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Dem Michigan Senate Candidate Abdul El-Sayed Exposes His Own Wife as a Bigot Against Black Communities

justmindy
justmindy | 1:40 PM on July 17, 2026
AP Photo/Jose Juarez

Honestly, that's quite an admission, but points for honesty.

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Left-wing Michigan Senate hopeful Abdul El-Sayed has railed against doctors who don't accept Medicaid, arguing that they "discriminate" against "black communities" and perpetuate "long-held deep racism and structural racism." 

So, El-Sayed very clearly states Doctors who refuse Medicaid are bigoted against Black communities.

"Too often in urban communities, because of structural racism, because of the circumstances of segregation, you end up having situations where you may have health insurance through Medicaid, but you don't have health care because you can't get your Medicaid accepted where you need to get care," El-Sayed said.

He even made a whole campaign video about it.

Just one problem ... his wife, a Doctor, does not accept Medicaid in her practice. So, El-Sayed believes his wife is racist. 

Democrats don't care about poor White people.

Of course, he is. This is why he doesn't want to release his full tax return until after the primary.

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Heaven forbid she treat the poors.

Seems like she can afford to help some poor people, but nope.

Clearly, he knows one of those doctors up close and personal. 

Fake Dr. El-Sayed is shocked by what Fake Dr. El-Sayed said a month ago.

It's just so massively hypocritical.

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Scratch a lib and you'll always find a hypocrite.

There are clearly many legitimate reasons why a physician might not accept Medicaid—administrative burdens, low reimbursement rates, excessive paperwork, and payment delays among them. Perhaps someone should point this out to El-Sayed, so he stops broadly smearing other doctors who made the exact same decision as his own wife with the brush of racism. What a novel concept. 

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