

Democrats don't care about poor White people.

Of course, he is. This is why he doesn't want to release his full tax return until after the primary.

Be assured, that “other income” on their joint filing is almost certainly private insurance payments and cash payments to her psychiatric practice. There’s no way he’s lifting a finger to change any of that… — Ch_Ant (@Ch_Ant_MBA) July 17, 2026

Heaven forbid she treat the poors.

They make more than $700K/year in Michigan!

But yeah, let's be socialists! — DocM (@NotThatDocM) July 17, 2026

Seems like she can afford to help some poor people, but nope.

"doctors who don't take medicare think of black people as half a person....and i should know, since that's my wife" — BlueOysterCargoCult (@Ambavalent2964) July 17, 2026

Clearly, he knows one of those doctors up close and personal.

The El-Sayed vs El-Sayed debate is gonna be straight fire. — Slow down and see clearly (@are_selfies) July 17, 2026

Fake Dr. El-Sayed is shocked by what Fake Dr. El-Sayed said a month ago.

Socialist health care providers who don’t accept Medicaid should have their licenses revoked and be stripped naked and sauntered down main street, tarred and feathered!!! — Bharajput I (@Maharajput888) July 17, 2026

It's just so massively hypocritical.

Apparently he and his wife don’t like Black people, not surprised. — Crazy Rolls On (@Dragontail110) July 17, 2026

Advertisement

So shocked!! It is innate that these libs r hypocrites!! — JKS (@TVVN01) July 17, 2026

Scratch a lib and you'll always find a hypocrite.

Oh the irony — Av Michal אביגיל מיכל (@avygal) July 17, 2026

do you know how much of a pain the health insurance industry is for clinicians that run their own practice? — kgdm 🇮🇳☭ (@kgdm_of_one) July 17, 2026

There are clearly many legitimate reasons why a physician might not accept Medicaid—administrative burdens, low reimbursement rates, excessive paperwork, and payment delays among them. Perhaps someone should point this out to El-Sayed, so he stops broadly smearing other doctors who made the exact same decision as his own wife with the brush of racism. What a novel concept.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.